The eye in the pond

I cannot brain today.
And so I’ll go away.

The other day I put up some of Mark Sturtevant’s photos showing a resemblance between the scars in birch trees and human eyes. This is even freakier.

From the FB site Soulstice, pointed out by reader Hempenstein, we have a very scary frozen pond.

19 Comments

  1. ploubere
    It would be startling to stumble upon that if one were under the influence of certain hallucinogens.

    • laingholm
      Timothy Leary’s dead,
      No no he’s outside looking in!

  2. alexandra Moffat
    That is worth framing-

  3. busterggi
    Paging Ramsey Campbell…

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Thanks, I needed to see that! Now how do I un-see it?

    • sherfolder
      I just thought the very same.

      • sherfolder
        I meant the second sentence; how to un-see it. I think it is not possible anymore. Like if you have traveled to some place you cannot delete this travelling, The same is true for the travelling of your mind; once you arrived to a knowledge (recognizing a pattern, an eye in a frozen pond) you can never return to the state of ignorance.

        • Mark Sturtevant
          There was a line I remember on a sit-com from some time ago that went something like:

          “I wish I could poke out my minds’ eye”.

          Another, which is good for a laugh after you see someone neked, and it is not a good thing:

          “I’ve gone blind!” [Pause] “One second too late.”

  5. grasshopper
    As Samuel Taylor Coleridge observed

    And eyes, mast-high, came floating by, As green as emerald.

  6. Speaker To Animals
    The scary bit was when it winked.

    • sherfolder
      You also saw the blinking? So we’re already two – would not it be time to start a new cult ?: How about that: The religion of the winking pond-eye?

  7. freiner
    Hmm … an eyes-pond.

  8. Randall Schenck
    I would say the pond is on LSD.

  9. paultopping
    Like something from Game of Thrones!

    Reply
    • Jeannie Hess
      amen!

  10. darrelle
    Looks like a manifestation of the Lidless Eye to me. All hail Sauron.

  11. sherfolder
    It’s a wonderful water-based image created by nature itself, but I’m missing some important detail that should be added (nature is not always perfect).
    So someone should put a slightly bent branch over the eye, as an eye-brow and then we will have a new art genre :Pond art.

  12. Derek Freyberg
    Looks as if it belongs in one of the “Lord of the Rings” movies.

