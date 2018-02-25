4 in 10 American Millennials, and half of Europeans, think that government should be able to ban “hate speech”

This 2015 Pew poll was mentioned by Lionel Shriver in her piece about the policing of literature tthat I discussed the other day. It shows a surprising degree of censoriousness in various Western countries. Pew asked people in the U.S. and Europe the following question:

We asked whether people believe that citizens should be able to make public statements that are offensive to minority groups, or whether the government should be able to prevent people from saying these things.

In the US people were sub-classified by age, sex, political affiliation, white vs. nonwhite, and degree of education.

Now in the U.S., this is a straight First Amendment question, as indicated by “whether the government should be able to prevent people from saying these things”, and therefore 100% of people agreeing with that fundamental freedom should agree, regardless of whether they think it’s right or ethical to offend minority groups. (And of course some things that offend some people in minority groups, like the wearing of dreadlocks, are contentious.)

In fact, 4 out of ten Millennials (18-34) agreed that the First Amendment should be ditched. As people got older, they got less censorious. Among all ages, women were 10% more likely to favor government censorship, and Democrats nearly twice as likely as Republicans (35% vs 18%, respectively). That appears to show that the Right is more open to free speech than the Left. But of course this isn’t about free speech in general, but free speech that offends minorities. Thus Republicans might favor it more simply because they don’t care whether minorities get offended.

The more education one gets, the less likely one is to favor such censorship.

What surprises me was the degree of general assent to government censorship. But again, maybe people simply don’t understand the First Amendment or how it’s been interpreted. Perhaps they just were triggered by the phrase “statements offensive to minority groups”. But still, if you understand that Amendment—as all Americans should—you should be against government censorhip in toto.

I’m curious, as well, what people consider “minority groups” in this survey. Muslims and Jews—and in fact all religions save Protestantism (53% of Americans)—are in the minority in the U.S. Does that mean that these people think that the government should censor statements that offend Jews, Catholics, and Muslims, but that it’s okay to offend Protestants? After all what one construes as a “minority group” depends on the beholder. I suspect most people think of it as “racial minority groups”, like blacks and Hispanics: groups traditionally subject to bigotry.

But wait! There’s more! It’s even worse in Europe, where 70% of Germans and nearly half of the French think the government should ban such speech (see graph below). Those countries, of course, have hate speech laws that don’t exist in the U.S. To quote Pew:

In Europe, where long-simmering racial tensions are of a different nature, compounded by the recent flow of migrants from North Africa and the Middle East, people are more willing than Americans to accept government controls on speech against minorities. A median of 49% across the six EU nations surveyed say this compared with 28% of Americans.

That’s a big difference. I suppose that you could say that, okay, Germany is just as well off as the U.S., or even better off, so why can’t we modify the First Amendment in the U.S. to ban offensive statements? The problem is that interpreting “statements offensive to minority groups” is very slippery, and ropes in some issues things that should be criticized, like religious beliefs and actions. Also, I suspect that in the EU, enforcement of these speech laws is either lax or nonexistent.