The Olympics are over at last

I usually watch at least some of the Olympics, both winter and summer games, but this year my interest flagged. I’m not sure whether it was me, the jingoism that pervaded the coverage, with endless charts showing who had the most medals; the overuse of the verb “medaled”, which is a real verb according to the Oxford English Dictionary but still bothers me; or the relentless drumming up of “human interest” stories, like Lindsey Vonn trying to win a gold medal for her recently-deceased grandmother. The one thing I did watch was a little of the snowboarding: the events in which a single snowboarder does repeated twists and turns on the edges of a snow pipe, and the other one in which the snowboarder jumps off a ski-jump thingie and does a single, complicated acrobatic maneuver in the air.

I couldn’t even watch the figure skating, which is usually my favorite event. For some reason it didn’t intrigue me.

Below, in fact, shows the Olympic occurrence that most excited me: when Austria Daniela Ulbing, in the women’s parallel giant slalom, nearly slammed into an errant squirrel that wandered onto the course. It was a near miss, but I was so happy that the squirrel survived! Squirrels should get medals for their acrobatics.

A few other splenetic remarks. There was a big to-do about the U.S. curling team winning a gold medal, and I’m happy for them. However, I still wonder why curling counts as a “sport”. It does require skill (and those people frenetically brushing the ice ahead of the stone amuse me greatly), but you don’t have to be in particularly good shape to participate, as you can see below. And if curling is a valid sport, why isn’t darts in the Summer Olympics? Or chess? (In my very thin book of “Great Jewish Athletes” they have to include chess as a sport to get enough achievers!) There seems to be an ever-increasing number of events, but maybe that’s just my impression.

Watch the US “win curling gold”!

Will the presence of North Korean athletes lead to a reduction of hostilities between the North and South? I predict not but hope otherwise. But Kim Jong-un must have his weapons and rhetoric, as must Trump, and so I think things will remain as they have been, with the DPRK continuing to be the world’s most evil regime and no cessation of the saber-rattling on our part and the North’s. A real improvement in the situation would be not more visits of relatives across the border (though that’s very good, though sad), but the end of the enslavement of the North Korean people by their Dear Leaders. And that’s not going to happen.

Finally, another over-the-top tweet from our own Dear Leader. Seriously? (Note someone correcting his grammar!)

(h/t: Woody)

That’s our President! The man’s hyperbole and narcissism know no bounds.