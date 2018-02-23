Reader Tim E. sent a “spot the cats” photo. I rate this one “pretty easy”, so if you’re a beginner start here.

I was in Rome last week taking a tour of the ancient ruins. There was one I thought you would take a particular interest in, Largo di Torre Argentina. As the tour guide was telling us it (it is very near where Caesar was assassinated) I noticed a number of cats lazing about in the ruins. I snapped a quick picture thinking it would make a good “Spot the…” post. There are (at least) 5 in the picture.

The guide said that at one point there were more than 350 cats in the ruins. In total I noticed about 10 once I started looking for them. Of course, most of them were just napping.