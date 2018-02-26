The Olympics are over at last

I usually watch at least some of the Olympics, both winter and summer games, but this year my interest flagged. I’m not sure whether it was me, the jingoism that pervaded the coverage, with endless charts showing who had the most medals; the overuse of the verb “medaled”, which is a real verb according to the Oxford English Dictionary but still bothers me; or the relentless drumming up of “human interest” stories, like Lindsey Vonn trying to win a gold medal for her recently-deceased grandmother. The one thing I did watch was a little of the snowboarding: the events in which a single snowboarder does repeated twists and turns on the edges of a snow pipe, and the other one in which the snowboarder jumps off a ski-jump thingie and does a single, complicated acrobatic maneuver in the air.
I couldn’t even watch the figure skating, which is usually my favorite event. For some reason it didn’t intrigue me.
Below, in fact, shows the Olympic occurrence that most excited me: when Austria Daniela Ulbing, in the women’s parallel giant slalom, nearly slammed into an errant squirrel that wandered onto the course. It was a near miss, but I was so happy that the squirrel survived! Squirrels should get medals for their acrobatics.
A few other splenetic remarks. There was a big to-do about the U.S. curling team winning a gold medal, and I’m happy for them. However, I still wonder why curling counts as a “sport”. It does require skill (and those people frenetically brushing the ice ahead of the stone amuse me greatly), but you don’t have to be in particularly good shape to participate, as you can see below. And if curling is a valid sport, why isn’t darts in the Summer Olympics? Or chess? (In my very thin book of “Great Jewish Athletes” they have to include chess as a sport to get enough achievers!) There seems to be an ever-increasing number of events, but maybe that’s just my impression.
Watch the US “win curling gold”!
Will the presence of North Korean athletes lead to a reduction of hostilities between the North and South? I predict not but hope otherwise. But Kim Jong-un must have his weapons and rhetoric, as must Trump, and so I think things will remain as they have been, with the DPRK continuing to be the world’s most evil regime and no cessation of the saber-rattling on our part and the North’s. A real improvement in the situation would be not more visits of relatives across the border (though that’s very good, though sad), but the end of the enslavement of the North Korean people by their Dear Leaders. And that’s not going to happen.
Finally, another over-the-top tweet from our own Dear Leader. Seriously? (Note someone correcting his grammar!)
That’s our President! The man’s hyperbole and narcissism know no bounds.
I saw a great response to that Trumptweet. “We can’t have a better spokesperson? Why not? Would Ivanka feel bad?”
It’s possible dRumPf might understand a response such as “Yes we can!” along with a photo of . ..
I also didn’t pay too much attention to the Olympics this year, probably due to the decision to not send the NHL players this time. I enjoyed watching the women’s hockey and was again disappointed that the gold medal was decided by a shootout! It’s like deciding the world series with a home run competition, or the NBA championship with a slam dunk competition.
I that the shoot out part was extremely exciting. i was really jumping up and down by then.
I guess I’m old school when it comes to hockey. I’ve never liked deciding a game based on a skills competition. I find overtime more exciting than just alternating shots.
Agreed. The game was very exciting and well played. Like shoot outs, penalty kicks in soccer are nail-biting and exciting in their own right too, but even when “my” team wins that way something doesn’t seem right about it. Like the victory isn’t, somehow, legitimate even though, of course, it is.
I’ve wondered the same thing. I’ve also wondered if Saturday Night Live will get around to addressing this. I imagine a skit with athletes congregating in some pub, with an obese curling medalist in the midst. Whats really curious is the only athlete cited for using performance enhancing drugs this year was a curler.
IIRC, the reason curling is in the olympics is that the Scandinavian countries lobbied hard for it decades ago. Its a national passtime there.
My least favorite sport is everyone else’s favorite: figure skating. Anything that requires the aesthetic opinion of judges to win should not count as a sport. If it is a sport than the summer olympics should include body building and a beauty contest.
According to Wikipedia, curling has been an Olympic sport only since 1998; and Canada are, apparently, the big cheeses in the curling world.
But I agree with the sentiment. “Housework on ice” is the usual sarky epithet that gets thrown at it.
And why not darts at the summer Olympics? We already have archery. And the Commonwealth Games has lawn bowls, which is the equivalent of curling on grass.
Should the Summer Games get rid of diving and gymnastics?
They should get rid of anything with the word synchronized in it.
Diving could be in the Olympics if the splash a diver made could be precisely quantified.
