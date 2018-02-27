The Nonexistent Angels of our Nature: Why Religion Has Declined (and there’s no going back)

Yes, I’ve shamelessly cribbed from the title of Steve Pinker’s last big book, but his thesis (and that of his new one, Enlightenment Now) is relevant to this 16-minute TedX talk (below) by Dr. David Voas. When this was given in 2015, Voas was at the University of Essex, but he’s now Professor of social science and head of the Department of Social Science at the UCL [University College London] Institute of Education.
Voas’s argument, which I firmly believe, is that religion is in decline in the West (and probably everywhere); and as it wanes, there’s no going back. He then suggests some reasons for this decline. First, though, he establishes the decline with graphs like these, which hold widely in the West. Here we see the decline of faith in the last 70-80 years in Canada and the U.S.—even though the U.S. is an outlier in being a developed nation but also a religious one:
As Voas notes, this decline doesn’t occur because individuals become less religious with time; rather, it represents a decline among generations—the replacement of more religious cohorts with more secular ones. And although the new cohorts may adopt “spirituality” in place of religion, this still represents a general decline of belief in the supernatural. While I have issues with the more numinous forms of spirituality, I’d contend that spirituality does less harm than religion, for it doesn’t follow the dictates of a God, usually doesn’t involve proselytizing, and isn’t tied as tightly as religion to a moral code (which, after all, is supposed to come from a deity). But by all accounts, full nonbelief is increasing as well.
What is causing this decline? Voas first shows, as I and others have done, that there’s a strong negative correlation between the degree of development of a country—its “well being”—and its degree of religiosity. The most religious countries are the least well off and the least developed; while the least religious countries, like those in northern Europe, are the most developed and most well off (and the happiest as well, as judged by the UN’s Happiness Index).
To Voas, this confirms what he and others call “the secularization thesis”: the idea that “there’s something about modernization that erodes religious commitment, that reduces the respect accorded to religion.” Voas suggests four possible reasons for the connection between modernization and religiosity, and I think all of them play a role (watch the talk to see his thesis). But they’re all connected with what Pinker suggested in his last book: that the world is, over time, becoming better off healthwise, materially, and in almost every way we can measure. If Pinker’s thesis be true—and he makes a compelling case that it is—then we should expect to see religion gradually disappear from our planet.
I think it will, and I’m sad that I won’t be able to see the secular world arrive (I could if I moved to Sweden!). As the last Christians die off, though, you can expect to hear them still squawking that religion will return, and the decline is due to bigotry against the faithful.
As for whether this change is reversible, Voas explains why he thinks it’s not. In short, if you grow up a nonbeliever as future generations will, it’s unlikely that you’ll acquire God: “You have to be raised with religion to find it natural.”
It’s nice to see a respected British academic, and a soft-spoken one, make these points. Nobody can accuse him of being “shrill” or “strident” as he speaks the truth.
“I think it will, and I’m sad that I won’t be able to see the secular world arrive (I could if I moved to Sweden!). As the last Christians die off, though, you can expect to hear them still squawking that religion will return, and the decline is due to bigotry against the faithful.”
A slightly Christian-centric view of things, if I may suggest it. The problem in Sweden, and much of Europe, is that Christianity may indeed be dying off, but only to be replaced by Islam. This due to the criminally irresponsible policies of mass immigration pursued by European governments, largely without the consent of their citizens. Of course, we can hope that Europe’s muslims will eventually secularise too, but personally I think it would be naive to assume that they will.
No, the Muslim immigrants will stick to their religion but their children, or their grandchildren, will secularize.
One would hope so, but the opposite can also happen. In the UK, the muslim immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in the 1950s and 60s mostly just wanted to fit in, make a decent living and keep their religion to themselves. Their children and grandchildren are the ones who go abroad to fight for ISIS, commit acts of domestic terrorism and join child-rape gangs.
The argument that muslims are still just a minority, so there’s no need to worry about their future influence, seems dangerously complacent to me. It’s like the proverbial frog being slowly-heated in a pan of water: “Well, it’s only getting a bit warmer, so no cause for alarm”.
