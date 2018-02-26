The patriarchy of space exploration

When will the madness, the postmodern nonsense, the academic analyses indistinguishable from parody, end? Well, not quite yet, if you read this new article by Marcie Bianco. It appears on the NBC News website, of all places.

First, a bit about Bianco. According to Stanford University’s website, she’s

the Editorial & Communications Manager at the Clayman Institute at Stanford University. In this role, she oversees all editorial and communications work pertaining to the translation and dissemination of the Institute’s gender research, for in-house, on-campus, and mainstream publications. She also manages the Institute’s Gender News Feminist Writing Fellowship program, the only university fellowship in the nation that aims to train students how to become feminist journalists.

I have no beef with feminist journalism per se, or a fellowship that trains people to practice it. But of course you know that when it comes from the academy, you’ll get some bizarre simulacra of real journalism. Here, for your delectation, is one of them (click on screenshot to go to piece):

Well, just looking at the title, the first thing you’ll ask is, “Is this satire?”

The answer is “no.” It’s NBC News, after all. I’m not pulling articles from obscure predatory journals to mock feminism. And if this is the kind of writing that Bianco pushes in her program, I do fear for the future of feminist journalism, which has the potential to call out real inequities and present womens’ points of view.

A few excerpts from the piece:

These men [Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk], particularly Musk, are not only heavily invested in who can get their rocket into space first, but in colonizing Mars. The desire to colonize — to have unquestioned, unchallenged and automatic access to something, to any type of body, and to use it at will — is a patriarchal one. Indeed, there is no ethical consideration among these billionaires about whether this should be done; rather, the conversation is when it will be done. Because, in the eyes of these intrepid explorers, this is the only way to save humanity. It is the same instinctual and cultural force that teaches men that everything — and everyone — in their line of vision is theirs for the taking. You know, just like walking up to a woman and grabbing her by the pussy. It’s there, so just grab it because you can. . . . the impulse to colonize — to colonize lands, to colonize peoples, and, now that we may soon be technologically capable of doing so, colonizing space — has its origins in gendered power structures. Entitlement to power, control, domination and ownership. The presumed right to use and abuse something and then walk away to conquer and colonize something new. . . . This 21st century form of imperialism is the direct result of men giving up on the planet they have all but destroyed. As if history hasn’t proven that men go from one land to the next, drunk on megalomania and the privilege of indifference. . . . This means that while men compete with each other over whose rocket is the biggest, fastest, and best, and send playthings off to become flashy space junk, women around the world are fighting to stay alive against violent assaults on their personhood — and their planet. . . . Right now, there is a robot dummy propped up in the driver’s seat of a red Tesla convertible, flying through space, away from the manmade garbage fires devouring Earth. Houston, we have a problem. And it’s the patriarchy.

Do I really have to enact the emotional labor of deconstructing this rant from a very privileged young woman? Do I have to point out that there are women astronauts, and many women excited in space exploration, and. . . and nobody lives on Mars!? Does she know that a planet is not a human body? And it’s not like there will be aliens on the planet that will be confined or placed on reservations. Yes, those who despoiled the planet are largely men, but that’s the result of capitalism, not because of some penis-induced desire to wreck things for their own sake. And now, as women begin to assume power, they, too can start wrecking stuff. Has Bianco heard of Anne M. Gorsuch?

No, what we have here is a simple episode of mindless male-bashing, a ridiculously hyperbolic comparison stretched so far that is is without content—or merit. Though I pay attention to feminist arguments, this is not one of them. It’s what the Germans call Wahnsinn, with all the usual tropes about patriarchy lined up like horses in a corral, ready to march in Bianco’s parade. No serious person can take this seriously.

But remember, this isn’t a piece in Everyday Feminism, Feministing, or even HuffPo. It’s on the NBC News site! What would behoove a supposedly reputable organization to publish this? Might it really be satire after all—a kind of satire that fails because it’s indistinguishable from serious academic writing?

When I saw the tweet below on Bianco’s site, at first I thought, yes, it could be a parody, one designed to upset men. But then I decided that no, it is a serious piece of writing that does upset men because it’s nasty and vicious and untrue—and Bianco is glad that she’s upset “the menz.”

All the menz are freaking out about this article. Mission complete https://t.co/Wf0x80uMvF — Marcie Bianco (@MarcieBianco) February 21, 2018

Here she is, inked to the gills. I feel sorry for her students, and for Stanford.

h/t: Olen