Gymnastics could be if a routine could be video captured in 3D and then assigned a score by software.
If you think I’m being narrow recall the old meme from the 80s along the lines of “..yada yada yade…and a 7.0 from the Russian judge!”
They could move diving to the Winter Olympics, I’d watch that.
Why in the world would you consider that? These are two of the most popular sports in the Olympics.
Oh wait. Sorry. That was rhetorical, wasn’t it?
I’ll just derp out of here……
My son curls.
I would have thought this would give me some new insight into the mysterious attraction of this sport.
Nope. I still don’t get it.
I agree, and figure skating bores the living daylights out of me. It’s not a “sport” for precisely the reasons you stated.
I am the same regarding the Olympics so maybe it is older age. All the past drug issues, the politics and all the medal counting has become the normal. Also, adding all these additional “sports” in both summer and winter has degraded things a bit. Every day we wear out that word, hero. I stay away.
The new sport in the U.S. is following the next new thing from Trump and company. The most over covered under performing administration in our history. The damage is wide and long, with many years to recover if that is possible.
Watched a tad of snowboarding
Saw Sean White enter the sexual harassment gulag
Uninterested generally
I can’t get worked up about a dad praising his daughter. Such things aren’t meant to be believed. As for curling, should bobsledding be a sport then? Sumo wrestling? Pistol shooting? It was funny when the Russian curler got booted for drugs.
29 medals. Go Canada.
I can’t help feeling a small twinge of national pride that Britain won a gold medal in the women’s skeleton luge. We were, for a brief and glorious moment, the best nation in the world at riding a tea-tray at seriously unsafe speeds down a luge run.
Never in the course of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so little.
Tea-tray sledging takes me back to my childhood. I still refer to the skeleton luge as the downhill tea-tray.
I have always enjoyed the curling – the thinking person’s winter sport – and the new mixed pairs competition is a great idea. And Canada didn’t win any medals for curling!
I also enjoyed the snowboard cross and ski cross, although they didn’t get much attention on the BBC, for some reason. It is much more entertaining than watching people go downhill one at a time.
(I should have said, Canada didn’t win medals in the Men’s or Women’s curling; although they did win the mixed doubles.)
Why are men’s and women’s curling even separated???
Women and men curling together? In public?
A sign of the End Times.
Now THAT is a good question. Archery in the Summer Games too.
Curling dates back 400 years. Longevity alone should qualify it as an Olympic winter sport. And what is so athletic about sliding down an icy slope on a sled?
Good point. The only athleticism in bobsled is for the first 1 or 2 seconds of the run.
The only athleticism in Golf is the first 300 microseconds of the swing. So….it’s not a sport?
“And what is so athletic about sliding down an icy slope on a sled?”
First, these events start with a manic sprint. Only for a few seconds, but then, now long does the 40-yard dash take?
After that, it’s split-second decisions about using your body to steer the damned things at breakneck speed. Plus, having raced motorcycles at insane speeds myself, I have to respect anyone whose sport makes me say: “No WAY I’d get on that damned thing!”
That’s why they recruit sprinters for the bobsled — and why Jamaica has a bobsled team. (It ain’t ’cause of all the time they spent on the snowy slopes as kids.)
How is steering skill more athletic than placement skill in curling?
I think it has to do with lightning-like reflexes.
Well, I have no experience with skeleton, luge or bobsled, but it seems likely to me that it could be. Like Brujo I’ve raced motorcycles, in my case road racing, and I can say that often during the latter part of a track session I’m breathing heavy and sweating my ass off, and entering every turn feels like an isometric exercise.
So I can visualize that steering a skeleton, changing its direction when it is moving at 60+ mph by means of mechanically distorting the sled, could take some physical effort. More than it takes to launch a stone and impart bit of English to it. Though the sweeping can get pretty vigorous at times.
Many people dislike the Olympics and I can’t argue with most of the common complaints. The IOC is about as venal and corrupt an organization as the Mafia. Jingoism is always on display to one degree or another particularly among the bigger countries like the US, Russia and China. Some amount of cheating by athletes or even whole teams usually occurs, and usually there are a few instances of some spoiled brat athlete showing their ass. Like Ryan Lochte at the Rio games. And yes, the press often goes overboard with hyping Olympic hopefuls.
Despite all of the negatives however I am still a big fan of the Olympics. It is still moving. It does still bring out the best in many people. It enables people of disparate cultures to experience each other and see that the others are capable and worthy of respect. It widens peoples’ circles of inclusion. If you want to see something that gives you a bit of hope for the future pay attention to how the young athletes at the Olympics treat each other.
