Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, February 26, 2018, National Pistachio Day. With cashews and macadamias, it makes up the Trio of the World’s Best Nuts. In the UK it’s National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease. Is anybody wearing red?

On February 26, 1616, Galileo was banned by the Church from teaching or defending the idea of a heliocentric solar system. But of course this had NOTHING to do with religion. Nope, it was political, personal animosities, the Pope’s hemorrhoids—anything but religion. (Just ask Ronald Numbers.). On February 26, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act creating the Grand Canyon National Park, and exactly 10 years later Calvin Coolidge established the Grand Teton National Park. On this day in 1980, to everyone’s surprise, Israel and Egypt established full diplomatic relations. On February 26, 1993, the first Islamic terrorist attack on the World Trade Center took place with the explosion of a truck bomb parked in the garage below the North Tower (the bombers intended for the North Tower to fall on the South Tower, destroying both). Six people were killed and over a thousand injured. Six people were subsequently convicted. Finally, on this day in 2008, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra performed in Pyongyang, North Korea. I didn’t know of this until this morning, and I wondered how it went. The link just above will tell you. Kim Jong-il didn’t attend the concert (what a churlish act!), but 300 foreigners were allowed in the DPRK and were also given unprecedented internet access. Wikipedia describes the program:

The program, conducted by Lorin Maazel, included the national anthems of both North Korea (“Aegukka”) and the United States (“The Star-Spangled Banner”), the Prelude to Act III of Lohengrin by Richard Wagner, Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”, and George Gershwin’s An American in Paris. Encores included the Farandole from Georges Bizet’s Second L’Arlesienne Suite, Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to Candide, and concluded with the popular Korean folk song “Arirang”. The Dvořák, Gershwin, and Bernstein works were each originally premiered by the New York Philharmonic, which is the oldest U.S. orchestra.

This was supposed to herald an era of cultural and diplomatic exchange. Fat chance! But here’s the folk song “Arirgang” as played in Pyongyang. It is a lovely song and performed very well. Read about it here; it’s considered the “unofficial national anthem of North Korea.”

You can see the audience at the end; note that none of the Koreans are fat.

Notables born on February 26 include Victor Hugo (1802), Honoré Daumier (1808), Levi Strauss (1829), Buffalo Bill (1846), John Harvey Kellogg (1852; yes, the cornflake inventor), Jackie Gleason (1916), Theodore Sturgeon (1918), Fats Domino (1928), Johnny Cash (1932) and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the odious president of Turkey. Deaths were thin on the ground on this day; we have only Harry Lauder (1950), Roy Eldredge (1989), and Judge Joseph Wapner (2017; remember him?) Here’s a drawing by Daumier “7 Heures du Martin”, with a lazy Frenchman being awoken by a dog-and-cat fight. 7 a.m.! Really? That is way late for a cat to wake someone up! (Note once again that the cat is not drawn well.)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is having a preprandial wash:

Matthew sent a bunch of good tweets, including Kitty curling:

Floor Cat!!!!

Two things:

1. I don’t have a cat…………

2. I DON’T HAVE A CAT pic.twitter.com/6WQRIQpA86 — brena. (@brenaclifton) February 24, 2018

A lynx meowing! It doesn’t sound like you’d expect. And look at the size of those paws. No Trump, he!

In case you never heard a lynx meowing pic.twitter.com/daWLgGJo9V — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) February 24, 2018

Dr. Cobb found this, too, and it’s funny:

Just spotted a cat on someone's porch, miaowing to be let in. Without thinking, I walked up to the door, rang the bell, nodded to the cat and left. It was only I rounded the corner I realised what I'd done as I heard the owner shouting FUCK ME SARAH THE CAT JUST RANG THE DOORBELL — Philip Larkin (@philiplarkin) February 24, 2018

A dog in a cow suit:

This guy was just lying in the sun when a cow walked right up to him and did the sweetest thing 💙 pic.twitter.com/62nC8M5aAc — The Dodo (@dodo) February 24, 2018

Old plants:

I just personally discovered yareta, dense plants that grow in the Andes mountains. They can live for 3,000 years! Good gravy, this planet is amazing. pic.twitter.com/EcLD2y2WYy — Rebecca Dart (@R_Dart) February 25, 2018

Amazing footage from a whale cam. I wonder how they attached it to the whale.

There's a lot going on today. It's still worth taking a minute to watch this whale cam, the first time anyone has ever captured footage like this https://t.co/wkNuJXplPi pic.twitter.com/F22xIVxnQ5 — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2018

I never got an answer like this on a test, but legally it’s acceptable: