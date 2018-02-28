The inevitable intersectional pushback for “Black Panther”

When the movie “Black Panther” came out, with an African-American director and an all-black cast, and then it cleaned up at the box office and attracted tons of black children, I was pleased. Yes, I know there have been black superhero movies before, but this one was reputed to be especially good, and what’s wrong with having superhero role models for kids?

Well, I didn’t count on the depredations of intersectionality. Yes, a black director, an all-black cast, and a story of black empowerment, but the Pecksniffs are always snuffling around for something wrong, or for some group that was left out. And now they’ve found it—or rather, easily offended reviewer Jolie Doggett has (click on the screenshot to see her kvetching). Doggett is in pain!

The problem: the movie is set in the fictional African country of Wakanda (“fictional” is the operative word), and Wakanda excludes outsiders. Outsiders means “Americans”, including African-Americans, and that means “Jolie Doggett.” Ergo she can’t connect with the movie because, if she were in the area of the fictional Wakanda, they’d “kick her black ass out.” She would be a—gasp—colonizer! Here’s part of her beef (in toto it’s a very large cow):

But when I woke up, my excitement was extinguished by a sense of dread and disappointment. I know it’s not a real place, but if Wakanda were real, would its people actually let my black ass in? According to every Wakandan in this movie, not likely.

The film constantly drove home the point that Wakanda is for Wakandans only. Anyone trying to get in was a colonizer, seeking only to rob Wakanda of its riches. Or they were an outsider, bringing their own problems into the utopia. And this included people who shared their same skin tone. That narrative of exclusion was painfully familiar to this black girl. To be a black American is to know that you’re descended from people who were stripped of their culture. To know that you’re forever separated from your origins. People will ask you where you’re from ― no, where are you really from? ― and you aren’t able to answer. I went into “Black Panther” seeking refuge from that awkwardness and a piece of shared black American and African culture to hold on to. Instead, I found myself having to face the sometimes harsh reality that there is a division within our diaspora that’s not going to easily heal.

Division? It’s a movie! It’s fiction! The “division within the diaspora” exists only in Doggett’s mind, because she has to find something to kvetch about.

This I don’t get. The story of Wakanda is set in a fantasy world, and black people of all stripes have come together liking the film. The exclusionary bit was a plotline, not some nefarious plot to exclude Julie Doggett from Wakanda. That she feels excluded says a lot more about her than about the movie. For one thing, it says that she can’t suspend disbelief: even a comic-book fantasy must in every respect comport with her comfort. And if she’s uncomfortable with the isolationism of a fictional kingdom, that’s her issue, not the movie’s.

She simply puts too much political and emotional weight on the film, and, in the end, she wants Wakanda to open up its borders—but surely only to black people:

That this Marvel movie could evoke these emotions in viewers like me and start an uncomfortable but necessary conversation about black American and African relations actually makes “Black Panther” an amazing and important cinematic journey. And Wakanda becomes less of a fictional place I can never go to, and more like a real Afrofuture we all should strive toward, where everyone in the diaspora has a place to call home.

As one of my friends said after reading this article, “Doggett is confused by the concepts of African, People Of Color, and Superhero Comics; and does not seem to fully appreciate that the three may overlap, especially in fiction, but they are not the same.”