The Apocalypse is here: Pennsylvania church to hold ceremony blessing AR-15s, nearby school to close during the blessing

It’s bad enough that a semiautomatic rifle, the one used to slaughter 17 people (mostly kids) in Florida, is still on sale, but the wound is salted when a &(*&$+&!! (insert expletive here) church is going to bless those guns in a ceremony! I am not making this up. Click on the screenshot from The Hill:
The church, identified below (it’s a Moonie church), is absolutely clueless: they see no connection between their ceremony and the mass slaughter of children, so they’re going on with the ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow:
A church in northeast Pennsylvania is telling couples to bring their semi-automatic rifles to a blessing ceremony next week.
The event is meant to give couples an opportunity “to show their willingness to defend their familiars [sic], communities and nation,” The Times-Tribune in Scranton reported.
It will take place at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pa., on Wednesday.
“All of the weapons in the ceremony will be checked to make sure they are unloaded, with a zip tie so that no bullets can be inserted,” Sanctuary Church president Richard Panzer said in an email, according to the The Times-Tribune.
“We are inviting local and state police to be on the premises, so that everything goes safely.”
The blessing ceremony will be held just weeks after a gunman, using an AR-15, opened fire at a high school in Florida, killing 17 people.
Panzer noted the church has “no ill intent” and does not see any connection “since these firearms are for self-defense.”
I guess the nearby elementary school doesn’t quite believe Panzer’s assertion that “everything will go safely,” for this happened (click on screenshot):
The students, from the Wallenpaupack South Elementary School, won’t completely miss class, as they’ll simply be taken to a different school 15 miles away. As the Palm Beach Post reports, the school is trying to keep people calm:
On Friday, the superintendent of the Wallenpaupack Area School District wrote in a letter to parents that while “there is no direct threat to our school or community,” given concerns about parking, traffic and the “nature of the event,” students will be bused to schools about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.
Superintendent Michael Silsby added there will be increased security at the school all week.
“We respect your decision if you choose to keep your children home for the day,” he wrote.
The parents shouldn’t just be keeping their children home: they should be raining criticism down on the “World Peace and Unification Sanctuary” (what an inappropriate name) and picketing the event. Imagine blessing a gun whose only purpose is to mow down people and inflict terrible gaping wounds! Is this supposed to imply that God loves AR-15s? What is the blessing supposed to confer? And even if the church wants to approve of couples “defending their familiars [sic], community and nation,” why do those couples have to bring their goddam guns to church?
It’s stuff like this that makes me deeply ashamed of this country, and makes other countries amazed at how far America has gone off the rails with respect to guns.
Here’s the contact information for the church, and you can be assured that they’ll be hearing from me. If you think this ceremony is insane, well, feel free to email or call them.
Unification Sanctuary
889 Main Street
Newfoundland, PA 18445
Tel: 570-832-4476
Email: sanctuarychurch@sanctuary-pa.org
But wait! There’s more insanity (click on screenshot) at a Moonie church (not sure if it’s the same one). You can also read this at The Raw Story.
I don’t think that’s a [sic] there (“familiars”). These are people who believe in spooks and a familiar is a kind of spook.
I heard the Synagogue down the road is doing something similar. No blessing, but the Flash Suppressors are being cut away.
Beware any mohel armed with an acetylene torch.
I can’t even… I thought this story was satire when I first read it.
Gee, ya wonder why Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton didn’t make the Amazon headquarters short list!
I always thought that the Unification Church and the Mormons were the two most self-evidently crazy religions in the USA.
IN more uplifting news, the remaining family of the inventor of the AR-15 say he would be totally against marketing it to civilians.
https://sputniknews.com/us/201606171041538222-ar-15-gun-creator-family-speaks/
Insert expletive: Phuquing SchiessKopf
I’m surprised they didn’t shut down the school so students could attend the event. If you are going to go crazy, why not go full crazy?
That’s actually what I assumed was the case when I first read the title.
But AR-15s are already blessed by God and the flag.
Glen Davidson
For those who read at this site, as I do, tell me there is no connection between religion, guns and republicans. You see it everywhere you look.
This is the highest level of stupidity you can reach. It must be something like reaching the 32nd level of Mason or something. Next it will be, load up the kiddies honey, I’ll bring the guns and we can go down to the shoot’em up amusement park.
I will maintain that anyone who spends the $700 or so dollars to buy one of these worthless pieces of junk guns is already mentally unstable and should not be allowed out in the general public. So by their own standards, if you bought one of these things, you are automatically illegal and should not be allowed to own one. There, I just gave you the reason to eliminate these weapons.
Come on Randall, you know that is no reason at all. It’s just anger. A justified anger (which I share), but that’s all it is.
So go ahead. Give us a justified reason for this kind of behavior. Give me one good reason to be making these guns for the public and why they should have them. Take out all the politics and religion and tell me what you use this gun for? It is entertainment and nothing more. Where do we see entertainment in the 2nd Amendment? Even the young kids at the school know this, why not adults?
Because this is the year that everybody is angry and they want to make damn sure ‘the other side’ knows it.
That is not an answer to anything. What do sides have to do with my questions? You provide the reasons for this AR-15 type weapon?
Randall, I share your anger at the stupidity of allowing these guns to available to the public, but suggesting that we can prevent them from acquiring them by calling anyone who wants one “mentally unstable” will never fly. It’s a non-starter. As much as I think owning one says something very dark about one’s character, I would not say they are mentally ill.
