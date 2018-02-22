Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Thursday, February 21, 2018, National Sticky Buns Day. That means you have to sit in molasses! It’s also the Christian Feast Day of Eric Liddell, whom you might remember from the movie “Chariots of Fire.” Liddell, who became a missionary after college, died on this day in 1945 in a Japanese prison camp in China, malnourished and afflicted with a brain tumor. By all accounts, he was a metaphorical saint, even if he was religious. Remember that he wouldn’t run the 100 m race in the 1924 Olympics because it was on the Lord’s Day (Sunday)? But he won gold in the 400 m race on another day. Here’s that win:

On February 21, 1632, Galileo’s heliocentric book, Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems, was published. He got in trouble with the Church for that, but of course it had absolutely nothing to do with religion—just ask Ronald Numbers. On this day in 1856, the Republican Party had its first national convention in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. How it’s changed since then! On February 21, 1889, President Grover Cleveland signed a bill that admitted four states to the Union: North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Washington. In 1924, “Silent” Cal Coolidge became the first U.S. President to broadcast a radio address from the White House. On this day in 1980, in the Lake Placid Winter Olympics, the underdog U.S. ice hockey team defeated the Soviet Union 4-3, a feat called the “Miracle on Ice.” I remember watching it live. The rivalry was keen; as they say: “Sports is war without weapons.”

Here are the game’s highlights:

On this day in 1997, British scientists announced the cloning of the sheep Dolly. Finally, exactly seven years ago today, New Zealand’s second deadliest earthquake struck Christchurch, killing 185 people.

Notables born on this day include George Washington (1732), Arthur Schopenhauer (1788), Robert Baden-Powell and Heinrich Hertz (both 1857), Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892), Edward Gorey (1925), Ted Kennedy (1932), Steve Irwin (1962, killed by a stingray in 2006), and Drew Barrymore (1975). Those who died on February 22 include Stefan Zweig (1942), the “White Rose” trio of Christoph Probst, Hans Scholl, and Sophie Scholl (1943, beheaded by the Nazis), Felix Frankfurter (1965), Andy Warhol (1987) and Chuck Jones (2002).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are inadvertently making trouble. Malgorzata explains:

Well, it was an “animal blockade”: one (Cyrus) is barring Andrzej’s access to the desk chair, and the other (Hili) is occupying the chair. Cyrus can be bribed (by a pat) so he will go away, but Hili just couldn’t believe her ears – she has no intention to vacate the chair. I hope you can see one Andrzej’s leg in the picture – he is trying to gain access to his computer. A: May I sit down at my computer? Cyrus: Pat me and then I’ll go on the sofa. Hili: What did you say?

In Polish:

Ja: Czy mogę usiąść przy moim komputerze?

Cyrus: Pogłaszcz mnie, a potem pójdę na sofę.

Hili: Co mówiłeś?

Yesterday was Gusiversary: four years to the day when the young cat (estimated at 10 months old) was brought home from the vet after his frostbitten ears had been trimmed. His staff and he celebrated the day with porkchops and wine (as did I). Here’s Gus at the celebration, eyes fixed on the chop.

And a video of him playing with his food before eating it (apparently he always does this):

A tweet from Grania, showing once again that medieval artists couldn’t draw cats:

And now a musical interlude

[Beinecke, MS 662, 15th c.] pic.twitter.com/lWBkT3RBkk — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) February 20, 2018

A lovely cat aphorism:

“God made the cat to give man the pleasure of stroking a tiger.” Joseph MÃ©ry #catnews #catstories #cat pic.twitter.com/O30RrNzYab — philosophic cat (@cat_philosophic) February 20, 2018

Periscope up!

Snow Cat Submarine pic.twitter.com/FMvWfWg09l — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) February 20, 2018

This cat likes water instead of snow:

omg u ever see a cat at the beach pic.twitter.com/39Xjy9OAn2 — no (@tbhjuststop) February 20, 2018

I’m always puzzled about how cats can find balls under cups:

This cat's got skills pic.twitter.com/Zu3UyFI0c4 — Words Posts (@Words_Posts) February 20, 2018

Okay, I hope you understand the next two tweets:

Rare Roman boxing gloves found near Hadrian's Wall https://t.co/rHXQ8HgG2d — The Guardian (@guardian) February 20, 2018

From Matthew, a greedy moggie:

There was one last piece of sausage on my plate aND MY CAT SNATCHED IT OUT OF MY HAND U SAUSAG THIEF pic.twitter.com/8P9T9EoLry — pepper@CFX C16-17ab (@pepperfetiish) February 20, 2018

A spiritual moggie:

When you have flashbacks to your past life as an Egyptian God. pic.twitter.com/PhAKGUtiBL — Nathan Kraemer (@kraen0044) February 21, 2018

Also from Matthew, showing that raccoons’ status as Honorary Cats™ goes only so far (watch the video):

Some species are incredibly adept at making human habitats their own, such as bobcat, raccoon, & coyote. These animals that not only survive but thrive in suburbs and cities will be honored in the URBAN JUNGLE Division! #2018MMM pic.twitter.com/hofV7nxzu8 — Prof. Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) February 20, 2018

Finally, Matthew has crabs:

What happens when hundreds of thousands of crabs gather together on the sea floor? It's a shell shedding soirée! #BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/drI1RjR2Yk — BBC America (@BBCAMERICA) February 20, 2018