Sure, there are other international games that these athletes all compete in every year, or many of them at least. But even, or especially, to the athletes the Olympics is special. I think it would be very sad to allow that specialness that the Olympics still manages to completely slip away.
Agreed, and I’m also a big fan of both the Summer and Winter Olympics. I enjoy watching all of the Nordic skiing events, and I thought the addition of the Alpine skiing team event was really exciting.
However, I’ve been reading a few articles about climate change, sustainability, and the Olympics (many are linked at Environmental Health News), and I wonder whether we can continue to justify such excesses. The $109 million Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium will be dismantled after the Paralympics are over, and construction of the ski run at the Jeongseon Alpine Center required the removal of thousands of trees, some of which were over 500 years old. It’s unclear how much use that facility will see after the Paralympics, since it’s located in a fairly remote and underpopulated region of South Korea. It’s one of those modern conundrums that keeps me awake at night.
I can agree with this. Despite its flaws, or what we consider flaws, it is a time when most nations can get together and have a big party.
Agreed. The IOC and USOC have have been glutted with cryptofascists since the days of Avery Brundage. But any international competition that doesn’t involve military conflict is a good thing. And there’s beauty in almost any competition among world-class athletes.
I watched some of the winter Olympics at the winter Olympics generally do not excite me at all since I dislike winter sports.
I agree with you about darts. But I think they belong in the spring time Olympics along with bowling, Badminton, paddle boating and NASCAR.
There’re some badass badminton players smashing the shuttlecock in the Summer Games, bro. Ain’t the same game as played at Sunday picnics, that’s fer sure.
Probably the most interesting thing that I saw on the Olympic TV coverage this year was the extensive retrospective piece yesterday on the protests by black U.S. athletes before and during the 1968 Mexico City games. Lots of interviews with the principals as well as with some of the white athletes (Jim Ryun, Dick Fosbury, etc.). Prior to watching that piece my knowledge was limited to the iconic photo of Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the medal stand. Good coverage of the disparity between the future employment of those who protested vs those who didn’t.
Personally I think darts would be fine for the Summer Olympics – they’re one of the most obvious omissions, along with squash and rock climbing (due to feature in 2020). Shooting already features, after all, so it’s not all about physical fitness. And I’d drop lots of the team sports like football.
My boss suggested some time ago that the best criterion for what sports should be included in the Olympics is: if winning an Olympic medal isn’t the highest achievement in your sport, it shouldn’t be in the Games.
I quite like that idea. Mine is a bit more harsh, which is that if it isn’t possible to have a world record in a particular discipline, it’s not eligible. That would exclude all events that involve one person or team competing directly with another, rather than against the clock or some other measure (so all athletic events, gymnastics, rowing, cycling, synchronised swimming, shooting etc would qualify, but tennis, football and so on would not)
I’d probably make an exception for boxing, wrestling and martial arts because they were part of the traditional ancient Games. And I’d also include the sailing events as an honorable mention: although no one would compare a sailor’s time this year to their time last year, since it all depends on the wind, it is still clearly a racing event and fits in with the others.
My criterion: If a beer belly isn’t a barrier to winning an Olympic gold medal, then the sport SHOULDN’T be in the Olympics.
I am a big fan of Olympic sports. The “jingoism” lamented here is no different than any fan supporting their team (go you Sounders!) so it doesn’t bother me. I watched a fair amount of coverage this games and despite the weather mucking up some events, it was a good one for competition.
I love the Olympics partly because I get to see great sport that is hard otherwise to access- cross country skiing, the biathlon, alpine skiing, speed skating, snow boarding, sliding events – all exciting sports that rarely get attention. For some sports, the Olympics is the biggest competition in the discipline and for others it can be an individual competitor’s career goal. So the level of competition is always high.
Curling is a very old game, not really a sport. The phrase “on the button”, said when someone gets an answer complete and correct, is from the game. Like archery or shooting sports (both in the summer games), or golf, cricket or many other games, it isn’t an athletic sport. It think it is in the Olympics because of tradition, like rhythmic gymnastics or synchronized swimming in the summer games. It’s an oddity for sure but hella fun to watch. Must sport always be athletic to count as sport? Why isn’t darts an Olympic sport? Not for lack of trying (there have been several campaigns to make it an one) but the Olympics are limited by tradition as much as practicality.
