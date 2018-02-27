The Nonexistent Angels of our Nature: Why Religion Has Declined (and there’s no going back)

Yes, I’ve shamelessly cribbed from the title of Steve Pinker’s last big book, but his thesis (and that of his new one, Enlightenment Now) is relevant to this 16-minute TedX talk (below) by Dr. David Voas. When this was given in 2015, Voas was at the University of Essex, but he’s now Professor of social science and head of the Department of Social Science at the UCL [University College London] Institute of Education.

Voas’s argument, which I firmly believe, is that religion is in decline in the West (and probably everywhere); and as it wanes, there’s no going back. He then suggests some reasons for this decline. First, though, he establishes the decline with graphs like these, which hold widely in the West. Here we see the decline of faith in the last 70-80 years in Canada and the U.S.—even though the U.S. is an outlier in being a developed nation but also a religious one:

As Voas notes, this decline doesn’t occur because individuals become less religious with time; rather, it represents a decline among generations—the replacement of more religious cohorts with more secular ones. And although the new cohorts may adopt “spirituality” in place of religion, this still represents a general decline of belief in the supernatural. While I have issues with the more numinous forms of spirituality, I’d contend that spirituality does less harm than religion, for it doesn’t follow the dictates of a God, usually doesn’t involve proselytizing, and isn’t tied as tightly as religion to a moral code (which, after all, is supposed to come from a deity). But by all accounts, full nonbelief is increasing as well.

What is causing this decline? Voas first shows, as I and others have done, that there’s a strong negative correlation between the degree of development of a country—its “well being”—and its degree of religiosity. The most religious countries are the least well off and the least developed; while the least religious countries, like those in northern Europe, are the most developed and most well off (and the happiest as well, as judged by the UN’s Happiness Index).

To Voas, this confirms what he and others call “the secularization thesis”: the idea that “there’s something about modernization that erodes religious commitment, that reduces the respect accorded to religion.” Voas suggests four possible reasons for the connection between modernization and religiosity, and I think all of them play a role (watch the talk to see his thesis). But they’re all connected with what Pinker suggested in his last book: that the world is, over time, becoming better off healthwise, materially, and in almost every way we can measure. If Pinker’s thesis be true—and he makes a compelling case that it is—then we should expect to see religion gradually disappear from our planet.

I think it will, and I’m sad that I won’t be able to see the secular world arrive (I could if I moved to Sweden!). As the last Christians die off, though, you can expect to hear them still squawking that religion will return, and the decline is due to bigotry against the faithful.

As for whether this change is reversible, Voas explains why he thinks it’s not. In short, if you grow up a nonbeliever as future generations will, it’s unlikely that you’ll acquire God: “You have to be raised with religion to find it natural.”

It’s nice to see a respected British academic, and a soft-spoken one, make these points. Nobody can accuse him of being “shrill” or “strident” as he speaks the truth.