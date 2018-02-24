BBC 4 broadcast on Rosalind Franklin

Reader Kevin called my attention to this BBC4 show on Rosalind Franklin. It won’t be available long, I think, so listen to the 43-minute program soon (click on the screenshot to go there).

Besides moderator Melvyn Bragg, the participants include Patricia Fara (physics, University of Cambridge), Jim Naismith (structural biology, University of Oxford) and Judith Howard (physical chemistry, Durham University). The discussion covers her entire life, beginning with her childhood in a Jewish home, her Ph.D. studies at Cambridge (it’s horrifying to hear how women were treated there at the time), her work in France, the DNA race (of course), and her later work on viruses. It’s a good summary of Franklin’s life.

I find Franklin’s early death from ovarian cancer ineffably sad (she was just 38). As Matthew has speculated, she could have shared in the 1962 Nobel Prize with Wilkins, Crick, and Watson (since Prizes are awarded to at most three people in one area, the prize could have been split between biology—”medicine and physiology”‚ and chemistry). But Nobels aren’t given posthumously, and Franklin had died four years before. Here are the details of her interment from Wikipedia (note the “spinster” characterization).

Other members of her family have died of cancer, and the incidence of gynaecological cancer is known to be disproportionately high among Ashkenazi Jews. Her death certificate read: A Research Scientist, Spinster, Daughter of Ellis Arthur Franklin, a Banker. She was interred on 17 April 1958 in the family plot at Willesden United Synagogue Cemetery at Beaconsfield Road in London Borough of Brent. The inscription on her tombstone reads: IN MEMORY OF

ROSALIND ELSIE FRANKLIN

מ’ רחל בת ר’ יהודה

DEARLY LOVED ELDER DAUGHTER OF

ELLIS AND MURIEL FRANKLIN

25TH JULY 1920 – 16TH APRIL 1958

SCIENTIST

HER RESEARCH AND DISCOVERIES ON

VIRUSES REMAIN OF LASTING BENEFIT

TO MANKIND

ת נ צ ב ה [Hebrew initials for “her soul shall be bound in the bundle of life”]

Sadly, her contributions to the structure of DNA aren’t mentioned on the tombstone:

