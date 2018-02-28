The inevitable intersectional pushback for “Black Panther”

When the movie “Black Panther” came out, with an African-American director and an all-black cast, and then it cleaned up at the box office and attracted tons of black children, I was pleased. Yes, I know there have been black superhero movies before, but this one was reputed to be especially good, and what’s wrong with having superhero role models for kids?
Well, I didn’t count on the depredations of intersectionality. Yes, a black director, an all-black cast, and a story of black empowerment, but the Pecksniffs are always snuffling around for something wrong, or for some group that was left out. And now they’ve found it—or rather, easily offended reviewer Jolie Doggett has (click on the screenshot to see her kvetching). Doggett is in pain!
The problem: the movie is set in the fictional African country of Wakanda (“fictional” is the operative word), and Wakanda excludes outsiders. Outsiders means “Americans”, including African-Americans, and that means “Jolie Doggett.” Ergo she can’t connect with the movie because, if she were in the area of the fictional Wakanda, they’d “kick her black ass out.” She would be a—gasp—colonizer! Here’s part of her beef (in toto it’s a very large cow):
But when I woke up, my excitement was extinguished by a sense of dread and disappointment. I know it’s not a real place, but if Wakanda were real, would its people actually let my black ass in? According to every Wakandan in this movie, not likely.
The film constantly drove home the point that Wakanda is for Wakandans only. Anyone trying to get in was a colonizer, seeking only to rob Wakanda of its riches. Or they were an outsider, bringing their own problems into the utopia. And this included people who shared their same skin tone.
That narrative of exclusion was painfully familiar to this black girl. To be a black American is to know that you’re descended from people who were stripped of their culture. To know that you’re forever separated from your origins. People will ask you where you’re from ― no, where are you really from? ― and you aren’t able to answer.
I went into “Black Panther” seeking refuge from that awkwardness and a piece of shared black American and African culture to hold on to. Instead, I found myself having to face the sometimes harsh reality that there is a division within our diaspora that’s not going to easily heal.
Division? It’s a movie! It’s fiction! The “division within the diaspora” exists only in Doggett’s mind, because she has to find something to kvetch about.
This I don’t get. The story of Wakanda is set in a fantasy world, and black people of all stripes have come together liking the film. The exclusionary bit was a plotline, not some nefarious plot to exclude Julie Doggett from Wakanda. That she feels excluded says a lot more about her than about the movie. For one thing, it says that she can’t suspend disbelief: even a comic-book fantasy must in every respect comport with her comfort. And if she’s uncomfortable with the isolationism of a fictional kingdom, that’s her issue, not the movie’s.
She simply puts too much political and emotional weight on the film, and, in the end, she wants Wakanda to open up its borders—but surely only to black people:
That this Marvel movie could evoke these emotions in viewers like me and start an uncomfortable but necessary conversation about black American and African relations actually makes “Black Panther” an amazing and important cinematic journey. And Wakanda becomes less of a fictional place I can never go to, and more like a real Afrofuture we all should strive toward, where everyone in the diaspora has a place to call home.
As one of my friends said after reading this article, “Doggett is confused by the concepts of African, People Of Color, and Superhero Comics; and does not seem to fully appreciate that the three may overlap, especially in fiction, but they are not the same.”
Y’know, if she went to Haiti the locals would address her as blanche. Whitey (feminine). In Kreyol blanc/blanche (whitey either way) means foreigner.
She’s a Christian – she can’t help confusing comic books with reality.
source: justJolie
Maybe don’t look to movies as your source of knowledge?
Of course, in a day when many college courses are nothing but fictional narratives, movies might seem about as likely to divulge the truth as Gender Studies.
I feel for her. I’m pretty sure I’d be thrown out of Smurfland because of my height and the colour of my skin.
And I *sniff* will forever be excluded from the the ant kingdom in A Bug’s Life just because I am a 6’3″ vertebrate.
Not if you *identify* as a 3mm Formica. Insist on your rights.
Apparently she missed the end of the movie, and the first after-credits scene. The King announced to the U.N. that Wakanda was going to share it’s resources with the world, and help out other countries. This included helping out disadvantaged kids in the U.S.
I thought that one of the themes of the movie was
(MILD SPOILER AHEAD)
Wakanda beginning to move away from its isolationism after realizing its unintended consequences. This interpretation of course invalidates the reviewers entire thesis.
