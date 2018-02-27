Readers’ wildlife photographs

Reader Michelle Villiers sent a big sample of African wildlife, and I’m posting about a third of it today. Reader’s notes:
I recently had the good fortune to join in the trip of a lifetime to South Africa and Botswana. Herewith a sampling of pictures taken. None of the animals should need description for your readers, I’m sure. [JAC: some did for me!] The photos were taken in Selinda- and Moremi Game Reserves in Botswana. (More information on the trip is here.)
Identify this antelope!
Noms:
This is a carmine bee eater, but I’m not sure if it’s the Northern or Southern species. Perhaps readers can help.
Species, anyone?
Note that this rhoni has been dehorned and is also wearing ID bracelets on its front legs:
Species?
Deer is Impala,
first bird is a Guineafoul
second bird, don’t know.
Impala is delicious BTW.
Indeed it is! I chomped on many an impala biltong stick in my youth! Though I must confess I do prefer the richer dark meat of the wildebeast!
“Identify this antelope!”
That’s Bill. We go way back. Glad to see he’s doing well.
The bee-eater is Southern Carmine.
The guinea fowl (species anyone?) is considered an invasive species in the Western Cape. Although their call is less unnerving than the one of the Hadedas, they wake me up about every morning.
They are not eaten by the locals, since they are reputed to be infested with worms (I do not know that is actually true, but it is a good reputation to have).
My young sons collect their feathers, which are kinda beautiful indeed.
That Rhino (locally known as ‘renoster’) is a ‘white rhino’, presumably not because of the colour, but from ‘wide’. It’s wide mouth shows it is a grazer, as opposed to the pointed lip rhino, a browser, which is -as a contrast- called the ‘black rhino’. Si non e vero e bene trovato!
The guinea-fowl is the Helmeted Guineafowl Numida meleagris.
In the last shot, there is more than one species, but the birds with brown bodies, dark wings and blue beaks and legs are probably Fulvous Whistling-ducks Dendrocygna bicolor, which I believe also occur in North America.
What a wonderful trip! So much animal action – you must have had a great time.