“That’s some catch, that Catch-22.”
More fucking insanity. (I seem to be saying that a lot lately.)
I was so sure this was satire when I first saw it on-line. But no, the Moonies have gone full-out, berserko-nuts.
While I am not American, I live too fucking close to ‘Merica to feel comfortable. Or safe.
The mouth on such a nice Catholic girl!
Being Canadian must be like living upstairs from a bikers’ bar where they cook meth in the bathtub and the sound of gunfire echoes through the parking lot all night long, huh?
Haha – yup. That’s exactly what it feels like.
Or, being chained to a madman.
My mouth has gotten me into trouble, from time to time. But, ffs, the gun thing is really over-the-top. As Casey Elizabeth said above: “I can’t even”.
+1, claudia. It’s getting so that 70 miles from the border is too close.
The Times-Tribune article also has this:
I expect one or more of the Moonie Elders are retailing in a certain line of business…
Undoubtedly, but surely more is at stake because, as noted in this post, one of the Moonie siblings owns Kahr Arms, a gun manufacturing co, that makes various long guns https://shopkahrfirearmsgroup.com/auto-ordnance/long-guns/ as well as pistols, and has been touting its version of the classic Tommy gun, which was the weapon used in the first St. Valentine’s day Massacre in 1929. Now another massacre, 89 years to the day of the first. The name AR-15 trademarked by Colt, but I think that in popular culture it’s become almost a generic reference for assault rifles; so surely, Moonies wouldn’t object if people brought in assault rifles from Kahr Arms for blessing. All this will surely increase Kahr Arms coffers.
Loathsome ironies abound at every turn (including the church spokesman’s surname Panzer).
.
Yup! My neck of the woods and these days that’s no surprise for rural Pennsylvania. But I gotta say that the hunting culture in which I grew up, replete with an official school holiday the Monday after Thanksgiving for the first day of deer season (buck), is unrecognizable when compared to the gun-nut, 2nd Amendment, NRA culture found there today.
Same here. No resemblance whatsoever.
In my hunting culture, we depend on semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines for hunting dangerous kinds of game. When hunting squirrels, you need a 30-round magazine to nail the varmints before they start shooting back at you; for rabbits, which are even deadlier, we ought to have machine guns and rocket launchers, as is our 2nd amendment right. For duck hunting, we really ought to have ground-to-air missiles.
May I ask what’s for bison? (I already feel sorry to ask.)
You have been watching too much Monty Python .
Great bit of sarcasm by the way .
A squirrel won’t make much of a trophy after you hit it with an AR-15. Might I suggest Sarin as an alternative?
Assault weapons must be the weapon of choice for Sarah Palin when she’s shooting wolves from helicopters.
Yes, and they probably did right to take the actions they did to calm fears.
But the whole gun-blessing nonsense is hardly a significant threat to anybody. The place will be full of cops, and the guns empty of ammunition. You wouldn’t leave ammo in with a lot of cops around.
Of course it’s a ridiculous ceremony, but the real threats are the unscheduled events, not publicity events like this one.
Glen Davidson
Well, if it serves to drive home the point to the little tykes that people who own these weapons are scary people who should not be trusted, it’s a good thing.
We can’t get rid of guns legislatively -that battle is lost- but as a culture we can get rid of the love of guns. We’ve forced cultural changes in a lot of ways without the help of the government; one of the greatest tragedies of our government is that our leaders are followers.
We have to change minds because we can’t change the laws. We did it with civil rights, women’s rights and the environmental movement. Once our minds are changed, perhaps the leaders will follow and some day, far away, something can be done about this insanity.
One way to contribute to that is to make pariahs of the owners of these kinds of guns. People who are looked down upon; those who’ve made a choice that says something deeply disturbing about their character.
So in a small, ineffably sad way, frightening the children about their gun nut neighbors may add a tiny drop to the culture change we need.
What? They’re expecting an armed invasion from New Jersey? An amphibious landing along the Wallenpaupack Creek, maybe?
The church is right about one thing. Jesus supposedly said in Matthew 10:34: “Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. And a person’s enemies will be those of his own household.
No doubt if this fictional character were to “return” today he would be dumb enough to choose an AR-15. He could do so much better to choose a thermonuclear warhead.
A church President named Panzer blessing guns. Didn’t see that coming. What’s their assistant president named, Ulrich U-boat? Just shakes head (can’t face-palm because of the specs).
Sounds like “Beneath The Planet of the Apes”!
Insane. Epicurus was absolutely correct.
I wonder why they say:
“All of the weapons in the ceremony will be checked to make sure they are unloaded, with a zip tie so that no bullets can be inserted,”
Isn’t the people that are dangerous, not guns? Surely they don’t think that a bad guy with a gun could attend their peaceful picnic full of good guy with a lot of guns. So nothing could go wrong.
Moreover, ask any talibans, it is a lot of fun to discharge (semi-)automatic weapons in the air in a manifestation of joy and God blessing.
Perhaps the bullets will be blessed in a separate ceremony. Double blessing them would be a sin.
Why wouldn’t they bless the AR-15s at the factory? Surely it could be automated.
It’s an ASSAULT weapon. The clue’s in the name. Can they really not tell the difference between defense and assault?