Lionel Shriver on the new censorship

Don’t expect much today; I’m starting to take it easy on Saturday. After all, I’m retired, for crying out loud. I will, however, call your attention to a new piece by author Lionel Shriver at Prospect Magazine, “Writers blocked: how the new call-out culture is killing fiction“.
You’ll remember Shriver from two years ago, when, at the Brisbane Literary Festival, she gave a talk defending “literary appropriation”—the fictional description of culture or characters from one culture by a writer from another (usually white). That so triggered the black Muslim female Australian author—all adjectives necessary these days—Yasmin Abdel-Magied, that she walked out on Shriver’s speech and wrote about her distress.
That helped kindle a literary debate that continues today: what right do authors have to write about people of different races/genders/sexes/ethnicities than their own? As I’ve said before, although some sensitivity has to be used here, this kind of “appropriation” is not inherently odious. After all, fiction involves putting the author and reader into another person’s shoes, and unless it’s completely autobiographical (which it’s not if it’s fiction), why should those shoes always have to be the same size and shape for the writer and her character? Think of the number of great books we wouldn’t have if, for instance, white authors had to limit themselves to writing only about white people and “white culture” (whatever that is)? I’ve named some before, and you can fill in the blanks. And nobody ever discusses whether those who are nonwhite, or gay, or Muslim, have any right to write about “others”. Are such restrictions group-specific?
But the Pecksniffs are winning, as Shriver argues in this piece. Publishing houses now have “sensitivity” readers to vet submissions for cultural purity, and remember how Laura Moriarty lost a star on Kirkus Reviews because one of their “Own Voices” editors (yes, that’s the name they give to ideological Pecksniffs) deemed her narrative too redolent of a white savior helping a Muslim? Shriver brings that up—and more.
Often when a Leftist intellectual gets attacked or sandbagged by Authoritarian Leftists, they become strong critics of that brand of Leftism. Think of Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying at Evergreen State, Nicholas Christakis at Yale, Laura Kipnis at Northwestern, Alice Dreger, also at Northwestern, and so on. After Brisbane, Shriver also became one of those critics. I’ll just give a few quotes from her piece, which is long but worth reading:
One crucial but now imperilled fictional device is that of imbuing characters with thoughts and emotions that the author may or may not share. When characters speak and think, the writer has plausible deniability. The contractual understanding with the reader—that the content of dialogue and internal reflection does not necessarily represent the author’s own perspective—facilitates putting contradictory feelings and ideas in the same work, providing it with balance and depth. Freedom from a reader’s assumption that every character is necessarily a mouthpiece for the author’s own opinions allows for the exploration of characters who don’t embrace progressive orthodoxies—who are bigots, opponents of gay marriage, advocates of more restrictive immigration, or—the horror—Tory supporters.
Yet the “it wasn’t me, it was my imaginary friend” defence has been challenged ever since Bangladeshis successfully protested against the filming of Monica Ali’s Brick Lane in their area not because of what her novel said, but because of what her characters said. [JAC: I had no idea this had happened.] At the 2016 Sewanee Writers’ Conference in Tennessee, fellow authors accused Allen Wier of a “microaggression” because three old men in a baseball park ogled a young woman in his short story.
Is “hate speech” in dialogue prosecutable? Not long ago, I’d have said of course not. Now I’m not so sure. Minnesota has just withdrawn two great American classics, both scathing examinations of southern racism—Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird—from its school syllabus because the novels’ bigoted dialogue might make students feel “humiliated and marginalised.” Readers highly motivated to find fault often embrace deliberately unsophisticated interpretations of literary texts, for it’s easy to make passages sound atrocious just by taking characters’ assertions and word choice out of context. Indeed, searching for hidden offences has become social media’s updated version of the Easter egg hunt.
and
What is the purpose of literature? To shape young people into God-fearing adults who say no to drugs? To accurately mirror reality? To act as a tool for social engineering? To make the world a better place? Certainly fiction is capable of influencing social attitudes, or trying to. But the novel is magnificently elastic. Fiction is under no obligation to reflect any particular reality, pursue social justice, or push a laudable political agenda. The purpose of any narrative form is up to the author. Yet contemporary university students are commonly encouraged to view literature exclusively through the prism of unequal power dynamics—to scrounge for evidence of racism, colonialism, imperialism, sexism, the list goes on. What a loss. What a pity. What a grim, joyless spirit in which to read.
How did we get so obsessed with virtue? A narrow version of virtue at that—one solely preoccupied with social hierarchy, when morality concerns far more than who’s being shafted and who’s on top. If all modern literature comes to toe the same goody-goody line, fiction is bound to grow timid, homogeneous, and dreary.
I don’t want to read only about nice people, and I don’t turn to novels to be morally improved. I was drawn to writing fiction in the first place because on paper I completely control my world—where I can be mischievous, subversive and perverse. Where I follow no one else’s rules but my own. Where I can make my characters do and say abominations. I have never confused sitting down at my desk with attending Sunday school. And I frankly do not understand readers who go at novels making prissy judgments of the characters and author both, and can’t just sit down to a good story.
