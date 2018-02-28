Welcome to America: Execution of terminally ill patient fails miserably (as expected)

What’s the point of executing a terminally ill inmate, especially one who has no decent veins to receive the fatal injection? After all, the person is going to die soon anyway, so why the public murder? So the victims can actually see the guy die, and thereby achieve some degree of “closure”? That’s the type of closure I don’t understand.
Here’s the case of Doyle Hamm (click the screenshot to read Cohen’s piece), 61, convicted in Alabama for the 1987 killing of a motel clerk. Cohen claims that Hamm’s conviction involved “oversights and misrepresentations,” but I don’t know enough to verify that. Nevertheless, being on death row for three decades could, as Cohen notes, constitute “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Hamm is terminally ill with advanced lymphoma and carcinoma, and also (as CNN reports) with hepatitis C and epilepsy with multiple seizures, as well as several head injuries. He’s a goner. If that wasn’t enough, a medical exam in September concluded that Hamm had “no usable veins” because of the cancer and years of drug use, and that the state of Alabama didn’t have proper execution procedures to deal with that problem.
But they went ahead with the execution anyway after a lower-court stay was reversed and the Supreme Court refused to review the case. Alabama’s governor, Kay Ivey, could have stopped the charade but didn’t. And the results were disgustingly predictable: Hamm was in the execution chamber for 2.5 hours, and it was a mess. As the doctors predicted, they couldn’t find a vein, repeatedly jabbing him all over the place and doing serious and painful damage to his body.
CNN:
Hamm’s attorney, Bernard Harcourt, wrote Sunday in a blog post following a physician’s two-hour exam of his client that “the IV personnel almost certainly punctured Doyle’s bladder, because he was urinating blood for the next day. They may have hit his femoral artery as well, because suddenly there was a lot of blood gushing out.””He has pain going from the lower abdomen to the upper thigh,” Harcourt wrote, noting more than 10 puncture wounds. “He is limping badly now and terribly sore.”
Hamm was eventually removed from the execution chamber and put back on death row. It’s not clear whether the state still plans to execute him. A district court has ordered a full medical exam of Hamm, and perhaps that’s to see if there’s some other way to kill him.
The ultimate callous statement came from the Department of Corrections, which had to call off the execution after 2.5 hours because it was supposed to be over at midnight:
“I wouldn’t necessarily characterize what we had tonight as a problem,” Jeff Dunn, Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner, told reporters shortly after the execution was stopped. “The only indication I have is that in their medical judgment it was more of a time issue, given the late hour.”
I couldn’t agree more with everything you said. It’s simply barbaric…
Barbaric, indeed.
Barbaric. And it’s not just the torture of the victim, it’s the further brutalization of the warden, the guards, the surrounding people,inmates….
Exactly.
Ridiculous. This is (another reason) why I oppose capital punishment in the USA.
How does someone like the governor of AL look herself in the mirror and come out feeling moral and correct in a case like this? Maybe just: Religion poisons everything.
Maybe I shouldn’t say anything because it is Alabama. The south wouldn’t want a Yankee to comment on their ‘way of life’.
Yeah I’m probably just reaching…
Yes, this is a state with a proud Roy Moore heritage. Whatever we say would be very offensive.
I’m not a fan of capital punishment but I’ve always wondered why it is so hard to execute someone painlessly when people do it accidentally every day via drug overdoses or bad drug combinations. Anyone know the answer?
I don’t know -good question- but I’ll venture a guess that once initiated an execution must succeed, so they have to be sure it will kill. So sure-fire things like NaCN (in the past) or i.v.KCl (now) are used for chemical execution. Guaranteed dead.
Maybe barbiturates or opioids just aren’t that reliable?
From what I understand, a current problem in the US is that many of the companies that sell drugs that are very effective for painlessly putting someone to sleep and killing them won’t sell the drugs to government entities, or any entities, that will use them for executions. Supposedly this has left US executioners, those that execute via lethal injection, no choice but to use less effective drugs that are more readily available. I mean, the choice to not execute people is just unthinkable. Immoral, even.
Holy crap. That’s why they use the method in the first place? wow ill let that settle in a bit.
I had heard about the lack of killing drugs and impressed by the companies that refused to sell them and that caused some delays but I thought it was just a supply thing. I didn’t know they were needed because no other kinds were available.
I am admittedly not up to speed on this. It is possible that it is no longer an issue, but it hasn’t been very long since it apparently was.
All the wishy washy qualifiers because I’m not up to date on the issue and though when I first came across it and read up on it a bit the claims seemed fairly plausible and well supported, I didn’t research it exhaustively.
I am sure the government agencies could get the proper drugs if they really wanted to. Also states could pass a law that if they won’t sell the government a drug then they can’t sell that drug at all in that state. That would change things very quickly.
Right, but I think those are drugs specialized for capital punishment. My understanding is that it is not that hard to kill someone even if it is required to be painless. (Ignoring mental anguish, of course.) It seems that the government requires the drugs to be designed only to be used for executions and the drug companies refuse to supply them for exactly that reason.
Medieval layover. The journey for our species continues towards enlightenment, but it wouldn’t be a journey without having to travel on roads in need of repaving.
Compassion at the top of the Alabama power structure is harder to find than a vein on a comatose junkie.
Horrific and truly ugly. I agree they should let him die in jail. The lingering and painful death awaiting him ought to give those who want to execute him so comfort
In case anyone is interested – Hamm killed a man by the name of Patrick Cunningham who, moments before he was murdered, saved the life of another guest at the hotel by warning her to flee saying; “there’s going to be trouble”. He was killed for $60.00
Too near death to execute?
Alabama needs more sense of irony.
Glen Davidson
Why has the US never tried the guillotine? They could even make a public spectacle out of it, like the French once did, at least according to Dickens.
Out-of-taste joke aside, “capital punishment”, ie, state killing of folks considered to be criminals, is barbaric and should have been done away with decades ago. No, centuries.
The last public execution by guillotine occurred in France in 1939. It was filmed.
Alabamastan
Even when I was a believer I opposed capital punishment. After, the Romans thought killing Jesus was justified.
Unitistan of Amaarica
Good Christian ethics at their finest.
It is very difficult to grow out of barbarism when the people in charge and the institutions themselves are barbaric and proud of it.
It’s interesting to contemplate that, if he were a lab animal, death as an experimental endpoint (equivalent to death from his cancer) would not be acceptable to an IACUC and he would have to be painlessly euthanized at some defined surrogate point. While sharing the general abhorrence with the death penalty expressed here, we are essentially arguing for an outcome that all experts consider unacceptable in animals.
Painless euthanasia is something that we do routinely in small (and indeed large) mammals, but we apparently are not capable of extending this to humans on death row.
France continued with public executions by guillotine until 1939 and in private until 1977.
Germany used their version the ‘fallbeil’ during WW2 on conscientious objectors and until about 1950 in prisons.
I’ve always been a supporter of life without parole, as opposed to the death penalty, but if you’re going to execute someone, give them a boatload of sedatives and then guillotine them. This would be quick and painless, but for some reason, people would be appalled at this method. Instead, we have people flopping around on a table in agony, sometimes for quite awhile.