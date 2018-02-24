Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

The weekend is here: it’s Saturday, February 24, 2018: National Tortilla Chip Day. As for me, I’m going to Costco and buy another gigantic pie (rumors are that they have cherry!). And it’s Flag Day in Mexico. First, another banner day for evolutionary biology, though Bressen left out that the book was The Descent of Man, and Selection in Relation to Sex. It extended evolutionary biology to humans (fobbed off in one sentence in the 1859) and proposed a theory of sexual selection in animals. (h/t: Matthew for the heads up)
On this day in 1803, in the case of Marbury v. Madison, the U.S. Supreme Court established its power of being able to declare laws unconstitutional. On February 24, 1854, a “penny red” stamp in England became the first perforated stamp to be issued for postage. Here’s what they looked like then (clearly the perforating process hadn’t been perfected):
On this day in 1868, Andrew Johnson became the first U.S. President to be impeached; the impeachment was by the House of Representatives, but Johnson was acquitted in the Senate. On February 24, 1920, only two years after the end of World War I, the Nazi Party was founded, which would lead to the second world war. On this day in 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” was completed, with the U.S. Hockey team defeating Finland 4-2 to win Olympic gold. Here’s the end of that game:
On this day in 1989, Ayatollah Khomeni issued a fatwa against Salman Rushdie, offering $3 million US for the author’s murder. The cause was, of course, Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses. Finally, on this day 8 years ago, Fidel Castro retired as President of Cuba after 32 years in the job. He remained head of its Communist party for three more years, and then died on November 25, 2016.
Notables born on this day include the botanist Joseph Banks (1743; he botanized on Cook’s first expedition and named Botany Bay), Winslow Homer (1836), Honus Wagner (1874), Helen Shaver (1951), Steve Jobs (1955), and Judith Butler (1956, ↓). Those who fell asleep in this day include Henry Cavendish (1810), Robert Fulton (1815), Malcolm Forbes (1990), Dinah Shore (1994), Henny Youngman (1998), Don Knotts (2006) and Harold Ramis (2014).
I can’t find any cat paintings by Homer, an underappreciated American artist, but here’s “The Fox Hunt”, from 1893 (foxes are Honorary Cats™ on this site):
One of his students, however, did produce a cat painting, “The ginger fog warning” (see here for Homer’s original; h/t: Stephen Barnard):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are kvetching about the sofa—MY sofa when I’m in Dobrzyn! They’re wearing it out!
Cyrus: This sofa is too narrow.Hili: And quite worn out.Cyrus: They could buy a new one.
Cyrus: Ta sofa jest za wąska.
Hili: I już trochę zniszczona.
Cyrus: Mogliby kupić nową.
And in Wloclawek, Leon is helping with the housework:
Leon: I’ve washed the dishes and now it’s time to rest. (In Polish: “Pozmywałem,pora na odpoczynek.”)
From Matthew: A wonderful parasitic wasp. Look at the backward projections on the thorax, the fancy antennae, the metallic sheen, and that narrow “wasp waist”. What a creature!
Another cat that can always find the ball. How do they DO this?
The way things should be in the best of all possible worlds:
A resourceful pair of buzzards taking noms from an owl. I’m glad the owl wasn’t hurt.
A gorgeous moth from Africa (two views):
The headline of the day:
Pigs too cute and furry to be made into bacon:
And one of those crazy pastors who has Secret Powers to knock people down:
From Grania: Inside of a Drosophila, it’s too dark to read:
Can the cat hear the object under the cups moving, or can the cat smell where it is?
DROSOPHILA: Amazing. That's a live creature imaged non-destructively in slices [AND each slice scanned in lines by a moving focus] & then computeratedized! So is the fly sedated? How quick to scan through so as not to get blur from moving parts? From the abstract of the paper:
Here >> THE MESOLENS EXPLAINED
The lovely green wasp is a male in the family Eucharitidae, perhaps the genus Kapala. They have an unusual biology in that the wasp larvae are parasites of ant larvae. But the wasp eggs are laid out on plant tissue, and a mobile first-instar wasp larva must attach itself an ant or other insect and be carried into the ant nest.
Until the early 20th century, postage stamps were printed on wet paper. It would shrink unevenly [and somewhat unpredictably] as it dried, so the perforations didn’t always match up. And note the letters in the bottom corners. They give the column and row where the stamp was on the plate. Just a coincidence that one is “C” column, “K” row, the other “K” column, “C” row.
Note that the stamps, like modern British ones, have a profile of the reigning monarch but not the name of the country. This is a sort of hat-tip to the country where postage stamps originated, since all other stamps in the world have the name of the country. The profiles alternate left and right; George VI faced west, Elizabeth II faces east.
