The Apocalypse is here: Pennsylvania church to hold ceremony blessing AR-15s, nearby school to close during the blessing

It’s bad enough that a semiautomatic rifle, the one used to slaughter 17 people (mostly kids) in Florida, is still on sale, but the wound is salted when a &(*&$+&!! (insert expletive here) church is going to bless those guns in a ceremony! I am not making this up. Click on the screenshot from The Hill:

The church, identified below (it’s a Moonie church), is absolutely clueless: they see no connection between their ceremony and the mass slaughter of children, so they’re going on with the ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow:

A church in northeast Pennsylvania is telling couples to bring their semi-automatic rifles to a blessing ceremony next week. The event is meant to give couples an opportunity “to show their willingness to defend their familiars [sic], communities and nation,” The Times-Tribune in Scranton reported. It will take place at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pa., on Wednesday. “All of the weapons in the ceremony will be checked to make sure they are unloaded, with a zip tie so that no bullets can be inserted,” Sanctuary Church president Richard Panzer said in an email, according to the The Times-Tribune. “We are inviting local and state police to be on the premises, so that everything goes safely.” The blessing ceremony will be held just weeks after a gunman, using an AR-15, opened fire at a high school in Florida, killing 17 people. Panzer noted the church has “no ill intent” and does not see any connection “since these firearms are for self-defense.”

I guess the nearby elementary school doesn’t quite believe Panzer’s assertion that “everything will go safely,” for this happened (click on screenshot):

The students, from the Wallenpaupack South Elementary School, won’t completely miss class, as they’ll simply be taken to a different school 15 miles away. As the Palm Beach Post reports, the school is trying to keep people calm:

On Friday, the superintendent of the Wallenpaupack Area School District wrote in a letter to parents that while “there is no direct threat to our school or community,” given concerns about parking, traffic and the “nature of the event,” students will be bused to schools about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.

Superintendent Michael Silsby added there will be increased security at the school all week.

“We respect your decision if you choose to keep your children home for the day,” he wrote. The parents shouldn’t just be keeping their children home: they should be raining criticism down on the “World Peace and Unification Sanctuary” (what an inappropriate name) and picketing the event. Imagine blessing a gun whose only purpose is to mow down people and inflict terrible gaping wounds! Is this supposed to imply that God loves AR-15s? What is the blessing supposed to confer? And even if the church wants to approve of couples “defending their familiars [sic], community and nation,” why do those couples have to bring their goddam guns to church? It’s stuff like this that makes me deeply ashamed of this country, and makes other countries amazed at how far America has gone off the rails with respect to guns. Here’s the contact information for the church, and you can be assured that they’ll be hearing from me. If you think this ceremony is insane, well, feel free to email or call them. Unification Sanctuary

Email: sanctuarychurch@sanctuary-pa.org But wait! There’s more insanity (click on screenshot) at a Moonie church (not sure if it’s the same one). You can also read this at The Raw Story.

