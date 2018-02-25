The dearth of women in STEM fields: a new take

The dearth of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) in the U.S. and U.K. is well known, and it turns out it’s also an issue in other Western countries. It’s usually attributed to sexism that bars women from entering these fields. Other explanations are a difference in interests and preferences: perhaps women prefer to enter fields other than STEM for reasons other than the presumption that they’ll be discriminated against or criticized in the field. That idea—that there are inherent differences in the preferences of males and females (and we don’t know whether these are acculturated, genetically based, or a mixture of these)—was the subject of James Damore’s infamous Google memo, for which he was demonized and, at least in part, fired. (I’m told that Damore had a history of bad interactions at Google.) Finally, one can claim that women have lower abilities in STEM fields than do men, so even if they preferred such studies, the meritocracy would weed them out.
A new paper in Psychological Science (free Unpaywall access; pdf here, reference at bottom) by Gijsbert Stoet and David C. Geary points to the second explanation: consistent differences in preference, and dispels the third, finding no consistent sex differences in abilities. This doesn’t rule out sexism, as they didn’t test for that, but the important factor seems to be preference. That’s because the authors find a strong and counterintuitive correlation between the gender gap in stem degrees and the index of gender equality in countries. In those countries with more gender equality, the gap between men and women in getting STEM degrees is larger. The authors explain that as resulting from a combination of sex-based preferences and the standard of living in different countries.
Let me say first that I think there’s plenty of evidence that men and women differ in their preferences for what kind of work they want to do. I suspect, but don’t know, that part of that difference is based on evolution. After all, men and women have evolved separately for some six million years since we split from our common ancestor with the chimps, and it’s not unreasonable to think that different sex roles over that period led to the evolution of different preferences. I hasten to add that even if this be true, it is no reason to treat men and women unequally or give them different educational opportunities based on their sex. I’ve often emphasized that true equality between the sexes means that nobody be treated differently because of their gender, and that men and women be given the same opportunity from birth to realize their talents and ambitions. But if preferences be different, this may still lead to different outcomes.
It turns out that this is what Stoet and Geary think about the difference between men and women in STEM participation. The paper is a bit complicated, so I may make an error or two in describing the results. I thus urge readers interested in this topic to download the paper and read it for themselves.
The study. The authors used data from PISA, a study of science literacy, mathematics, and reading comprehension in students throughout the world. In this paper the sample was large: 472,242 students from 67 countries (15-16 years old), all assessed for these abilities. Also measured were interest in and enjoyment of science. For the 67 countries, the authors also obtained UNESCO data on college degrees in STEM fields (the range was 12.4% women in Macao to 40.7% wp,em in Algeria, with a median of 25.4% of STEM degrees obtained by women).
Data on “overall life satisfaction” (OLS) was obtained from a UN survey in 2016, using a ten step ladder as a metaphor for life satisfaction (highest at the top), and asking people to imagine which rung of the ladder they stood on.
Data on gender equality as obtained from the World Economic Forum survey in 2015, using data on earnings, enrollment in college, life expectancy, representation in government, and other indicators.
The results:
- In overall science literacy, women and men were pretty equal throughout the world. As they authors note, “We found that girls outperformed boys in 19 (28.4%) countries, boys outperformed girls in 22 (32.8%) countries, and no statistically significant difference was found in the remaining 26 (38.8%) countries.” That is, there’s no inherent trend for one sex to be better than the other, though there are statistically significant differences among countries. That militates against some inborn difference and suggest that those differences are cultural.
- However, when the authors looked at intraindividual differences in ability, that is, relative ability, they found that women generally ranked higher in reading compared to their average ability, while men ranked higher in science and mathematics compared to their average ability. Combined with the data above, I interpret this to mean that, overall, men and women are equal in science literacy and math comprehension, but since women have higher reading ability than men, they are higher overall academically. Nevertheless, there’s a big and consistent difference in these areas. As the authors note:
” In all countries except for Lebanon and Romania (97% of countries), boys’ intraindividual strength in science was (significantly) larger than that of girls (Fig. 2b). Further, in all countries, girls’ intraindividual strength in reading was larger than that of boys, while boys’ intraindividual strength in mathematics was larger than that of girls. In other words, the sex differences in intraindividual academic strengths were near universal.
