They blacked out the eyes of the donkeys!

This story, from the Daily Post of Wales (h/t Matthew), wouldn’t give you much pause just from the headline. Yes, a guy was caught smuggling equids from Ireland to Leeds, but that’s sort of. . . ho-hum. It’s the photos, or rather one photo, that make this story. Click on the headline to see the tale of the donkey + horse smuggler:
A summary from the Post:
A donkey smuggler has been sentenced for trying to bring the animals into Wales without the proper paperwork.
John Peter Luke Wilcock admitted five charges brought against him by Anglesey council when he appeared at Caernarfon magistrates court.
Delyth Crisp, prosecuting, said the 37-year-old, of Dens Green, Bradford, was driving an animal transporter but was stopped at Holyhead Port in May.
Officials were concerned and, upon inspection, found 12 donkeys and a horse in the vehicle.
. . . Wilcock was also ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work, 20 days rehabilitation activity, and pay £100 costs.
Here’s the miscreant. Note that his face is fully visible:
And here are the donkeys Wilcock smuggled. THEY BLACKED OUT THEIR EYES IN THE PHOTO!!
There is no indication that this is a joke, but it surely must be, right? If it’s serious, then one must wonder what the purpose of this concealment is. Are the donkeys considered as children to be hidden so they won’t be harassed? I have no idea, but look and giggle:
Waste of blackout, I’d know that jackass anywhere!
Hey, donkeys deserve identity protection too. Wouldn’t want their moms to see this.
So were the donkeys also stolen prior to the illegal entry? In America stealing horses, or donkeys years ago could get you hung. And, what is the goal, to make a few mules?
Here is another one (from Norway’s largest newspaper): https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/rettssaken-mot-eirik-jensen/politiet-tok-beslag-i-hesten-til-gjengmedlem/a/10137709/. It’s about a horse that was confiscated by the police in connection with a corruption case. The reason for the blackout (so the caption reads) is that the paper «do not want to draw suspicion to the former or current owners of the horse» (apparently they assume people would be able to recognise the horse and hence identify the owner if they showed its eyes). It is not a joke.
What a laugh (for this morning) the perp gets a full facial, the innocent get recognition protection… as it should be.
Now that i have stopped laughing.
Someone i know recruits for a veterinarian company in the UK and for employment purposes you can do a virtual tour of the locations.
All animal faces are blurred out as they don’t have the permission of the owners.
Might explain what’s going on.
They do the same for ex-SAS soldier Andy McNab. He’s an ass.
I’m sure it’s a joke. I used to live in North Wales. It’s a quiet, rural area with very little serious crime of any kind. My guess is that this is the work of some junior reporter bored with writing about holes in the road, drunk & disorderlies and the price of sheep, and deciding to have a laugh with the closest thing to organised crime that Gogledd Cymru can offer.
Because facial recognition is how we identify donkeys. Oh sure, to a degree that is true, but hardly to the same degree that we recognize humans by faces.
Animals usually don’t wear clothes, so are often identified by their bodies.
Glen Davidson
Donkeys have passports! Who knew? I assume they have to show their eyes for the passport photo 🙂
Photos with eyes blacked out .Reminds me of the mags i used to find in my older brothers bedroom.
Those look like blinders to me.
The miscreant has seen the error of his asinine behaviour, and now prays every day to St Thomas Equinas.
It’s a British joke in which you don’t say it’s a joke.
Like scandal mags from the ’50s used to do when Hollywood up-and-comers would get busted on dope or morals raps.
What kinda perversion were those donkeys up to in that lorry?
I’ve heard of this stuff happenin’ in Tijuana, but Hibernia?