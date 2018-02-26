Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, February 26, 2018, National Pistachio Day. With cashews and macadamias, it makes up the Trio of the World’s Best Nuts. In the UK it’s National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease. Is anybody wearing red?
On February 26, 1616, Galileo was banned by the Church from teaching or defending the idea of a heliocentric solar system. But of course this had NOTHING to do with religion. Nope, it was political, personal animosities, the Pope’s hemorrhoids—anything but religion. (Just ask Ronald Numbers.). On February 26, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act creating the Grand Canyon National Park, and exactly 10 years later Calvin Coolidge established the Grand Teton National Park. On this day in 1980, to everyone’s surprise, Israel and Egypt established full diplomatic relations. On February 26, 1993, the first Islamic terrorist attack on the World Trade Center took place with the explosion of a truck bomb parked in the garage below the North Tower (the bombers intended for the North Tower to fall on the South Tower, destroying both). Six people were killed and over a thousand injured. Six people were subsequently convicted. Finally, on this day in 2008, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra performed in Pyongyang, North Korea. I didn’t know of this until this morning, and I wondered how it went. The link just above will tell you. Kim Jong-il didn’t attend the concert (what a churlish act!), but 300 foreigners were allowed in the DPRK and were also given unprecedented internet access. Wikipedia describes the program:
The program, conducted by Lorin Maazel, included the national anthems of both North Korea (“Aegukka”) and the United States (“The Star-Spangled Banner”), the Prelude to Act III of Lohengrin by Richard Wagner, Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”, and George Gershwin’s An American in Paris. Encores included the Farandole from Georges Bizet’s Second L’Arlesienne Suite, Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to Candide, and concluded with the popular Korean folk song “Arirang”. The Dvořák, Gershwin, and Bernstein works were each originally premiered by the New York Philharmonic, which is the oldest U.S. orchestra.
This was supposed to herald an era of cultural and diplomatic exchange. Fat chance! But here’s the folk song “Arirgang” as played in Pyongyang. It is a lovely song and performed very well. Read about it here; it’s considered the “unofficial national anthem of North Korea.”
You can see the audience at the end; note that none of the Koreans are fat.
Notables born on February 26 include Victor Hugo (1802), Honoré Daumier (1808), Levi Strauss (1829), Buffalo Bill (1846), John Harvey Kellogg (1852; yes, the cornflake inventor), Jackie Gleason (1916), Theodore Sturgeon (1918), Fats Domino (1928), Johnny Cash (1932) and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the odious president of Turkey. Deaths were thin on the ground on this day; we have only Harry Lauder (1950), Roy Eldredge (1989), and Judge Joseph Wapner (2017; remember him?) Here’s a drawing by Daumier “7 Heures du Martin”, with a lazy Frenchman being awoken by a dog-and-cat fight. 7 a.m.! Really? That is way late for a cat to wake someone up! (Note once again that the cat is not drawn well.)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is having a preprandial wash:
Hili: Just a moment and I’ll be ready.A: Ready for what?Hili: It doesn’t matter as long as there is plenty of it and it’s scrumptious.
Hili: Jeszcze chwila i będę gotowa.
Ja: Na co?
Hili: Wszystko jedno, byle było dużo i dobre.
Matthew sent a bunch of good tweets, including Kitty curling:
Floor Cat!!!!
A lynx meowing! It doesn’t sound like you’d expect. And look at the size of those paws. No Trump, he!
Dr. Cobb found this, too, and it’s funny:
A dog in a cow suit:
Old plants:
Amazing footage from a whale cam. I wonder how they attached it to the whale.
I never got an answer like this on a test, but legally it’s acceptable:
I’m very partial to a pistachio and also to a cashew – both very fine nuts – but for me the king of nuts has to be the almond.
cashew? Bless you!
1. Are all non-hominins recorded in painted art as bad as the cats PCC(E) always describes in his theory (which is his)? I suppose cave art is an exception because it’s very good – but low resolution?
2. You all gotta read Fantasyland- I cite for PCC(E) (PBUH), to spare him email, a piece of research from U. Chicago, “Conspiracy theories and the paranoid style (s) of mass opinion”
JE Oliver, TJ Wood – American Journal of Political Science, 2014 – Wiley Online Library
Google link:
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=conspiracy+theories+and+the+paranoid+style(s)+of+mass+opinion&hl=en&as_sdt=0&as_vis=1&oi=scholart&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiFoqLNtcPZAhXi8YMKHTVWCMoQgQMIIzAA
Ahhhhh …. that’s better.
Thanks!
LINKE FOR THE MINKE
Arirgang is quite a moving piece. Lovely.
Wear red – new one to me! Not sure I own anything red…
I love cashews too. We had a dwarf cashew tree in one of the greenhouses where I went to college. Sadly, it never flowered while I was there – probably because the days are to short in New Hampshire!
On this day in 1994 the legendary comedian Bill Hicks died at the age of 32(!) from pancreatic cancer.
Re `Note once again that the cat is not drawn well.’ But the human is also a caricature.
Nobody expects the Roman Inquisition.
Not Ron Numbers anyway (so I gather from the above comments).
Glen Davidson
The story of the cat and the doorbell reminded me of our cat we had when I was a child that really did ring the doorbell.
There was a brick ledge under our doorbell and one time by accident our cat was rubbing against the house while on the ledge and rang the doorbell. After doing this a couple times by accident, our cat started doing it on purpose because he realized that when he rubbed against the house from that ledge someone would show up at the door and let him inside. I saw him doing it and you could tell he didn’t understand the button, he would just keep rubbing up against the house all around that area until someone came and let him in.
Great collection of cat videos today. The curling cat made me laugh. The cat showing up in the heat register was intriguing. Cute cat.
I had the Philharmonic symphony playing in the background as I watched the whale cam. What a great combination!