“. . . Another way of calculating these patterns is to examine the percentage of students who have individual strengths in science, mathematics, and reading, respectively. To do so, we first determined students’ individual strength. Next, we calculated the percentage of boys and girls who had science, mathematics, or reading as their personal academic strength; this contrasts with the above analysis that focused on the overall magnitude of these strengths independently of whether they were the students’ personal strength. We found that on average (across nations), 24% of girls had science as their strength, 25% of girls had mathematics as their strength, and 51% had reading. The corresponding values for boys were 38% science, 42% mathematics, and 20% reading.
“. . . The above analyses show that most boys scored relatively higher in science than their all-subjects average, and most girls scored relatively higher in reading than their all-subjects average. Thus, even when girls outperformed boys in science, as was the case in Finland, girls generally performed even better in reading, which means that their individual strength was, unlike boys’ strength, reading.”
Remember, this is a gap in performance between men and women in their individual areas of strength (an “intraindividual gap”), not an absolute gap between individuals.
- When the authors looked at this “gender gap” in relative performance, they found out that it was larger in countries that were more gender equal. That is, the more equal the country in gender treatment, the greater the relative performance of women in reading over science and math, and the greater the relative performance of men in science and math over reading. Here’s a figure showing that, which also shows you the countries that are more gender equal (higher on the y axis) and those at the bottom (countries like Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Tunisia, and Algeria):
- Not only was the intraindividual “gender gap” larger in more gender-equal countries, but the percentage of women getting STEM degrees was lower in more gender-equal countries. Places like Norway, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Switzerland, which rank high on gender equality, had a much lower percentage of women among college STEM graduates than less gender-equal countries like the UAR, Tunisia, Turkey, and Algeria. Would you have expected that? The negative correlation is striking (same Y axis: higher Y scores mean more gender equality):
What does this mean? The authors interpret this to mean that in countries with greater gender equality (which also have higher life satisfaction, as you might expect), women can exercise their preferences in careers, which is to go into careers that are more reading-oriented than STEM-oriented. They’re able to do that because those societies are also more socialistic, and thus women don’t have to be forced to go into the higher-paying STEM careers simply to get by. In contrast, less gender-equal societies tend to make women pursue STEM careers because those are a faster way out of poverty (such careers tend to be higher paying). Or, as the authors say in academ-ese:
We propose that when boys are relatively better in science and mathematics while girls are relatively better at reading than other academic areas, there is the potential for substantive sex differences to emerge in STEM-related educational pathways. The differences are expected on the basis of expectancy-value theory and are consistent with prior research (Eccles, 1983; Wang & Degol, 2013). The differences emerge from a seemingly rational choice to pursue academic paths that are a personal strength, which also seems to be common academic advice given to students, at least in the United Kingdom (e.g., Gardner, 2016; Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, 2015).
The greater realization of these potential sex differences in gender-equal nations is the opposite of what some scholars might expect intuitively, but it is consistent with findings for some other cognitive and social sex differences (e.g., Lippa, Collaer, & Peters, 2010; Pinker, 2008; Schmitt, 2015). One possibility is that the liberal mores in these cultures, combined with smaller financial costs of foregoing a STEM path (see below), amplify the influence of intraindividual academic strengths. The result would be the differentiation of the academic foci of girls and boys during secondary education and later in college, and across time, increasing sex differences in science as an academic strength and in graduation with STEM degrees.
The fact that the intra-individual differences also decrease with gender inequality would, then, reflect the fact that women are pursuing STEM paths more often in those countries, and those studies reflect on their test scores, narrowing the gap between their reading abilities and their science/math abilities.
What do we do about it? These results (and of course they need to be replicated, and do read the authors’ list of caveats) suggest that in freer, more egalitarian societies, women will be less likely to pursue STEM careers because, for one reason or another, they’re simply less interested in science. That will upset those who think that men and women are equal in preferences, but the data are there. It also leads to the notion that to get more women into STEM fields, the way to do it is not to make societies more egalitarian. Indeed, the way to do it is make them less egalitarian! Nobody wants that!
So what do we do? First, we have to ask whether we really want to strive for full gender equality (equal numbers) in STEM careers—or in careers in which women gravitate.
If women aren’t interested in STEM careers, what is the point of such striving? Well, there are some points; one being that women in STEM careers serve as role models for women who want to be in those fields but may be discouraged by an imbalanced sex ratio. That, at least, mandates that we work to make sure that women face no barriers to entering such careers, as other studies have pointed to gender bias as a bar to entry. The authors suggest that we find those women who have a higher STEM scores than reading scores, and concentrate on giving them the opportunities to get into STEM. And of course (this is my suggestion), we need to monitor various bars to women’s entry and try to eliminate them; academic departments are doing this now by, among other things, making sure that qualified female candidates are not neglected.
Here’s a short video on the study.
Stoet, G. and D. C. Geary. 2018. The gender-equality paradox in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. Psychological Science online; 0:0956797617741719. doi 10.1177/0956797617741719
All I’d want to say right now is there are other fields where presumably women have the same problems, I’d guess philosophy or automotive repair, and as such, I’d dispute the artificial picking of the four fields – no more no less – mentioned. I assume “medicine” is further assumed to be built from _only_ the cited four fields.
When will men be equally represented in fashion? Especially on the catwalk.
Glen Davidson
Sub
“In other words, the sex differences in intraindividual academic strengths were near universal.”
This tilt in abilities is a point worth absorbing. The unequal distribution observed can be driven by unequal abilities in quite a counter-intuitive way.
Economists might say that individuals seek a career where they have _comparative_ advantage. In a world in which women were on average better than men in everything, but the male disadvantage was smaller in maths than in reading, you’d still expect to find men congregating there.
Yes, this is what the authors seem to be saying.
It is a study that should probably consider the cost or money affect as well. After all, these are very costly areas of education, at least in this country where educations are not always free.
“If women aren’t interested in STEM careers, what is the point of such striving? Well, there are some points; one being that women in STEM careers serve as role models for women who want to be in those fields but may be discouraged by an imbalanced sex ratio.”
This is true, but the idea of pushing people to work in careers they don’t want so as to have role models is a strange one. A career is a long thing. How many hundred miserable hours competing for funding with those who love the subject more are worth it, for each hour inspiring high-school students?
Maybe we should instead teach high-school students scientists’ stories from angles which don’t focus on their genitalia. Focus on their work! Be inspired by Faraday’s intuition from pictures vs Maxwell’s mathematical prowess, perhaps you lean to one side? Or likewise Darwin/Galton. Crick/Watson.
If, at age 15, you find the human stories of their backgrounds, lives, marriages, etc. more fascinating than their work, their big ideas… then maybe science isn’t your calling. If your teacher likewise is happier discussing whether they looked like you, the maybe she (or he) ought to be teaching literature or social studies, down the hall.
I wonder how this study defined science. I have always been interested in science but I am beyond weak in math, partly because my teachers were horrible and also biased (they told my parents that girls just can’t do math and I am a girl so no point trying with me). So, would I have shown up as someone who likes science or someone who doesn’t because of my math ability. And would be high performance in language put me in that category instead. I am a language person but I work in STEM….where would I have been placed in this study and would it have changed from childhood to adulthood?
Excellent points.
In discussions like this, I rarely see the mention that perhaps women choose not to go into STEM, not because of genetics but because of environment. These are the so-called confounding variables. My personal experience of having grown up as and with thousands of girls and women is that there is a lower expectation of girls – when a girl does something stupid, it’s cute but when a boy does something stupid, it’s embarrassing. This is especially true in mechanics or knowledge of science. I wasn’t raised that way – there was no cuteness to stupidity or mistakes and surprise, surprise, here I am in a STEM field.
Also, with the picking of STEM, women are not represented in the less technical parts of STEM. So, project managers and Business Systems Analysts are still male dominated. This is also in contrast to the “computers” of centuries past which were highly technical and filled with women but of course, considered lower jobs.
So, my conclusion is there needs to be a lot more work into the true root cause of why women do not enter STEM and it needs to address these confounding and messy social science variables (which Steven Pinker has taught us is completely possible).
