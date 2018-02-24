Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

The weekend is here: it’s Saturday, February 24, 2018: National Tortilla Chip Day. As for me, I’m going to Costco and buy another gigantic pie (rumors are that they have cherry!). And it’s Flag Day in Mexico. First, another banner day for evolutionary biology, though Bressen left out that the book was The Descent of Man, and Selection in Relation to Sex. It extended evolutionary biology to humans (fobbed off in one sentence in the 1859) and proposed a theory of sexual selection in animals. (h/t: Matthew for the heads up)

February 24, 1871, Charles Darwin's Descent of Man was published in London https://t.co/1v0PhimLRX pic.twitter.com/I3109VFriz — David Bressan (@David_Bressan) February 24, 2018

On this day in 1803, in the case of Marbury v. Madison, the U.S. Supreme Court established its power of being able to declare laws unconstitutional. On February 24, 1854, a “penny red” stamp in England became the first perforated stamp to be issued for postage. Here’s what they looked like then (clearly the perforating process hadn’t been perfected):

On this day in 1868, Andrew Johnson became the first U.S. President to be impeached; the impeachment was by the House of Representatives, but Johnson was acquitted in the Senate. On February 24, 1920, only two years after the end of World War I, the Nazi Party was founded, which would lead to the second world war. On this day in 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” was completed, with the U.S. Hockey team defeating Finland 4-2 to win Olympic gold. Here’s the end of that game:

On this day in 1989, Ayatollah Khomeni issued a fatwa against Salman Rushdie, offering $3 million US for the author’s murder. The cause was, of course, Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses. Finally, on this day 8 years ago, Fidel Castro retired as President of Cuba after 32 years in the job. He remained head of its Communist party for three more years, and then died on November 25, 2016.

Notables born on this day include the botanist Joseph Banks (1743; he botanized on Cook’s first expedition and named Botany Bay), Winslow Homer (1836), Honus Wagner (1874), Helen Shaver (1951), Steve Jobs (1955), and Judith Butler (1956, ↓). Those who fell asleep in this day include Henry Cavendish (1810), Robert Fulton (1815), Malcolm Forbes (1990), Dinah Shore (1994), Henny Youngman (1998), Don Knotts (2006) and Harold Ramis (2014).

I can’t find any cat paintings by Homer, an underappreciated American artist, but here’s “The Fox Hunt”, from 1893 (foxes are Honorary Cats™ on this site):

One of his students, however, did produce a cat painting, “The ginger fog warning” (see here for Homer’s original; h/t: Stephen Barnard):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are kvetching about the sofa—MY sofa when I’m in Dobrzyn! They’re wearing it out!

Cyrus: This sofa is too narrow. Hili: And quite worn out. Cyrus: They could buy a new one.

And in Wloclawek, Leon is helping with the housework:

Leon: I’ve washed the dishes and now it’s time to rest. (In Polish: “Pozmywałem,pora na odpoczynek.”)

From Matthew: A wonderful parasitic wasp. Look at the backward projections on the thorax, the fancy antennae, the metallic sheen, and that narrow “wasp waist”. What a creature!

Insect of the day. Have you been searching for a flamboyant parasitoid wasp? Then look no further because this eucharitid has really gone off on one. Magnificent antennae, propodeal horns, tiny gaster and ant punishment as standard (Photo – Rodrigo Layug https://t.co/DrhHY286O9) pic.twitter.com/KvP2X78orN — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) February 22, 2018

Another cat that can always find the ball. How do they DO this?

World smartest cat .. 👍🙏🐈 pic.twitter.com/LIE9TA2GV9 — Mindfulness Wellness (@HealingMB) February 24, 2018

The way things should be in the best of all possible worlds:

We bought a new bed for the dog… pic.twitter.com/KGmHpGeJZl — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) February 24, 2018

A resourceful pair of buzzards taking noms from an owl. I’m glad the owl wasn’t hurt.

Remarkable short video footage of two Common Buzzard (Buteo buteo) attacking and successfully stealing food from a very plucky Barn Owl (Tyto alba). #kleptoparasitism #hawk #owl #predator #teamwork pic.twitter.com/IDWM7528yo — Nick P. Williams (@TheFalconBirder) February 23, 2018

A gorgeous moth from Africa (two views):

This #moth with the most incredible paint job flew to our light trap just now in the lowland rainforest of Gabon! What do you see in the colorful pattern made by the scales on the wings? #entomology #fieldwork #lepidoptera pic.twitter.com/IQ18jZofDS — CMNH Entomology (@CMNHentomology) February 22, 2018

How about from this angle? pic.twitter.com/CUHe8c1kRd — CMNH Entomology (@CMNHentomology) February 22, 2018

The headline of the day:

Pigs too cute and furry to be made into bacon:

Do you know what breed of pig this is? Looks like a sheep!! @herdyshepherd1 @FarmersOfTheUK pic.twitter.com/nExoFOLISz — Anna (@Anna25601) February 21, 2018

And one of those crazy pastors who has Secret Powers to knock people down:

Watch as Pastor Uses Invisible Power to Knock Down Church Members pic.twitter.com/O2T0FPisRX — Atheist Republic (@AtheistRepublic) February 23, 2018

From Grania: Inside of a Drosophila, it’s too dark to read:

Seeing inside Drosophila: our latest work @biorxivpreprint uses the #Mesolens to image whole cleared adult and larval #Drosophila with sub-cellular resolution. Check out the full paper with link to all raw high-res data at https://t.co/noQhRg3ibj! pic.twitter.com/9wK3bMOrzE — Gail McConnell (@gailmcconnell) February 20, 2018