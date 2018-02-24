Okay, I have about nine batches of photos in reserve, and that makes me nervous, so please send in your good wildlife pictures. First up is reader Steven Lawrence, who sent three bird photos:

“Fishing off the dock” (what species of kingfisher is this?):

“Guarding the nest”: great blue heron (Ardea herodias) (I think):

Snowy egret (Egretta thula):

Mark Sturtevant, who usually sends us insect photos, deviated from his usual subject. His notes:

When out with the camera I sometimes notice that birch and aspen trees have old branch scars that look like eyes. They sort of creep me out. Enjoy (?)