Muslims are about 8% of Sweden’s population, according to Wikipedia. At levels like that it is unlikely that theocracy will thrive there.
Swede here. Because of continued immigration and I believe slightly higher birth rates among the immigrant population the percentage of Swedes with a muslim background will probably continue to rise in the coming decades. Perhaps settling around 20%. But I’m not worried that the political debate or society in general will be noticeably influenced by religious beliefs.
First off, as others have pointed out, muslims leave their faith as well. There is for example a thriving ex-muslim community on the internet. I believe that many who worry about increasing muslim populations in Europe see their beliefs as fixed.
Secondly, religion is completely absent from the political debate in Sweden and I don’t see that changing. I can’t remember the last time a politician took the word God in his/her mouth. A politician who would e.g. thank God would be highly ridiculed. Even our Christian Democratic Party which lingers on with a support of around 4% don’t mention their beliefs other than maybe claiming that western values are based on Christianity.
My biggest worry regarding a larger muslim population is that it may lead to more extremists and a higher risk for terrorist attacks.
” Perhaps settling around 20%. But I’m not worried that the political debate or society in general will be noticeably influenced by religious beliefs.”
It was Steven Pinker who said in an interview: A minority determined to commit violence can seize a society.
Finally. Some really good news.
“And although the new cohorts may adopt “spirituality” in place of religion, this still represents a general decline of belief in the supernatural.”
“… spirituality does less harm than religion…”
PCC(E) – please promise me you’ll read Fantasyland by Kurt Andersen as dessert after the 5-course meal that appears to be Enlightenment Now – and I’ll promise the same, just the other way ‘round, possibly part audio book, part … the other way. Visual book…?
Secularization may get a yank on the reins as the 4 horsemen afflict humanity. It seems likely that plague or famine or nuclear war
would turn people back to a god of some sort from desperation and fear. Maybe that faith would be shallow and quickly denied as times improved and secularism would recover. Also we should beware the death throes of religion –
Anyway,for the moment those stats are worth celebrating!!
I agree that secularization is a trend we should welcome, but not take it as foreordained that it will continue. As always, the World War I example illustrates this best. For about 100 years after the fall of Napoleon, Europe was at relative peace. Yes, there were wars, but they were not cataclysmic. In early 1914, pundits of the time had no glimpse of what was about to happen. In June 1914, the British fleet visited Kiel, Germany. For that matter, who would have predicted Trump in 2012? The 1929 stock market crash came as a great surprise to many. Secularization is under siege in places like Turkey.
My study of history makes me leery of projecting current trends far into the future. There are too may examples of social and political trends that have been reversed and very suddenly at that. I would love to see religion disappear. But as Yogi said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
Oh, I think secularization is, in the long run, as ineluctable as the second law of thermodynamics. But, as with 2LOT, subsystems within the universe of world religions could experience temporary reversals of that trend. I think, as you say, cataclysmic events could do it — nuclear war or a rapid acceleration in the pace of global climate change, for example.
Then there’s the rise of the TV and physical- building mega-churches. I was thinking about this earlier today. Is their rise because:
a) it’s easier to go to church in your livingroom, where you can go get a snack when so-moved?
b) with the TV kind you don’t have to encounter people you can’t stand but who nevertheless go to the same church you do?
c) the physical building kind are so large you can easily avoid people you can’t stand?
d) nobody notices when you’re not there?
e) we have Mc-everything else so McChurchs fit with the rest?
f) Some of all of the above.
g) Or?
“nobody notices when you’re not there”. Spot on.
There are very few people equipped today with spending their time on religion, except monks and nuns. There is too much distraction. It’s not like secularism has to rise, so much as life just getting in the way.
Every religious person I know interacts with life in almost the same way that most secular people do. They breath air, they drink, eat, sleep, poop, work, laugh.
Modern life is removing the time to spend on religion and, likewise, it is easier to hide as a religious person when faith no longer occupies the time it once did.
In the socioeconomically dysfunctional USA, it appears that the substitute for religion has become opiate addition, with many overdose deaths considered ‘deaths of despair’.