Yes, but what about the finding that in more egalitarian societies (which, of course, is environmental; the less equal societies tend to be Muslim, which is hardly genetic), fewer women go into STEM fields and fewer women get degrees? One would expect that if “women choose not to go into STEM because of the environment”, then in environments which are more egalitarian in terms of gender, more women should go into STEM fields. Surely bias against women is higher and expectations of women lower, in countries that are more gender UNequal. Or maybe I’m confused about what you’re saying here–that there are other aspects of the environment that outweigh egalitarianism in countries like Norway and Sweden.
Because just because your society is egalitarian, it isn’t without bias in how girls are raised. I think this is the confounding variable no one addresses because it’s so hidden. Unless you are a girl raised differently than other girls, you don’t always notice how boys and girls are praised and admonished differently. This type of early behaviour modification becomes so ingrained, it is almost impossible to detect as an agent later. Even toy marketing makes a big difference – how many girls had mechano sets growing up? My friends with boy and girl children are trying to break stereotypes for both. My one friend has two boys with long hair and she said she has become acutely aware of bias toward female children when strangers treat her boys “as girls” and speak to them in a completely different way.
Good points. Still, I do think there is a difference in interests. I think girls might be just -or very close- as interested as boys in science and maths, but less in technology and engineering. This study appears to show that these messy social variables are not the main cause (since differences are stronger in more sex-egalitarian societies), but it is undeniable there are some messy confounding social variables. I think our host obliquely (and partially) addressed that with his remarks about role models.
If we are allowed to split mathematics: I was always struck by how much better the girls in my school were at algebra, while the boys did better in geometry.
See my response about egalitarianism. I don’t think the variable I’ve mentioned has been accounted for.
Absolutely! One cannot conclude based on adult “preferences” that unequal participation in STEM is not sexist unless one first rules out any role for sexism in forming those preferences. I have the same skepticism towards these “preferences” that I have towards hijabis who claim to “chose freely”. The demonstration that women in a position to chose may steer away from STEM is interesting, and it does force one to confront the possibility of a genetically influenced gender role, but it is far from conclusive.
Boys and girls are socialized differently. We have studies from the seventies showing unconscious behaviors such as “preferentially” holding female infants face to face while holding male infants facing away from the holder. Is it genetic or learned behavior? It is quire easy as a parent to decide to hold one’s son face to face more often and one’s daughter facing the world. It is hard to see how this is not simple acculturation. And easy to see that ignoring 18 or 20 years of such acculturation and looking only at what adults do will never tell you what role sexism has in shaping our world.
As to the question of what should we do to ensure women are welcome in STEM fields, I would suggest we work on issues of funding and job conditions that would benefit everyone in the fields. An inescapable part of what scientists do is compete for scarce funds. Add to that a toxic atmosphere of individual aggrandizement suited to male acculturation and you don’t need formal barriers to entry to keep women from choosing to enter these fields.
When modest contributions at the bench and team effort mean as much as genius and celebrity perhaps gender issues in STEM will disappear.
I hate to repeat, but have looked at the plot above showing that countries with shariah law have almost twice the percentage of women in STEM with respect to Sweden?
See my comments about egalitarianism. It doesn’t mean your egalitarian society is without built in biases. Sure, this could play a factor but it isn’t the only thing going and I don’t think you can automatically conclude that women don’t enter STEM solely because they don’t prefer it. There is still societal bias acting and we don’t know how strong that bias is.
What you seem to be saying is that we should change the culture in STEM fields to make them more accommodating to women. Alternately we could change how we socialize women to make them more accommodating to STEM field culture.
Add to this the fact that motivation comes from trials and successes (we motivate ourselves through success or the imagination of future successes), not from some outside source (as much as the people selling “Motivation” try to convince us of the opposite being true). So if boys try science and succeed and girls try other things and succeed, they will both be motivated to continue.
My personal observation is that college teachers, even of the physical sciences, tend to be more androgynous than the general population. So, an orientation to facts is blended with a need to establish trusting relationships and an occupation that appeals to men and women both. Therefore it attracts males who have a strong feminine side and females who have a strong male-side. Over my 40+ year career teaching chemistry in community colleges I saw chemistry departments evolve from being heavily male to being balanced to being majority female. University teaching allows “professors” to teach less and do research more, so they will tend to be male-dominated longer and I won’t probably live to see whether I am right due to being old and university hires becoming more and more part-time.
