Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on Friday, February 23, 2018: National Chili Day and National Banana Bread Day. It’s also the Christian Feast day of Serenus the Gardener (Do Christians really feast on feast days? If so, I want in!) And, according to reader Chris, it’s National Drink Wine with Your Cat Week (see the link for cat-safe wine). Sadly, I have no kitty to drink with. It is sad.

The good news is that the world’s oldest wild bird, Wisdom, has hatched another chick! She is a 67 year old Laysan Albatross, and her age is undisputed. Since females of the species raise at most one chick per year, Wisdom is the proud mother of between 30 and 36 chicks. All else pales before this awesome bird!

Wisdom’s chick hatches! The Laysan albatross chick has been named Kūkini. Full story: https://t.co/wYrB1DLQvn pic.twitter.com/A2KtgU6MDv — US Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) February 9, 2016

On this day in history, the Byzantine emperor Justinian I ordered the building of the Hagia Sophia, which at that time was an Orthodox Christian church, later repurposed as a mosque. The Great Secularist Kemal Atatürk converted it into a museum, but for the last few years, as Turkey grows more religious, Muslims have been holding prayers there. On February 23, 1886, Charles Martin Hall produced, with the collaboration of his sister Julia Brainerd Hall, the first sample of man-made aluminum. On this day in 1903, Cuba leased Guantánamo Bay to the U.S.—”in perpetuity”. Big mistake! It’s time to close our prison there, and perhaps the base as well. On this day in 1927, Werner Heisenberg wrote to Wolfgang Pauli describing, for the first time, his new “uncertainty principle.” Exactly 14 years later, Glenn Seaborg first produced and isolated plutonium.

It was on this day in 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima in the Pacific, that a group of U.S. Marines and a Navy corpsman raised the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi. It is, in America, the most famous photograph of the war, and has been memorialized with a famous statue in Arlington, Virginia, right outside Washington, D.C. The photograph, which was actually of a second flag-raising, was taken by Joe Rosenthal.

Here’s the photo:

Here’s Mount Suribachi:

And a commemorative stamp from back in the 3¢ postage days:

A banner day in medicine: on February 23, 1954, Dr. Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was first given to a large group of children—in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Salk lived and worked. Finally, on this day in 1974, the Symbionese Liberation Army demanded $4 million dollars for the release of the kidnap victim Patty Hearst. They later demanded $400 million, and some money was paid, but she wasn’t released.

Notables born on this day include Samuel Pepys (1633), W. E. B. Du Bois (1868), William L. Shirer (1904), Peter Fonda (1940), Rebecca Goldstein (1950), and S. E. Cupp (1979). Those who went to the Big Fjords on this day include painter Joshua Reynolds (1792), John Keats (1821), John Quincy Adams (1848), Carl Friedrich Gauss (1855), Nazi “martyr” Horst Wessel (1930; you can discover a lot of unsavory stuff on the Internet by trying to hear the Host Wessel Lied on YouTube), Nellie Melba (1931), and Stan Laurel (1965).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has gone out, and you know what that means. But isn’t the vicious predator cute?

A: What are you looking at? Hili: Dinner.

In Polish:

Ja: Na co patrzysz?

Hili: Na obiad.

Leon has taken his staff hiking, and Elzbieta has four pictures:

Leon: Let’s go. I planned an interesting hike.

Leon takes a break:



For your reading pleasure this Friday, I recommend having a look at Heather Hastie’s post “Are guns in schools a good idea?” (it comes with bonus tweets not seen here). I bet you can guess her answer.

From Matthew, a tweet about a real cat lover:

It's #LoveYourPetDay? I'll take any excuse to post James Mason with his cherished cat friends. pic.twitter.com/yOQ9TPWLFq — The Nitrate Diva (@NitrateDiva) February 20, 2018

Don Marquis’s archie & mehitabel poems and stories are fantastic. Matthew and I love them, but I doubt that more than 1% of the readers even know of these wonderful tales and drawings. A tweet by writer Tom Holland, who also admires them:

Even though she's been reincarnated as a New York alley cat, Mehitabel is – IMO – the second greatest fictional portrayal of Cleopatra after Shakespeare's… #ToujoursGai — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 21, 2018

Archie was a cockroach, Mehitabel an alley cat. Archie typed the poems and stories, but had to use all small letters as he was too light to press down the shift key. Do yourself a big favor and read some of this work, wonderfully illustrated by Don Herriman (creator of Krazy Kat):

Another tw**t from Matthew:

Out of all the Couch Gags The Simpsons has done over the years, this one is by far the best. (Was Animated by the legendary Eric Goldberg in case you guys were curious.) pic.twitter.com/BOTziQnZKj — JustSomeRandomSquid who’s Switchless (@J_S_R_S_) February 21, 2018

From Grania; a woman finding solace in bats (watch the video):

This woman had such bad panic attacks that she was hospitalized, but she started feeling better when she met a very special bat — who helped her so much, she has a house full of rescue bats now! ❤️🦇 (via @SydneyWildlife1) pic.twitter.com/eK23gHk9R4 — The Dodo (@dodo) February 21, 2018

A cat on the catwalk:

. . . a cat takes liberties:

. . . and a bad pun:

My cats are calm most of the time, but occasionally they can be pretty in-tents 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/IoM3Fo8pTT — Aureylian (@aureylian) February 22, 2018