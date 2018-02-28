Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ wudu

“Wudu” is the ritual washing of the body before Muslim worship. In the new Jesus and Mo strip, called “wudu2”, Jesus messes up Mo’s ritual:
And indeed, a fart nullifies your wudu. As Wikipedia notes, these are the acts that invalidate wudu for Sunnis (flatulence has the same effect for Shiites):
According to Sunni Muslims
- Defecation or urination
- Odorous or audible emissions of flatulence
- Emission of semen (ghusl is required)
- Slow-wave sleep while reclining
- Vomiting
- Loss of senses
- Fainting
- Sexual contact with another person (ghusl is required)
- Touching the private parts with the bare hands (not according to Hanafi Madhhab)
- Blood or pus leaving the body so that it leaves the point of exit (however if the blood or pus exits from the private parts then any amount breaks wuḍūʾ). Note that bleeding except from private parts does not invalidate wuḍūʾ according to Shafi’i Madhhab.
This comic reminds me of your post of Robert Sapolsky’s lecture on Mental Illness where he discusses OCD like behavior in religious rituals:
Stephen Colbert Show. Is it true nipples aren’t kosher? I looked it up, no luck.
[cued up to relevant part of video]
Colbert does it again. I have to keep going back to humor to survive this desperate time.
Loss of senses? Kind of puts the truly faithful in permanent wudu territory, no?
No hoodoo, no voodoo, no wudu, is my motto.
wudu = wood in Old English!
By taking over so much of the lives of the believers, it becomes hard to imagine living without it.
It’s hard for Muslims to ignore a religion as pervasive and invasive as Islam.
Glen Davidson
Wudu: voodoo cuckoo
I refuse all artificial rituals except for things like walking/cycling/driving on the right/left type of ritual which has a valid reason.