Readers’ wildlife photographs

Reader Michelle Villiers sent a big sample of African wildlife, and I’m posting about a third of it today. Reader’s notes:

I recently had the good fortune to join in the trip of a lifetime to South Africa and Botswana. Herewith a sampling of pictures taken. None of the animals should need description for your readers, I’m sure. [JAC: some did for me!] The photos were taken in Selinda- and Moremi Game Reserves in Botswana. (More information on the trip is here.)

Identify this antelope!

Noms:

This is a carmine bee eater, but I’m not sure if it’s the Northern or Southern species. Perhaps readers can help.

Species, anyone?

Note that this rhoni has been dehorned and is also wearing ID bracelets on its front legs:

Species?