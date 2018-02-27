The Staves’s new album

I haven’t heard much from the Staves lately, though I used to post their music when I found it online. It turns out they’ve been on tour, but they’ve also been making a new album, “If I Was” (a line from their wonderful song, “Blood I Bled”). The album is now out, and here’s a mini-documentary about its production.

The Staves comprise three sisters from England (real name Stavely-Taylor), and produce a big but delicate sound with fantastic harmonies. I’ll put up the album’s title song, which I’ve posted before; it’s still my favorite Staves song. This is a live version from Dublin: