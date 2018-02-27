The Staves’s new album

I haven’t heard much from the Staves lately, though I used to post their music when I found it online. It turns out they’ve been on tour, but they’ve also been making a new album, “If I Was” (a line from their wonderful song, “Blood I Bled”). The album is now out, and here’s a mini-documentary about its production.

The Staves comprise three sisters from England (real name Stavely-Taylor), and produce a big but delicate sound with fantastic harmonies. I’ll put up the album’s title song, which I’ve posted before; it’s still my favorite Staves song. This is a live version from Dublin:

 

  1. paultopping
    Good stuff! They remind me of Fairport Convention from the late 60s though they were more instrumental. Hear https://youtu.be/5sNPorNyME0 for example.

    • Michael Fisher
      Yes. Sandy Denny [RIP] – a pity she never found her thing post-FC. Not enough strong self-penned songs – I especially liked her The North Star Grassman and the Ravens

  2. Michael Fisher
    If I Was is three years old. The ‘new’ album is The Way Is Read [Nov 2017] which is sonically utterly different , being a collab with yMusic [a New York chamber ensemble]. Here’s my favourite track from ‘…Read’ – it’s the title track which finds interesting ways of using strings to emulate percussion, ‘attack’ & bass which the Staves need to add depth to their harmonies:

    Altogether pleasantly dissonant like a modern Stravinsky, Rite of Spring

    Regarding If I Was :- Good album, but needed to be more aggressive in the percussion dept. the drummer was underused

    Great trio who need to take more risks!

    • rickflick
      I like your analysis. I’ve loved the Staves ever since I met them on WEIT, but I always had a sense they needed a great producer to push them to their potential. The Way Is Read is definitely a step on that road.

      • Michael Fisher
        Good points! They need a George Martin & some good drugs to free their lyrics, which are pedestrian & far too literal most of the time. The great artistes & bands have all made some stinkers, which is inevitable, it happens on ‘the edge’ – none of The Staves stuff is bad enough.

      • Michael Fisher
        Also they need to free their main instruments [their voices] from the trap of aiming for harmony & resolution.

        Shouts, screams, snarls & animalistic sexuberance required a la Patti Smith, MC5, James Jewel Osterburg [pre-Bowie] & first album PJ Harvey. Plus Revolution 9 for salt & pepper flavours.

    • rickflick
      I hear a bit of Philip Glass and Steve Reich in there.

      • Michael Fisher
        Agreed & Miles Davis [or rather Davis’ producer, arranger, genius cutter up of tape: Teo Macero, Bitches Brew era]

        Read this Steve Reich thing

  3. Billywindsock
    I like the new music too. It is interesting. It is experimental without being difficult to listen to. Reminds me of listening to Kate Bush, but with more harmony.