Dogget’s commentary, besides simply being dumb in its content, completely misses the point of the movie. To the time in which the movie tales place (present day in Marvel land), the Wakandans’ isolation has been self-imposed for their own protection. By the end of the movie, they’ve come to the realization that they need to interact, and work, with “outsiders.”
BTW, I had my reservations but really enjoyed the movie.
I saw Black Panther last weekend. Not my kinda movie, but quite a spectacle — an orgy of CGI and F/X. I just kinda let it wash over me; couldn’t tell you the plotline except in vague, general outline.
Whole lotta very toothsome sisters & brothers, too. Plus Forrest Whitaker, in full Ghost Dog mode, and Angela Bassett, in full regal mode. (That woman can do regal even after taking a beatdown from Ike Turner.) Love me some Forrest and Angela.
Not sure I’ll ever go to the trouble of seeing it again. But all told, I enjoyed it. Jolie Doggett, on the other hand, seems to have watched it under the penumbra cast by her own narcissism.
Surely in her Authoritarian Left point of view, she doesn’t have the right to comment on Wakandan culture. Only Wakandans can do that!
I have to admit, however, reluctantly, that this late movie series involving characters of the Avengers are sometimes pretty good movies.
I have not yet seen this one, but I am looking forward to it.
While I certainly don’t find Black Panther offensive, I believe the point of the HuffPost article was misunderstood. It wasn’t really about Black Panther at all, but rather, about the search by some African Americans for a cultural identity in Africa.
The author is disappointed that Black Panther depicts an African nation that feels no kinship with African Americans. She laments this but bites that this is a situation in the real world. She claims that she feels like an outsider in the United States and that she has no home land in Africa either. She expresses hope for such a home land.
Such a hope is impractical in my view— and Americans certainly tried with Liberia. But the author expresses a valid point. It just has nothing to do with Black Panther.
I think it may have been pointed out here before that the movie has of course also been criticized for not representing LGBTQ.
As if the LGBTQ people in a movie have to be acting all, you know, LGBT or Q all the time because sex is all they think about.
From what I understand, the protagonist is the fascist dictator of a militant isolationist ethno-state whose immigration policy makes Donald Trump look like an open borders advocate. And the primary villain is an American, because of course he is.
“a real Afrofuture we all should strive toward, where everyone in the diaspora has a place to call home”
Reverse the race and that’s what Richard Spencer’s goons are calling for. And, btw, we tried this before. It’s called Liberia, and it kinda sucks.
How about we instead work toward getting over our racial hangups, because the differences between races isn’t all that important.
You don’t even have to reverse the races. He’s a racial separatist and so is she. They agree right now, no reversals needed.
We have a winner. The fact that this is non-obvious is disturbing.
You forgot the part where the audience is supposed to cheer along for a CIA backed coup to occur to overthrow what everyone assumes was the rightful ruler of the country.
The movie has some awful politics that I can’t believe are not getting called out or discussed.
I feel sorry for Jolie Doggett. She’s lived in such a cloistered world she’s never had to encounter actual Africans who look down on black people for not being African enough. Her only experience with anything remotely close to this is in a superhero movie.
She makes the same mistake racists make: treating the *continent* of Africa as a unified *country*
– Signed,
A black guy who has actually left the USA.
This particular plot feature to Black Panther was really good. This is the kind of dialogue people need to have.
It is precisely because Black Panther puts disturbing elements that reflect colonialism and fratricide and injustice and racism that we should be promoting it. Anyone scared of this movie is scared to make the claim that prejudice is real and something we always need to work on.
She is so far off mark.
I wonder if all these people who are offended by everything are just repeating what the Russian bots on their social media are telling them.
Probably it won’t take her long to get the answer she seeks when she finds out that Black Panther was created by two white guys, Stan Lee (Stanley Martin Lieber) and Jack Kirby (Jacob Kurtzberg). Of course she felt excluded! It’s a plot to demoralize coloured people!
Then she will push even further since both are/were Jewish artists… Conspiracy!
The hits just keep on coming:
Is The Black Panther Islamaphobic?
A good movie makes people feel good for having watched it, but not people like her. She can’t enjoy anything because she has to find reasons to dismiss everything as somehow doing damage to her mind and existence. She feels excluded because her beliefs force her look for reasons to feel that way in every corner and crack. People like her are addicted to searching for offense, exclusion, and anything else to sate this deep need to feel like the world is against them.
I can’t imagine how joyless such a life must be. The one thing in the world that’s oppressing her most — robbing her of feelings like joy, safety, and satisfaction — is her own mindset.