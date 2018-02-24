Eagle flies from a balloon

This is the closest I, at least, will ever come to know what it’s like to be a bird. Apparently someone strapped a camera to a trained eagle and released it from a balloon. I find the video amazing—especially the landing, where the bird comes in at high speed and rapidly decelerates. It’s like a jet landing on an aircraft carrier.

Eagle flies from balloon with camera on his back above Barneveld and Harselaar for 6 minutes.

h/t: Matthew (who warns that the wind sound is “v. annoying”)