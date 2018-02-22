Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Thursday, February 21, 2018, National Sticky Buns Day. That means you have to sit in molasses! It’s also the Christian Feast Day of Eric Liddell, whom you might remember from the movie “Chariots of Fire.” Liddell, who became a missionary after college, died on this day in 1945 in a Japanese prison camp in China, malnourished and afflicted with a brain tumor. By all accounts, he was a metaphorical saint, even if he was religious. Remember that he wouldn’t run the 100 m race in the 1924 Olympics because it was on the Lord’s Day (Sunday)? But he won gold in the 400 m race on another day. Here’s that win:
On February 21, 1632, Galileo’s heliocentric book, Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems, was published. He got in trouble with the Church for that, but of course it had absolutely nothing to do with religion—just ask Ronald Numbers. On this day in 1856, the Republican Party had its first national convention in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. How it’s changed since then! On February 21, 1889, President Grover Cleveland signed a bill that admitted four states to the Union: North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Washington. In 1924, “Silent” Cal Coolidge became the first U.S. President to broadcast a radio address from the White House. On this day in 1980, in the Lake Placid Winter Olympics, the underdog U.S. ice hockey team defeated the Soviet Union 4-3, a feat called the “Miracle on Ice.” I remember watching it live. The rivalry was keen; as they say: “Sports is war without weapons.”
Here are the game’s highlights:
On this day in 1997, British scientists announced the cloning of the sheep Dolly. Finally, exactly seven years ago today, New Zealand’s second deadliest earthquake struck Christchurch, killing 185 people.
Notables born on this day include George Washington (1732), Arthur Schopenhauer (1788), Robert Baden-Powell and Heinrich Hertz (both 1857), Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892), Edward Gorey (1925), Ted Kennedy (1932), Steve Irwin (1962, killed by a stingray in 2006), and Drew Barrymore (1975). Those who died on February 22 include Stefan Zweig (1942), the “White Rose” trio of Christoph Probst, Hans Scholl, and Sophie Scholl (1943, beheaded by the Nazis), Felix Frankfurter (1965), Andy Warhol (1987) and Chuck Jones (2002).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are inadvertently making trouble. Malgorzata explains:
Well, it was an “animal blockade”: one (Cyrus) is barring Andrzej’s access to the desk chair, and the other (Hili) is occupying the chair. Cyrus can be bribed (by a pat) so he will go away, but Hili just couldn’t believe her ears – she has no intention to vacate the chair. I hope you can see one Andrzej’s leg in the picture – he is trying to gain access to his computer.A: May I sit down at my computer?Cyrus: Pat me and then I’ll go on the sofa.Hili: What did you say?
Ja: Czy mogę usiąść przy moim komputerze?
Cyrus: Pogłaszcz mnie, a potem pójdę na sofę.
Hili: Co mówiłeś?
And a video of him playing with his food before eating it (apparently he always does this):
A tweet from Grania, showing once again that medieval artists couldn’t draw cats:
A lovely cat aphorism:
Periscope up!
This cat likes water instead of snow:
I’m always puzzled about how cats can find balls under cups:
Okay, I hope you understand the next two tweets:
From Matthew, a greedy moggie:
A spiritual moggie:
Also from Matthew, showing that raccoons’ status as Honorary Cats™ goes only so far (watch the video):
Finally, Matthew has crabs:
The 1980 US gold in hockey was probably the most exciting sports event I’ve ever seen.
“Matthew has crabs”?????!!!
He’s on strike…
Not from Twitter, apparently! But it’s odious that they’re trying to cut University pensions so severely. I’d be striking too!
Apropos National Sticky Buns Day, I should point out that the finest Chelsea buns in the known universe are made by Fitzbillies, the legendary Cambridge bakery/cafe. If you ever find yourself in Cambridge (the original one), be sure to call in at Fitzbillies and treat yourself to a Chelsea bun.
I have visited Fitzbillies on a very short visit to Cambridge, but I can’t remember if I had a sticky bun.
The good thing is that he wrote his Two New Sciences under house arrest, which was probably rather more important to physics than any book on heliocentrism was.
Not to make a virtue of necessity, or of persecution in this case. But Kepler was the one who made a coherent model of heliocentrism, and Newton would work out the physics of heliocentrism–building in part off of Galileo’s work on gravity, velocity, kinematics, etc.
To be sure, he published Two New Sciences in Holland to avoid censorship.
Glen Davidson
I guess we all know who won the gold in hockey last night. Sorry about that Canada. Gus looks marvelous.
That kitty who can find the marble under the cups–take him (her?) with you the next time you confront a 3-card monte player. 🙂
Cats see into the multiverse, plastic cups are no problem.
That first republican convention in Pittsburg was just a warm up for the most important one in Chicago, Illinois in 1860. After the favorites did not make it on the first ballots it was Lincoln who surprisingly came to the top. Had the convention been in an eastern state it is likely that Lincoln would not have been the nomination winner. Anyway, this is the convention that Chicago should remember, the one that saved the country.
To me the cat seems to be following the hidden ball as it is being moved around.
Why do the crabs congregate to molt? My guess is safety in numbers since they would overwhelm the local predators.
National Sticky Bun Day was yesterday.