This debate fascinates me because it brings up something we don’t often think about: what is the purpose of literature? I’m pretty sure that whatever it is, it doesn’t include ubiquitous conformity to a set of ideological standards, all meant to effect a moral purification of the reader. Yes, some children’s book do that, and that’s okay, but we’re not children.
Perhaps publishers’ “sensitivity readers” are just a form of economic self-defense. After all, triggering a Radical Left response can be very hurtful to their bottom line. Of course, this can work the other way and boost a book’s sales through the roof but it is a dangerous gamble. Probably not something conservative publishers want to touch.
Doesn’t the “inappropriate cultural appropriation” meme clash with the complaint that these very same groups are under-represented in popular culture (movies, tv, etc.)? Sometimes it seems like us white guys can’t win! Oh yeah, we’re always winning. LOL
All of which is to say, again, that William Styron’s magnificent “The Confessions of Nat Turner” would not get published today.
This form of censorship presupposes an inability to feel empathy or have insight into someone radically different from oneself. But this is precisely what the best writers have.
An intriguing example is novelist A.M. Homes (sic- not Holmes).
She wrote a sympathetic short story about Ronald Reagan during his Alzheimer’s days entitled “The Former First Lady and the Football Hero” that was so presciently accurate, that discreetly and non-aggressively some secret service folk (in charge of Reagan’s security) asked how she go so much of this utterly correct. It was sheer good intuition!!
Homes is not a conservative Republican.
Homes’ most infamous novel, “The End of Alice”, is about a child molester . A spokesman for the National Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Children called it “the most vile and perverted novel I’ve ever read.” I’ve read both these Homes works, and I can say that “Lolita” is pretty mild by comparison to the latter.
In short, Homes is not only not a conservative Republican, she is not a child molester either. But she wrote uncannily well about both.
Time to rid ourselves of that master appropriator, Bill Shakespeare.
Once it was considered talent, but now we know better.
Glen Davidson
Indeed. He wasn’t Scottish, so how dare he write “Macbeth”. Nor was he an ancient Roman, so he had no business writing “Julius Caesar” or “Anthony and Cleopatra”. In fact, double plus ungood for the latter, since he wasn’t ancient Egyptian either. And then there’s “Othello” and “The Merchant of Venice”. So much appropriation!
Sub
What would these readers have said to Dickens (Fagin was a Jew, and a fairly reprehensible one, at that), Shakespeare (Shylock, of course), almost any novel by John Buchan (whose better novels I love in spite of the offhand anti-semitism). Even Beethoven made a slur about his Jewish publisher, Schlesinger, I think, in one of his letters. (Is that the same Schlesinger whose wife Flaubert was smitten by in “L’éducation sentimentale”?)
Where will this end? Hopefully, it will.
As a heterosexual male writer of no color, I find this sitting at the back of my mind as I try to write from the perspective of a character that doesn’t share my identity, which is most of the world. Part of characterization is putting yourself in the characters shoes and while I can’t say my representations will ever be entirely accurate (I’m just not that good of a writer), I don’t see how I can even write fiction without using characters that are different from myself.
In fact, if I were to write a book about nothing but heterosexual white men, I’d still get into trouble because I would be viewed as racist and sexist. I pale when I think of the groups of writers that have to contend with storytelling in the Hollywood of the future. Movies will not only be excoriated for not containing characters, but if they do include those characters, but the writers for those characters are not themselves, then these movies will be excoriated for appropriating a point of view. It’s a lose-lose situation.
Fortunately, I also feel that this is an untenable trend. When a dog in a fury begins to chomp about wildly, eventually it nips it’s own tail and begins to think twice about where it sinks its teeth.
About the use of art:
Poetry is indispensable — if I only knew what for. (Cocteau)
As an aspie, literature gives me access to other people’s inner worlds in a way most social interaction doesn’t. I don’t want to read about people who experience the world precisely as I do. I can get that experience for myself.
I want to read about futuristic street gangs, or kids who kill their cousins by flying them out to sea on a kite. I want to read about gay junkies in Tangiers and insomniacs with split personalities who start fight clubs. I want to read about Edwardians who visit the Moon and yuppies who axe their workmates to death while listening to Phil Collins.
This was an excellent article by Lionel Shriver, and well worth the time to read. Wish I could write like that.
The thought occurs that the subject of the New Censorship would make an interesting subject for a college course in the humanities. But that might cause a bit of an implosion.
We wouldn’t have Meadows Taylor’s Confessions of a Thug.
We are in that period (which never really ends) where a group of people want to make us all better, and they would be perfectly willing to use the power of the law to do it. Luckily, at least in the US, they don’t have it. In those institutions where they hold power, though, they are doing everything they can to censor and punish. These people are always with us, but sometimes they hold more sway than others.