Cats: “The purring jews”

A joke? Probably not. But it’s still funny because it’s so insane. And Michels’s reaction is great:

"Experience Maternal love through the purring Jew" is my new Tinder profile pic.twitter.com/Nqwbn36B78 — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) February 25, 2018

Beware of feline contraception!

I don’t know who Hana Michels is but her profile says she’s a “comedian, writer, receptacle for insecure man poetry.” And some of her tweets are pretty funny:

Everyone complains about pharmaceuticals in the water supply nobody says "Thank you Hana your pee cured fish depression" — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) February 20, 2018

Women aren't just machines you put kindness-coins into until sex falls out, okay. They're complicated computers that you type Feminist Talking Points into until sex falls out. — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) February 26, 2018

h/t: Randy