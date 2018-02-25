Bill Gates can’t guess grocery prices

Here’s Bill Gates being a good sport on Ellen DeGeneres’s show.

I’m a big fan of Bill Gates, as he’s giving away most of his fortune to improve the world, not the lot of his kids. So I’m not trying to make fun of him here—just showing how insulated really rich people are from how the rest of us live. In truth, I had no idea what a box of Rice-A-Roni costs. but I know it’s not $5. When you click on the video, you’ll be asked to watch on YouTube, which you can do by clicking on the underlined sentence.

I guessed $2.50 on the dental floss, but I order it in bulk from Amazon (this is the best one). I have no idea what pizza rolls cost; I’ve never had or bought one. But I do buy my own groceries!