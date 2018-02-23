They blacked out the eyes of the donkeys!

This story, from the Daily Post of Wales (h/t Matthew), wouldn’t give you much pause just from the headline. Yes, a guy was caught smuggling equids from Ireland to Leeds, but that’s sort of. . . ho-hum. It’s the photos, or rather one photo, that make this story. Click on the headline to see the tale of the donkey + horse smuggler:

A summary from the Post:

A donkey smuggler has been sentenced for trying to bring the animals into Wales without the proper paperwork.

John Peter Luke Wilcock admitted five charges brought against him by Anglesey council when he appeared at Caernarfon magistrates court.

Delyth Crisp, prosecuting, said the 37-year-old, of Dens Green, Bradford, was driving an animal transporter but was stopped at Holyhead Port in May.

Officials were concerned and, upon inspection, found 12 donkeys and a horse in the vehicle.

. . . Wilcock was also ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work, 20 days rehabilitation activity, and pay £100 costs.

Here’s the miscreant. Note that his face is fully visible:

John Wilcock (Image: Daily Post Wales)

And here are the donkeys Wilcock smuggled. THEY BLACKED OUT THEIR EYES IN THE PHOTO!!

There is no indication that this is a joke, but it surely must be, right? If it’s serious, then one must wonder what the purpose of this concealment is. Are the donkeys considered as children to be hidden so they won’t be harassed? I have no idea, but look and giggle:

The donkeys smuggled into Holyhead by Wilcock

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 23, 2018 at 1:00 pm and filed under crime and punishment, humor.

14 Comments

  1. busterggi
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:05 pm | Permalink

    Waste of blackout, I’d know that jackass anywhere!

    Reply
  2. ploubere
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    Hey, donkeys deserve identity protection too. Wouldn’t want their moms to see this.

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    So were the donkeys also stolen prior to the illegal entry? In America stealing horses, or donkeys years ago could get you hung. And, what is the goal, to make a few mules?

    Reply
  4. Øystein
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

    Here is another one (from Norway’s largest newspaper): https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/rettssaken-mot-eirik-jensen/politiet-tok-beslag-i-hesten-til-gjengmedlem/a/10137709/. It’s about a horse that was confiscated by the police in connection with a corruption case. The reason for the blackout (so the caption reads) is that the paper «do not want to draw suspicion to the former or current owners of the horse» (apparently they assume people would be able to recognise the horse and hence identify the owner if they showed its eyes). It is not a joke.

    Reply
  5. laingholm
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:31 pm | Permalink

    What a laugh (for this morning) the perp gets a full facial, the innocent get recognition protection… as it should be.

    Now that i have stopped laughing.
    Someone i know recruits for a veterinarian company in the UK and for employment purposes you can do a virtual tour of the locations.
    All animal faces are blurred out as they don’t have the permission of the owners.
    Might explain what’s going on.

    Reply
  6. Speaker To Animals
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

    They do the same for ex-SAS soldier Andy McNab. He’s an ass.

    Reply
  7. Dave
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    I’m sure it’s a joke. I used to live in North Wales. It’s a quiet, rural area with very little serious crime of any kind. My guess is that this is the work of some junior reporter bored with writing about holes in the road, drunk & disorderlies and the price of sheep, and deciding to have a laugh with the closest thing to organised crime that Gogledd Cymru can offer.

    Reply
  8. glen1davidson
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    Because facial recognition is how we identify donkeys. Oh sure, to a degree that is true, but hardly to the same degree that we recognize humans by faces.

    Animals usually don’t wear clothes, so are often identified by their bodies.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
  9. Simon Hayward
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 1:56 pm | Permalink

    Donkeys have passports! Who knew? I assume they have to show their eyes for the passport photo 🙂

    Reply
  10. David Coxill
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 2:14 pm | Permalink

    Photos with eyes blacked out .Reminds me of the mags i used to find in my older brothers bedroom.

    Reply
  11. Liz
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

    Those look like blinders to me.

    Reply
  12. grasshopper
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 2:19 pm | Permalink

    The miscreant has seen the error of his asinine behaviour, and now prays every day to St Thomas Equinas.

    Reply
  13. Frank Bath
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 2:24 pm | Permalink

    It’s a British joke in which you don’t say it’s a joke.

    Reply
  14. Ken Kukec
    Posted February 23, 2018 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

    Like scandal mags from the ’50s used to do when Hollywood up-and-comers would get busted on dope or morals raps.

    What kinda perversion were those donkeys up to in that lorry?

    I’ve heard of this stuff happenin’ in Tijuana, but Hibernia?

    Reply