So opiates have replaced religion as the opium of the people?
Seems a bit redundant and uninspired on the people’s part. (Back in my William Burroughs’s days, we thought of opium as the religion of the elites.) 🙂
Not sure why I made Burroughs’s name possessive there; maybe some kind of flashback.
Or maybe those days weren’t so long ago?
My daughter is a senior in college. I know statistically my observations are not significant, but I have seen a real skepticism if not hostility toward organized religion on her campus. Of course, there are exceptions and a smattering of ultra-faithful, but the attitude of my daughter seems prevalent. She is involved with Hillel and has Shabbat dinner, but her Jewish ties are cultural. She and her friends feel strongly that religion has no place in education or government and look upon ultra-conservatives as little more than bigots. They few evangelicals as out of touch and churches as money grabbing institutions.
How refreshing!
There are numerous reasons for religion to decline. I think that for the US the end of communism in most places was significant, since there was always that opposition to “godless communists.”
These days I think a newer one is just the fact that one thing drives out another. With all of the texting and social media and the rest of electronic distractions, there’s just not a lot of time for religion. So it takes a back seat, if any seat at all.
Glen Davidson
Have you seen John Gray’s brand new, wholly vicious and intemperate, review of Pinker’s “Enlightenment Now” in New Statesman? It amounts to little more than hurling insults, with no substance to his criticism whatsoever.
Link: https://www.newstatesman.com/culture/books/2018/02/unenlightened-thinking-steven-pinker-s-embarrassing-new-book-feeble-sermon
I saw that. What dross.
Yes Gray is a vile arse with a message he HAS to get out there at any cost. Truth & reason be damned!
Reader Saul Sorrell-Till gave John Gray a memorable & well deserved bashing a year ago in WEIT comments HERE :-
** John Gray’s review of The Lion In The Living Room [a book by Tucker on the domestic cat]
Given Gray’s similar “review” of Better Angels of our Nature the New Statesman presumably only gave it to him so they’d get more of the same, which is why I wouldn’t give them the reward they were after, i.e. traffic to their site. They’re cynical and intellectually dishonest.
I walked by a field near a Catholic church the other day and saw a sign that said that the Presbyterians had bought it. I found that interesting because I though those folks were one of the “traditional” denominations drastically shrinking in membership.
The Presbyterians might have bought it for $1.00 CAD – they are rather ‘entrepreneurial’ & the Catlicks & Baptists have reportedly been lazy picking up on the souls of North Africans, Filipinos, Vietnamese, West Indians, West Africans, Lebanese, Sri Lankans, Chinese, Russia & former Soviet Bloc residents that have come your way.
Cote des Neiges Presbyterian Church:
“Yes, I’ve shamelessly cribbed from the title of Steve Pinker’s last big book, ”
No reason to be ashamed since Pinker himself stole the title; probably from Lincoln, who stole it from Charles Dickens, and he used it from Shakespeare’s Othello, as you can see: an endless series of cultural appropriations.
I agree with his thoughts about the future and not going back. I think this is true for the same primary reason people get religion in the first place. It happens in those early years between 4 or 5 and 10 to 12. This is when the parents often pound it in, making the kids go to church, go to sunday school and (join the club). Today, with both parents working or single parent homes there is not time to get this indoctrination and many of the youth fall through the cracks and escape this torture. I was a good example of this. I never got the torture in my youth and so I escaped. Once you reach late teens, then it is likely nothing religious will get you. So the trend is always to less religion until finely you live in Sweden even if you live in Texas (hopefully not).
Although spirituality is much less authoritarian than most Western religion, I think some spirituality does do harm, at least in the form that Deepak Chopra represents, insofar as it distracts folk from real problems and/or better solutions to them.
Much more pragmatically sound and wise than Chopra’s fluff candy is something like Ursula Goodenough’s book “The Sacred Depths of Nature” (a book of which Richard Dawkins’ main criticism was his disdain for the title.)
Colbert said “reality has a well-known liberal bias.”
This is correct because reality also has a well-known secular bias.