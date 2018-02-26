Cats: “The purring jews”

A joke? Probably not. But it’s still funny because it’s so insane. And Michels’s reaction is great:
Beware of feline contraception!
I don’t know who Hana Michels is but her profile says she’s a “comedian, writer, receptacle for insecure man poetry.” And some of her tweets are pretty funny:
h/t: Randy
Oh, Jesus.
O noes, the purring jews are ruining us!
Not the slogan the Nazis went with.
Glen Davidson
Far as I’m concerned, a man hasn’t really lived until he’s known a Jewish woman with a purring pu …, er, I mean, a woman with a purring Jewish pussycat.
Jews get the blame for a lot of stuff but peeing in your slippers is a new one on me.
Or leaving half eaten mice on your pillow.
I knew these people are crazy, but I had no idea they are this crazy.
Even Hitler would have said “Das ist wahnsinn!”
It originates from the vile & laddish
boards.4chan.org/pol/ – Politically Incorrect
Truth is not part of the 4chan world – the object is to generate shock value first & foremost – it’s very competitive over there. It’s not possible to assess if this anon 4channer is crazy, vile or some kid exploring boundaries although it is true that the “Politically Incorrect” board has become a magnet for Daily Stormer types.
That particular Anon ID has no posts on 4chan any more so can’t compare with his other content.
Here’s the Politically Incorrect board for those who wish to see how truly shite is is
Purring jew doesn’t make any sense to me in the entire context; I think it is clearly a typo: it was meant “purring paw”. (there is another typo following: “they forgo”.)