The eye in the pond

I cannot brain today.
And so I’ll go away.
The other day I put up some of Mark Sturtevant’s photos showing a resemblance between the scars in birch trees and human eyes. This is even freakier.
From the FB site Soulstice, pointed out by reader Hempenstein, we have a very scary frozen pond.
It would be startling to stumble upon that if one were under the influence of certain hallucinogens.
Timothy Leary’s dead,
No no he’s outside looking in!
That is worth framing-
Paging Ramsey Campbell…
Thanks, I needed to see that! Now how do I un-see it?
I just thought the very same.
I meant the second sentence; how to un-see it. I think it is not possible anymore. Like if you have traveled to some place you cannot delete this travelling, The same is true for the travelling of your mind; once you arrived to a knowledge (recognizing a pattern, an eye in a frozen pond) you can never return to the state of ignorance.
There was a line I remember on a sit-com from some time ago that went something like:
“I wish I could poke out my minds’ eye”.
Another, which is good for a laugh after you see someone neked, and it is not a good thing:
“I’ve gone blind!” [Pause] “One second too late.”
They are both good ones 🙂
As Samuel Taylor Coleridge observed
The scary bit was when it winked.
You also saw the blinking? So we’re already two – would not it be time to start a new cult ?: How about that: The religion of the winking pond-eye?
Hmm … an eyes-pond.
I would say the pond is on LSD.
Like something from Game of Thrones!
amen!
Looks like a manifestation of the Lidless Eye to me. All hail Sauron.
It’s a wonderful water-based image created by nature itself, but I’m missing some important detail that should be added (nature is not always perfect).
So someone should put a slightly bent branch over the eye, as an eye-brow and then we will have a new art genre :Pond art.
Looks as if it belongs in one of the “Lord of the Rings” movies.