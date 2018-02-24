BBC 4 broadcast on Rosalind Franklin

Reader Kevin called my attention to this BBC4 show on Rosalind Franklin. It won’t be available long, I think, so listen to the 43-minute program soon (click on the screenshot to go there).
Besides moderator Melvyn Bragg, the participants include Patricia Fara (physics, University of Cambridge), Jim Naismith (structural biology, University of Oxford) and Judith Howard (physical chemistry, Durham University). The discussion covers her entire life, beginning with her childhood in a Jewish home, her Ph.D. studies at Cambridge (it’s horrifying to hear how women were treated there at the time), her work in France, the DNA race (of course), and her later work on viruses. It’s a good summary of Franklin’s life.
I find Franklin’s early death from ovarian cancer ineffably sad (she was just 38). As Matthew has speculated, she could have shared in the 1962 Nobel Prize with Wilkins, Crick, and Watson (since Prizes are awarded to at most three people in one area, the prize could have been split between biology—”medicine and physiology”‚ and chemistry). But Nobels aren’t given posthumously, and Franklin had died four years before. Here are the details of her interment from Wikipedia (note the “spinster” characterization).
Other members of her family have died of cancer, and the incidence of gynaecological cancer is known to be disproportionately high among Ashkenazi Jews. Her death certificate read: A Research Scientist, Spinster, Daughter of Ellis Arthur Franklin, a Banker. She was interred on 17 April 1958 in the family plot at Willesden United Synagogue Cemetery at Beaconsfield Road in London Borough of Brent. The inscription on her tombstone reads:
IN MEMORY OF
ROSALIND ELSIE FRANKLIN
מ’ רחל בת ר’ יהודה
DEARLY LOVED ELDER DAUGHTER OF
ELLIS AND MURIEL FRANKLIN
25TH JULY 1920 – 16TH APRIL 1958
SCIENTIST
HER RESEARCH AND DISCOVERIES ON
VIRUSES REMAIN OF LASTING BENEFIT
TO MANKIND
ת נ צ ב ה [Hebrew initials for “her soul shall be bound in the bundle of life”]
Sadly, her contributions to the structure of DNA aren’t mentioned on the tombstone:
downloadable, so always available via dropbox and similar
Yep, I subscribe to the In Our Time podcast and many others quite easily and most, excepting Radio 4’s News Quiz with Miles Jupp are available for download any time you want and are found on the podcast under the button labeled “feed”. If you have an Apple product, just get the podcast app, click on the search podcast button and you can get all sorts. Search by podcast name, subject, person, all quite easy .
Most R4 comedy programmes are only available for a short period after transmission. They are often then sold. However, the cultural output is often available indefinitely. Another good scientific podcast is The Life Scientific with Jim Al-Khalili, who interviews individual scientists about their scientific careers.
The Life Scientific is fantastic! I only wish it covered scientists from other countries more often; there are plenty of English-speaking scientists that are French, German, Chinese, and so on that I’d love to know more about. I also wish we had something like it here in the states. I figure that the more people, especially teens, learn who scientists are, what inspired them, and the story of how they became scientists, the better the chances are that we can inspire the next generation, including those who, like myself, had no idea how to become a scientist or thought that you have to be especially clever or whatever. If I had any idea how to do a podcast, I’d do it…or at least help. I do have a face for radio, as they say!
So how many listeners of “In Our Time” with Melvyn Bragg are also readers of WEIT? It is a weekly staple for me. The entire library of back episodes is available – back to 2010 I think. The episodes before the one on Rosalind Franklin are Fungi, Frederick Douglass, Cephalopods, and Cicero. I have read and studied Moby Dick and yet I learn an enormous amount from his broadcast/podcast on it last December.
As you can see, he covers a wide range of subjects. The podcasts have bonus material that do not fit into the broadcast.
The BBC is a great source for podcasts. I have many regulars to listen to including History Extra. Some of their limited run podcasts are phenomenal – Shakespeare’s Restless World, A History of the World in 100 Objects, A Brief History of Mathematics (10 fifteen minute episodes).
Interesting to listen to.
Rules are made to be broken. She would be a deserving case.
I don’t believe her contribution was known at that time anyway, except by a select few.
Glen Davidson
Her contribution was known in the same way that Wilkins’ was – acknowledgement in the 1953 paper, which was accompanied by two articles, one by Wilkins, the other by Franklin. – MC
Marital status (viz. spinster) used to be standard practice on British death certificates.
Franklin’s cancer was probably due to certain genetic mutations. Genetic testing shows my genome contains the CHEK2 genetic mutation which makes me significantly more likely to experience several types of cancer. “The CHEK2 gene provides instructions for making a protein called checkpoint kinase 2 (CHK2). This protein acts as a tumor suppressor.” The good thing about knowing this is I can get monitoring for these cancers on a more frequent basis.
Could her cancer have been caused by exposure to the x-rays she worked with? I don’t think they took many precautions in the early research with radioactive material. Pierre Curie died at age 46 after he was run over by a horse drawn cart which may have been merciful. Marie Curie died at 66 of aplastic anemia probably caused by long term exposure to radioactivity. The Curie’s papers are still kept in lead lined boxes. Enrico Fermi died at age 53 of stomach cancer. Two of his assistants at the nuclear pile also died young of cancer.
Fermi never died, his ‘paradox’* lives on and on.
* [where is everybody? referring to ‘aliens’]
Her untimely death from ovarian cancer at 38, keeps reminding me of the untimely death of my young wife at age 27 from breast cancer.
Life really is a bitch to some. It is so unfair. (I’m crying again now, who said men don’t cry?)
Oh dear, I’m so sorry to hear that. 27 is ridiculously young to die, and losing a partner is horrible. My condolences.
Men just don’t admit(!!) to crying. My cousin Janis died of breast cancer at age 46, and it was bit weird given that the up and down cycle of the disease followed her mother’s death of same with clockwork precision.
“Spinster” implies unmarried and older as opposed to “maiden” meaning virgin and probably younger unless modified to mean “old maid”. By contrast, “bachelor” carries no age connotation. The English language literally does not have an age-neutral word for an unmarried woman, though it has one for men!!
Indra’s Net Theater, a theater company in the Berkeley that specializes in (mostly original) plays about the history of science did a marvelous show on Franklin in 2015. “The Secret of Life”.
http://www.indrasnettheater.com/secret-of-life/
A similar play ran in Los Angeles in 2009 called “Photograph 51”
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/news-blog/new-play-tells-the-story-of-rosalin-2009-03-10/
“Spinster” at the time, simply meant “unmarried”. When the marriage bans were read in church when I were a lad, they were always between XY “bachelor” and XX “spinster”. Despite Jerry’s suggestion, there is nothing pejorative about it. It was a legal term. Photograph 51 appeared on the London stage a couple of years back, with Nicole Kidman as Franklin. – MC