Bill Gates can’t guess grocery prices

Here’s Bill Gates being a good sport on Ellen DeGeneres’s show.
I’m a big fan of Bill Gates, as he’s giving away most of his fortune to improve the world, not the lot of his kids. So I’m not trying to make fun of him here—just showing how insulated really rich people are from how the rest of us live. In truth, I had no idea what a box of Rice-A-Roni costs. but I know it’s not $5. When you click on the video, you’ll be asked to watch on YouTube, which you can do by clicking on the underlined sentence.
I guessed $2.50 on the dental floss, but I order it in bulk from Amazon (this is the best one). I have no idea what pizza rolls cost; I’ve never had or bought one. But I do buy my own groceries!
Holy … how did …
I watched this Friday – don’t ask me why –
I think it came up in Google News… for some reason…
Small world I guess …
$3.78 for floss explains why so many poor people have missing teeth! (or don’t have them, as they’re missing)
What’s floss?
Reminds me of the ’92 election, where the campaign was trying to show that GHW Bush was just a regular guy, e.g., pumping his own gas, etc. Kind of backfired when he was astonished by the “advance in technology” of the supermarket checkout scanner (and UPCs)…!
Reminds me of the ’92 election, where GHW Bush campaign tried to portray him as just a regular guy, e.g., pumping his own gas, etc. The idea kind of backfired when he was astonished at supermarket checkout scanners and UPCs on everything …!
Is there an echo in here? 😎
Oops, sorry about the double post
How much does the show earn from product placement? Loads I bet!
We’d learn more about the wealthy if we tested them on generic staples that aren’t too heavily processed: Milk, breads, beef mince, dried kidney beans etc
“beef mince” — I’m guessing that’s Gaelic for ground meat? 🙂
It sure is – the “common language” that isn’t!
“Ground beef” that isn’t ‘grinded’, but minced by blades
“Paved roads” that aren’t paved, at all but Tarmacked or concreted or gravelled
I love the differences, such as to grill in the US is usually direct heat from below whereas for us it’s direct heat from above.
“I could care less” is a weird one though
Yes! “I could care less” is just wrong!
For us (NZ) a gravel road just has loose gravel on the surface. I didn’t know anyone thought that meant a proper surface.
As for Tide Pods. Horrendously expensive! We don’t have that brand in NZ, but the ones I buy are normally NZ$14.99 or NZ$17.99 for 20, though I never buy them unless they’re on special for NZ$9.99, which they are quite regularly. (I’ve always still got some left when the next special comes around.)
I thought most things in NZ were more expensive because we have to import so much.
Yeah, “to pave” seems to be a synonym for “to surface” in U.S. terms, that can be bitumen, concrete, stones, wood etc – just a little peculiar.
I would do poorly on any of this as well. I do not shop. I just say everything is over priced, particularly cars and houses.
I would be a bigger fan of Bill Gates if Microsoft hadn’t waged such a long and dirty war against all other operating systems, browsers, and software. He could have ordered his company to behave more ethically.
That said, since he has made this huge pile of money, he does seem to be using it in beneficial ways.
However, in the video, he was blatantly stealing ideas from the audience (or is that ‘responding to customer feedback’? 😉
cr
Jerry’s a big fan of Gates only because he’s an Apple guy; he never had to deal with Windows 8 or Internet Explorer 6. 🙂
It’s ok. As a long-time Mac user I couldn’t tell you what Microsoft Office costs either.
I know the price of everything but the value of nothing. I’m a cynic.
I buy my own groceries, too, but I rarely look at prices. I have only a vague idea of how much a gallon of milk costs. (under $5 I think?)
But I did notice the other day I paid $0.99 for Rice-a-Roni.
I thought it was more. I grew up loving Rice-a-Roni but haven’t had it in decades. Perhaps I wouldn’t like it now.
Milk is a great example! To the consternation of several dairymen I know, I choose to buy the ‘fancy’ milk. The kind that is slightly more than five dollars a gallon. The cheap milk runs around two dollars, I think. I rarely buy packaged pre-made food, so I would fail on all those examples. I did, however, have a brief stint as a ‘night-stocker’ at a national grocery chain when I was 18 or so and recall being surprised at how cheap things like Rice-a-Roni were.
Milk is a great example! To the consternation of several dairymen I know, I choose to buy the ‘fancy’ milk. The kind that is slightly more than five dollars a gallon. The cheap milk runs around two dollars, I think. I rarely buy packaged pre-made food, so I would fail on all those examples. I did, however, have a brief stint as a ‘night-stocker’ at a national grocery chain when I was 18 or so and recall being surprised at how cheap things like Rice-a-Roni were.
The rich are different from you and me, boss.
I’ve come to dislike this kind of thing after seeing it done in electoral campaigns, where rival candidates get grilled on whether they know the prices of various supermarket items, as though that means anything.
Often the questions are ill-formed, like “price of a loaf of bread”. Whoever wrote that question revealed they don’t know how much variation there is among loaves of bread.
I actually did worse than Gates in my guessing. I would have done better if they had included beer and frozen pizzas (I’m a bachelor, so that would be playing to my strengths) It’s nice he was game for this, which is essentially making fun of him for being fabulously wealthy. He’s a good sport, and I respect that, even if I am an Apple user.
Whoa, it just hit me what Prof. wrote…never had or bought pizza rolls…wow. They were a staple of my pre-teen years. Heat up some pizza rolls, grab some Dr. Pepper, pop Space Balls in the VHS, ah those were the days! What next? Are you gonna tell me you’ve never eaten the gastronomic delight that is Ritz crackers and Easy Cheese?! 😋 What, are my lower middle/working class childhood roots showing?
I’m not saying they’re haut cuisine or anything but hey, as far a frozen “food” goes, you could do a lot worse! You should give them a shot, for shits and giggles, so long as you use an oven to cook them and not the microwave. Cheers!
The poor America student food economy is no longer the Ramen [sp?] noodle with packets of powdery chemicals of unknown provenance?
I hadn’t even heard of ramen noodles until I was 18 and my girlfriend showed them to me. I was so excited, I didn’t even know ramen was poor college kid food (granted, I also didn’t go to college until I was 27, but still very poor). I thought it was exotic city food! I’m not kidding. That’s how sheltered I was. Still, I had pizza rolls, frozen pot pies, TV dinners, and hot pockets, so it’s not like I was totally deprived, and thanks to Beavis and Butthead, I learned about crapuccino (the powdered kind at gas stations, of course!) gawd what a pathetic life I’ve lived!
I bet Gates was a Ramen freaky nerd in his garage start up days & he turned out OK [mostly**]
** Ultra-competitive, unrelenting, smart, awkward, sarcastic, business cunning, merciless – but parlaying most of his wealth for social climbing kudos is a good that makes up for a lot
I have no problem with Bill Gates not shopping and not knowing the price of things. Unlike Trump, he didn’t run for office based on knowing the wants and needs of the “little people”.
Totally unfair fight. Five products from Whole Foods would have put Gates at a fairer advantage. Rice-a-Roni, pizza rolls, and TGIF victuals are as foreign to billionaires as arugula, truffles, and Beluga caviar are to the impoverished. Also, many educated people shun Tide Pods due to rising hazards between infants and teens. Finally, the frugal know that you can buy Reach floss for $1 a package in bulk on eBay.
My wife does all the buying, but the products shown never enter our house. We seem to always purchase basic foods like brown rice, potatoes, fresh veggies, turkey, chicken, french bread, wine, dark chocolate and cheese. Most of those other things look like over processed, over advertised, garbage (I mean that in the nicest way possible).