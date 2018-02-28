Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ wudu

“Wudu” is the ritual washing of the body before Muslim worship. In the new Jesus and Mo strip, called “wudu2”, Jesus messes up Mo’s ritual:

And indeed, a fart nullifies your wudu. As Wikipedia notes, these are the acts that invalidate wudu for Sunnis (flatulence has the same effect for Shiites):

According to Sunni Muslims

Defecation or urination

Odorous or audible emissions of flatulence

Emission of semen (ghusl is required)

Slow-wave sleep while reclining

Vomiting

Loss of senses

Fainting

Sexual contact with another person (ghusl is required)

Touching the private parts with the bare hands (not according to Hanafi Madhhab)

Blood or pus leaving the body so that it leaves the point of exit (however if the blood or pus exits from the private parts then any amount breaks wuḍūʾ). Note that bleeding except from private parts does not invalidate wuḍūʾ according to Shafi’i Madhhab.