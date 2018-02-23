Reader Tim E. sent a “spot the cats” photo. I rate this one “pretty easy”, so if you’re a beginner start here.
I was in Rome last week taking a tour of the ancient ruins. There was one I thought you would take a particular interest in, Largo di Torre Argentina. As the tour guide was telling us it (it is very near where Caesar was assassinated) I noticed a number of cats lazing about in the ruins. I snapped a quick picture thinking it would make a good “Spot the…” post. There are (at least) 5 in the picture.
The guide said that at one point there were more than 350 cats in the ruins. In total I noticed about 10 once I started looking for them. Of course, most of them were just napping.
The answer is below the fold, but don’t look till you’ve seen at least five cats. Click the picture to enlarge it.
Here are the cats (circled). If you spot more, you’re better than I!
At first glance, I thought we were in Escher-world.
Good call!
And another
FYI, neither picture is “clickable.” (Though, you can enlarge them somewhat if you edit the .jpg code in the url.)
It’s amazing how some of the cats seem to be evolving camouflage keeping us from finding them. They’ve adapted shapes and shades reflective of the antique stonework and tourist fencing. One resembles a squirrel hunched over tying her shoe. A few seem to have even developed a blocky, pixelated contour making them hard to discriminate from ordinary digital noise. Frustrating.