Got to say this though; ice dancing is too flaming for me. I love the cumpulsories but the sport carries a kind of drama queen baggage that makes it less interesting to me.
To each his own.
Cricket isn’t an athletic sport?
Try bowling twenty overs in a day in 35C in Sydney or Colombo. Or batting all day.
It is no more athletic than golfing, which is athletic by comparison to couch surfing. It’s not a criticism of Cricket to say it isn’t an athletic game anymore than it is to say a game of golf is “a nice walk ruined”. The challenge in both games has to do with precision, accuracy and power, rather than athletic ability. I’ll agree that like golf, sometimes endurance can play a role in the game ….including for the spectators.
Cricket is a lot more athletic than golf. No one runs in golf. Cricket demands speed, agility and stamina.
I enjoyed much of it, but was very tired after a time of the seemingly endless coverage of skiing and snowboarding.
I also got pretty sick of all the ‘redemption’ stories. I could do without hearing that word for several years now.
I am going through extreme Olympics watching withdrawal right now. Some sympathy. Please.
Mass start speed skating was probably dreamed up by some Dutch guys in a pub.
That and there was this snowboarding race event that is pretty crazy. The possibility of people crashing and taking out other competitors does add a bit of drama to us spectators.
I didn’t watch because of Ivanka…if vapidity were a sport, she’d be MEDALLED! (Joking–I’m irritated by that word, too.)
Some wag recently compared her to a lingerie saleswoman — with the whispering and inapropos mid-sentence smiling. 🙂
If Ivanka had any self respect, she would tell her father she does not need any vapid accolades. If she is the best and smartest she needs to prove it.
The narcissism of Trump is his religion: delusional and hidebound.
My favourite response to Trump’s tweet was someone pointing out the hilarity that he (hopefully) meant “could not” not “cannot”.
Every time I hear of Trump sending one of his family members somewhere to do something they aren’t qualified to do, I think of the American Revolution and how ironic everything is.
Some of my Canadian relatives (one who attended the games), are curlers themselves and follow the sport closely. I find it a bit too amusing to take seriously.
Were none of you impressed with the 15 year-old ice skating phenomenon Alina Zagitova?
I sure was. And her rival Medvedeva as well. Still don’t know if the judges got that one right, but tough call. And Kaetlyn Osmond. And Carolina Kostner. And…
I absolutely was. And her teammate. Those two really were in a league of their own.
OK, Look, I know that this makes me a sucker, but I cried every time that Lauren Woolstencroft Toyota commercial came on, with that amazing song by Kaleena Zanders. You can see it here: https://www.tvadmusic.co.uk/2018/02/toyota-startyourimpossible-lauren/
That by itself kept me stuck to the tube. It echoes the famous quotes from Vince Lombardi and “Rock Balboa,” or as I’ve often heard it in martial arts: “It doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down–what matters is how many times you get back up.”
Saccharine, I know. But it brings us back to figure skating. Not only the best thing on TV any time, but watching the skaters recover and instantly go back into finishing their programs, after any hope of a medal was shattered, was inspiring.
On that last paragraph, couldn’t agree more.
My biggest issue with the Olympics is the huge, wasteful cost of building facilities in a new city every year (the purported ‘legacy’ never seems to be as significant as it’s supposed to be)
I’ve been saying for a while that there ought to be a dedicated, state-of-the-art Olympic City somewhere in Greece (and a Winter Olympic facility somewhere else, perhaps Switzerland). Ideally it would have semi-autonomous status, like the Vatican, rather than being officially part of any country. Every four years the Games would be hosted there, with one nation sponsoring the event, principally the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the overall branding and design.
In between Games it would be available for training, concerts and so on – an idealistic part of me even imagines the United Nations moving its headquarters there, as well as organizations like the World Anti-Doping Agency. The facilities could be kept in peak condition for a fraction of the cost of the current Games.
One negative thing about the Olympics is that it reinforces the wasteful notion that ranking first is all important. A fraction of a second separates the gold (hero) from the silver (goat). Does it really matter? Look at the dejection in Medvedeva’s face. Was her performance really less worthy than Zagitova’s?
Not really a curling fan, but don’t understand the bashing here. Just hear on local radio that it is a very fast growing sport in the U.S.
I think it’s kinda neat that both Australia and New Zealand competed and both won a couple medals.
Same here, normally I follow at least some events at the Olympics, this year none. Have no clue as to why. I did follow, well haphazardly, the Indian cricket tour to SA. (So it is not that suddenly I lost all interest in sports, although it rarely was very high on the agenda).