Tuesday: Hili dialogue

First things first: I saw a raccoon and a bunny on my way to work today, but they moved too fast for me to photograph (you’ll have to take my word for it). Plus it was too dark, but no so dark I couldn’t make out procyonids and lagomorphs.

Good morning on Tuesday, the cruelest day, February 27, 2018. It’s National Kahlúa Day, brought to you by Big Liqueur. (I am informed that “The word Kah-lúa means ‘Heart of the Veracruz people’”.) It’s also International Polar Bear Day! In honor of last Sunday’s Pancake Day, IHOP (the old “International House of Pancakes”) is giving away a free short stack of flapjacks today, worth $5.79. The offer is good from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weigh in below if you’ll take advantage of this.

Here’s a bear and its offspring:

On this day in 1860, Abraham Lincoln made a speech at Cooper Union in New York City, decrying the extension of slavery to the western territories, that helped get him elected to the Presidency. A few years back I gave a talk on that very same stage, and had a keen sense of what happened there. On this day in 1870, the current flag of Japan was adopted, used initially as a national flag for merchant vessels.

On February 27, 1900, the British Labour Party was founded. On this day in 1933, the infamous “Reichstag fire” occurred, with Germany’s parliament building going up in flames. Although a Dutch Communist claimed responsibility, the Nazis might have done it, for they used the fire as an excuse to go after the Communists. On February 27, 1940, Carbon-14 was discovered by Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben. Finally, on this day in 1964, the Italian government appealed for help to keep the Leaning Tower of Pisa from falling over. The tower was stabilized in 2008 and we’re told it will be stable for 200 years.

Notables born on February 27 include Ellen Terry (1847), Bertha Pappenheim (1859; she was the famous “Anna O.” of Freud’s case histories, and of course was not cured), Joseph Grinnell (1877), Hugo Black (1886), John Steinbeck (1902), Lawrence Durrell (1912), Joanne Woodward (1930), Elizabeth Taylor (1932), Ralph Nader (1934), Alan Guth (1947) and Chelsea “It’s My Turn Next” Clinton (1980). Those who expired on this day were Louis Vuitton (1892), Harry “Breaker” Morant (1902; executed), Ivan Pavlov (1936, yes the dog-and-bell Pavlov), Frankie Lymon (1968, drug overdose), Konrad Lorenz (1989), S. I. Hayakawa (1992), Spike Milligan (2002), Fred “Mr.” Rogers (2003), William F. Buckley, Jr. (2008), and Van Cliburn (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has been absorbing Socrates:

Hili: The more I think the less I understand. A: This might mean that you are getting wiser.

In Polish:

Hili: Im dłużej myślę, tym mniej rozumiem.

Ja: To może oznaczać, że jesteś coraz mądrzejsza.

Up in Winnipeg, Gus tasted his first melon! As staff Taskin writes, “Note to self: Do not leave cantaloupe sitting on the kitchen table.”

I think a lot of cats like cantaloupe, but I’m not sure why. The Feline Nutrition Foundation argues that volatile compounds derived from amino acids make cantaloupe smell like meat to a cat, but I doubt that this has been rigorously tested.

Matthew is on strike at Manchester University (many UK University faculty are on strike against government changes in their pensions), and emitted this tweet of himself walking the picket line It’s extremely cold out there, but politics is politics! He adds this:

In front of what I think is the biggest double helix in the world, which I put there. The other side of the building features a double helix with the period sequence [a gene involved in biological rhythms] on it (many colleagues study biological rhythms).

It appears to be lonely as well as cold on the picket line!

Me on the picket line. N = 1. pic.twitter.com/IWXmkStWkI — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) February 27, 2018

When I got the tweet above this morning, Matthew was alone, but now others have arrived:

Here’s a nasty creature found by Matthew:

WHAT!? Siphonops, a non-reptilian Brazilian caecilian 'swims' in the dirt by secreting mega-mucous from its head — and THEN — secretes poison from its butt to stop predators from following (Jared, et al. 2018) pic.twitter.com/CLo8BG9hbh — Mark Mandica (@markmandica) February 25, 2018

A fish with six eyes—no kidding!:

Fish fact: the six eyed spookfish is odd. This mesopelagic fish has a pair of eyes and a second pair of eyes called accessory globes – both of which are equipped with retinas and lenses. Behind these are a third pair of eyes that lack retina, but help direct light. 6 eyes people! pic.twitter.com/DNag56kZNP — Misty Paig-Tran (@FABBLab) February 26, 2018

The cacheing ability of acorn woodpeckers (I think I’ve posted a video of this a while back):

This is the amount of acorns that woodpeckers can store into a telecom antenna: nearly 150 kg https://t.co/95NNH6DjyU pic.twitter.com/o8YSd66Cq4 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 24, 2018

For those of you who haven’t seen the inside of a penguin’s mouth, you’re welcome:

Goose mouth pics were popular, so here are shots of #penguins. Those are spiny papillae on palate & tongue. #birds pic.twitter.com/WbNJdOyHfg — Darren Naish (@TetZoo) August 17, 2016

From Grania: a very smart parrot who gets Alexa to do his bidding:

Only a matter of time before he's ordering his own bird seed deliveryhttps://t.co/f0A3ZuZn6P pic.twitter.com/f4QhPh8op2 — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) February 25, 2018

A dancing white stoat, which I believe is an ermine:

From Grania: Do you know what these are?

Seen in a toy store in Austin, TX. pic.twitter.com/bzcpCf5qLn — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) February 25, 2018

Here’s the answer:

A genuine cat scan:

And an injured squirrel in a cast:

A squirrel with broken arms being fed. Because we all need a helping hand sometimes. pic.twitter.com/MMggnLtZlv — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) February 26, 2018

We have a guest Black Dog today: reader James’s beloved dog Bear, named after the Grateful Dead singer: