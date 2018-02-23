Mutant creatures of the air

From Matthew we get a tweet of an albino bat. It sure sticks out from the other bats, and I hope it will be okay.

A rare and incredible find today. An albino cave myotis (Myotis velifer). A little white jewel standing out in the crowd. #Albinism #bats @BatConIntl pic.twitter.com/bEvIUis1ow — Winifred Frick (@FrickWinifred) February 22, 2018

This is a true mutant, unlike my favorite bat, the Honduran white bat (Ectoyphylla alba), which lives in the tropics and makes nests for itself by folding together Heloconia leaves. As far as I know it’s the only species of white bat on Earth. When I was in Costa Rica in the early seventies, doing a graduate course in tropical ecology, I went on a night walk and we found one of these bats in a leaf. We also mist-netted one, which I got to hold in my (gloved) hand. I promptly fell in love (photos from Wikipedia):

Here’s a group, probably a male and his harem, sacked out for the night. They look like cotton balls!

Here’s another photo of a “bat train” from Animal Spot. They are adorable!

Reader Don found a report at Al.com of a yellow Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) in Alabama. I’ve never seen one of these before. The site reports this:

An extremely rare cardinal has birders and biologists flocking to Shelby County, Alabama this week, as images of a yellow cardinal have circulated around social media.

Auburn University biology professor Geoffrey Hill said the cardinal in the photos is an adult male in the same species as the common red cardinal, but carries a genetic mutation that causes what would normally be brilliant red feathers to be bright yellow instead. Alabaster resident Charlie Stephenson first noticed the unusual bird at her backyard feeder in late January and posted about it on Facebook. She said she’s been birding for decades but it took her some time to figure out what she was seeing. . . . Hill — who has literally written books on bird coloration — said the mutation is rare enough that even he, as a bird curator and researcher has never seen one in person. “I’ve been birdwatching in the range of cardinals for 40 years and I’ve never seen a yellow bird in the wild,” Hill said. “I would estimate that in any given year there are two or three yellow cardinals at backyard feeding stations somewhere in the U.S. or Canada.

They’re keeping the location secret because birders will mob the site if they knew where it was. Here’s a video of this bird:

There are also leucistic cardinals lacking melanin pigment. This one doesn’t seem to be a true albino as its eyes aren’t pink:

Speaking of mutant cardinals, here’s a gynandromorph cardinal (half male/half female), probably reflecting a chromosome abnormality in the bird. This was sent by reader Brian Peer, who photographed it in Illinois. My piece on this was one of the most popular posts I’ve ever made.