I really would like to see Fabiola Gianotti emphasised as a role model for girls who might consider a science career. She was elected as their project leader by her three thousand colleagues on the ATLAS experiment to find the Higgs boson. Then she was elected by the whole of CERN as Director-General of the organisation.
Interesting study, but not really counterintuitive for those parents that have both girls and boys. These different interests are so very obvious. It also appears to vindicate Mr Damore’s ideas.
One weakness is that the four different fields are lumped together, I’m sure that women are more interested in some science fields (such as biology and medical research) than in ‘technology’ and engineering. If split into four, I guess results would even be more distinctive.
There is another small detail, not about the study, but about our host’s comments. “After all, men and women have evolved separately for some six million years since we split from our common ancestor with the chimps, and it’s not unreasonable to think that different sex roles over that period led to the evolution of different preferences.” Did the different sex roles suddenly start with the split from our common ancestor with chimps? Chimps do definitely have different ‘sex roles’ too, as do Gorillas and Orangutans, and basically all mammals, if not all sexual species. I think the difference in sex roles is much older, probably closer to some 60 (radiation of mammals) or even 600 million (radiation of complex multi-cellulars) years.
What should we do? Nothing. Let people make their own choices. More people like George Michael than Bartok. That that does not align with my preference or wishes is no warrant for me to “do” something about it. Worry about actual people who are prevented from doing what they want, not about divergence from a preconceived desideratum.
A couple of years ago, the students at Stanford University voted against a course in “Western Civilization” because the latter civilization was the unique world source of all kinds of “oppression”. The students were evidently not acquainted with the data for the Global Gender Gap Index. The Y axis of the graphs above show that 7 of the 8 lowest scores are for Muslim majority countries; 13 of the 14 highest scores are in Europe, plus New Zealand of the Anglosphere.
Accordingly, the mere presentation of graphs like those risks charges of “Islamophobia” and “white supremacism”. Perhaps, as some of our colleagues in post-modern departments insist, graphs and numerical data of any kind are inherently imperialist, colonialist, and, uhhh, a form of “hate speech”.
This kind of social science seems to be so highly contrived that it’s hard to take it seriously – one way or another.
In a world in which individuals are without choice or will, the idea of “preference” must necessarily be an illusion anyway.
Of course, reality is racist and sexist. Don’t engage the merit of the data and proposed explanations, just dismiss generically.
This study is focusing on the top part of the ‘human hierarchy’, although not including other highly rated fields, such as say entrepreneurs.
But we definitely want to see more female gravediggers, sewage-workers, garbage collectors and conveyor belt workers, don’t we? 🙂
Not sure if I’m being an idiot or not, but it doesn’t appear to be unpaywalled for me. Costs $35, or requires account or institutionali access.
Anyone able to help? Thanks.
Email me and I’ll send it to you. That goes for everyone else.
Looking at the scatterplots, I would say the rs largely reflects a few outliers. Running the correlations again without three Scandinavian countries and three Muslim countries would result in a pretty flat plot, I think. This opens up the possibilty that the results reflect some country-specific idiosyncratic factors.
Besides looking at sexual preferences, we might also consider the masculine nature of science itself as reflected in its origins. Francis Bacon (1561-1626), in sounding the battle cry for a “New Science” based on “the power and dominion of the human race over the universe,” proclaimed: “We must put nature to the rack and compel her to answer our questions.” This sentiment was heartily seconded by Baconian Thomas Sprat’s assertion that “the Beautiful Bosom of Nature will be Expos’d to our view.”
Surely these metaphors—virtual prototypes of sexual harassment—are neither merely coincidental nor irrelevant to the evolution of the scientific enterprise. Nature’s been on the rack for over 300 years now and has answered questions of inestimable benefit to humankind, but—not surprisingly given Bacon’s metaphor—she’s not holding up all that well.
I saw this a few days ago. Everything being as equal as we have achieved, women, at least, would prefer to be happy rather than necessarily choose a STEM career which can add risk or stress to life.
When social, economic burdens are adjusted to be the same for men and women then why should women choose STEM? Why not choose art, music, design, etc.? These fields may provide more happiness.
I took the article to suggest that given as many potential opportunities as possible women would tend to choose ones which would maximize happiness. I am not sure that I saw that is a bad thing. In some ways that’s a smarter thing than men would choose.