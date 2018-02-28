Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s the last day of February: Wednesday, the 28th. And that means I have my bi-annual tooth cleaning this morning, so posting will be light. It’s National Souffle Day, and there’s a snowball’s chance in hell I’ll have one (I can’t remember ever eating one in the U.S., though I do in France). It’s also Rare Disease Day.

Grania reports a rare snow in Cork:

And, as Joyce wrote in The Dead, “Snow is general all over Ireland”:

But snow or no snow, Matthew is still on the picket line, striking for better pensions.

Reader Jeremy called my attention to the fact that today is the 20th anniversary of the publication of Andrew Wakefield’s fraudulent paper about MMR and autism. Here’s a BBC Radio 4 programme that discusses the paper and what happened over the last twenty years.

On February 28, 1525, the conquistador Hernán Cortés had the last Aztec king, Cuauhtémoc, executed. On this day in 1784, John Wesley chartered the Methodist church. And in Germany in 1933, only one day after the Reichstag Fire, Hindenburg, on Hitler’s advice, issued the Reichstag Fire Decree, removing many of Germans’ civil liberties.

On this day in 1939, according to Wikipedia, there was a big kerfuffle in lexiography: “The erroneous word ‘dord’ was discovered in the Webster’s New International Dictionary, Second Edition, prompting an investigation. Here’s the entry; the link explain how it got into the dictionary.

This is apparently a big deal, though I don’t know why.

On this day in 1953, Watson and Crick trumpeted to their friends that they’d determined the structure of DNA; the “secret of life.” The formal announcement was on April 25 after the paper was published in the April 2 issue of Nature. On February 28, 1983, the final episode of M*A*S*H was aired; its 106 million viewer is still a record for number of people watching a season finale. On this day in 1983, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and firearms raided the Branch Davidian Church and compound in Waco Texas, with a warrant to arrest leader David Koresh. 4 ATF agents and 6 Davidians were killed, beginning a 51-day standoff that ended with a disasterous fire.

Notables born on this day include Linus Pauling (1901, who got the structure of DNA wrong), Bugsy Siegel (1906), Zero Mostel (1915), John Fahey (1939), Brian Jones (1942), Bernadette Peters (1948), and Paul Krugman (1953). Those who died on February 28 were few; they include Henry James (1916), Henry Luce (1967), and Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr. (2007). As I write these death dates every day, and watch the birth years of the expired move ever closer to mine, it summons the Black Dog.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals are kvetching again:

Hili: If he doesn’t wash this car it will be embarrassing to go out into the garden.

Cyrus: Yes, this dirty car is lowering our status. In Polish: Hili: Jak on nie umyje tego samochodu to wstyd będzie wychodzić do ogrodu.

Cyrus: Tak, ten brudny samochód obniża nasz status.

Up in Winnipeg, Gus got his very first taste of ice cream! Here’s a video made by staff Taskin:

Here is Qbit, the cat of an old college pal (Stash Krod), trying to get some learnings:

From Matthew, a young panda tenaciously holds onto its ball:

Thou shalt not covet thy panda's ball. – Deuteronomy 5:21. pic.twitter.com/14apecOkaZ — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 27, 2018

A tick recursion:

Big ticks have little ticks upon their backs to bite em… and so on ad infinitum https://t.co/EBF0BZuQay — Gwen Pearson🐜🐛 (@bug_gwen) February 27, 2018

A feline jack-in-the-box:

"In French, a jack-in-the-box is called a "diable en boîte" (literally "boxed devil")." – WIkipedia. pic.twitter.com/gZ9CPicjbR — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 27, 2018

Cat-raven encounter:

Raven having a word with cat pic.twitter.com/G0LtGLDIMT — 🐱🐱 (@DAILYKlTTEN) February 25, 2018

From Grania: A baby bat and its toy:

i cannot get over this picture pic.twitter.com/uysLsxlU8p — Horseless Death Carriage (@NECROMANClNG) February 26, 2018

A guardian Sphynx. This creeps me out. Look how it’s sitting!

'Answer me these questions three and inside the fridge you shall see' pic.twitter.com/kbEPDdGxse — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) February 27, 2018

IF ONLY . . .

go to the store for milk comes home with cat pic.twitter.com/b1wXenAg75 — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) February 27, 2018

Finally, here’s your word for the day:

A group of penguins on land is called a waddle. (Image: MemoryCatcher) pic.twitter.com/GSv51h6iQR — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) February 27, 2018

I’m not quite sure that all readers understand why posts have lately ended with a black dog, so they’re sending me pictures of black dogs to use!! Well, so be it. Here’s a black dog sent by reader Lucia:

Here 2 pics of my colleague’s black labrador, Kero. You always add a black dog at the end of Hilli dialogues, and I think Kero is perfect for WEIT. He is very kind, living a happy life in Managua, enjoying time with his friend Lola the cat and Victor the hamster.