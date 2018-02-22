The Perpetually Offended, east and west: Dresses, saris, diapers and square-root signs

When I woke up this morning there was one notice of how the Perpetually Offended were acting, and then it multiplied through today, so now I have four instances and no time to write about them. I’ll just give brief notices about these four episodes, which combine to show that people are looking for any reason to call other people out. It’s sad that forgiveness can’t obtain in innocuous cases like these.
First up, actress Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a revealing dress at a photoshoot in the cold. Apparently she was publicizing her new movie, “The Red Sparrow” Here it is:
It’s a lovely dress on a lovely woman. So what’s the beef? The beef is that it was cold and she had her picture taken with men who wore coats against the cold. That has to be sexist, either on her part (objectifying herself), theirs (refusal to give her a coat), or the moviemakers (forcing her to show skin in the cold):
More reporting:
An article in Jezebel had the headline, Please Give Jennifer Lawrence a Dang Coat, showing the actor’s co-stars, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons among them, wearing large coats and scarves.
Other likes were accrued by intersectional tweets, like these from Helen Lewis, deputy editor of The New Statesman:
And Lawrence’s response: GET A GRIP, PEOPLE!
On to Canada’s beloved Prime Minister. Well, maybe Justin Trudeau overdid the Indian clothes on a trip to India, during which he and his family not only wore Bollywood style clothes, but made the “namaste hands”
Pictures from the BBC, which also dominates the reaction of people (I haven’t yet seen any claims of “cultural appropriation,” though of course they could easily be made here). Most of the reaction seems to be that these clothes are over the top, and they are. I dress in Indian clothes when I visit the country, but wouldn’t wear stuff like heavy gold-embroidered coats, which are more suited for either a Bollywood movie or an Indian wedding. But leave the poor family alone!
Still, Trudeau is wangling a Canadian-Indian trade deal, and may also be trying to get Indian movies filmed in Canada. He’s just trying a wee bit too hard; so we get stuff like this:
That’s funny, but some of the commentary was more offended than funny. You can find it with a bit of Googling. Let’s move on.
This isn’t quite as funny. As several venues report (e.g., here, here, here, and here, and yes, one of them is The Daily Fail, but other sources substantiate it), a smiley-faced cat adorning a package of diapers from Pampers (“nappies” to Brits) has enraged Muslims in India because the cat’s nose and whiskers look like they’re spelling out “Allah” in Arabic:
You have to be a Pecksniff looking for offense to even see a resemblance!
As News.com.au reports:
The lines of the whiskers, nose, mouth and left eye of the smiley cat, which appears on each nappy and on the brand’s packaging, allegedly bear close resemblance to the Islamic prophet’s name when written in Arabic or Urdu.
Members of the Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat group lodged a formal complaint with police in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Tuesday over the alleged “insult” to Islam, as video footage emerged of activists burning packets of Pampers Baby Dry Pants in the streets.
In a formal letter to police, the group claimed that “name of Prophet (PBUH) can be seen printed” on the packet in Arabic “even with the bare eye”, adding that it had “hurt the feelings of the entire Muslim community”.
“Therefore we request your goodself to kindly immediately intervene into the matter forthwith and stop the sale and distribution of Baby Dry Pants of Pampers Company and take action against its manufactures [sic], arrest them and punish them,” the letter said.
One of the complainants, Shahnoor Khan, told Indian newspaper the Deccan Chronicle the group believed the company had “deliberately printed” the word on each nappy to “hurt the Muslim community” and spark community unrest.
Muslims in Hyderabad burned the diapers. Don’t they know that Muhammad loved cats, had a favorite moggie (Muezza); and that cats are especially revered in Islam?
Proctor and Gamble responded:
“We are aware of the issue that some people are seeing the name of the Prophet on Pampers diapers, leading to unsettlement for some members of the Islamic community.
“We would like to clarify that this claim is not true. Our intent was never to hurt any individual or group’s religious sentiments or beliefs and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“We would like to clarify that the diaper shows an innocent animated representation of a cat. It shows a cat’s mouth and whiskers like it is commonly portrayed in drawings and cartoons across the world, especially by little children.”
Finally, I’ll drop this here and move on. It’s from KATC.com in Louisiana (click screenshot to go there):
The world is going mad, I tell you!
h/t: Brian, John (whose comment was, “Is anybody left who isn’t nuts?”
I remember once in grade school the teacher describing Africa on a map that it looked like a gun if turned 90° CCW and Madagascar looked like an ejected cartridge.
I remember being told that Italy looks like a boot kicking Malta.
Sicily? Malta may have been a chunk chipped off in the kick.
There are a very few left that aren’t nuts but none right.
I’m pretty sure J-Law’s every bit as capable of lookin’ out for herself as was her character in Red Sparrow.
There are lots of people out there with nothing to do. I found myself asking why CNN would waste lots of time on live television this morning giving us a speech by Wayne La Pierre. Now that is mad.
One of the most nasty humans ever. His narcissism and paranoia makes Trump look normal.
+1 and apparently Trump just spouted high praise for the NRA🤢. What the hell is there to praise?? And don’t you love his brain fart about giving bonus pay to armed teachers? I suspect all the decent teachers would resign.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/trump-floats-bonuses-teachers-willing-carry-guns-class-n850281?cid=eml_onsite
Good grief with the diapers.
And please with Jennifer Lawrence. Maybe she liked her dress and didn’t have a nice coat to go with it FFS.
I, for one, love what jennifer Lawrence is wearing and would never, ever think of criticizing her choice of dress.
That’s what a designer dress is for, putting a coat over it.
It’s similar at the Oscar’s, men wearing a fair amount, most of the women wearing something little, flimsy, and expensive. Gee, I wonder why.
Sorry if Jennifer Lawrence was cold and oh so hot for five minutes in order to publicize her movie, but at least she didn’t mind.
Glen Davidson
But the square root sign does look like a gun! How exactly is it poor judgement by a child to mention that? They searched his freaking house on the strength of that comment? Wtf is wrong with these people?
This got a search, but the kid in Florida was not checked out? But Florida is different. There they won’t even discuss guns in government, but ordinary porn is banned because it might harm children.
When I was in kindergarten, I was put in timeout for noticing I had gobbled up part of my PBJ to the point where it looked vaguely like a gun, and holding it as if it was for a moment. Today, I might be expelled!
Well to tell the truth, there was never very many people who weren’t nuts.
Procter & Gamble have had this same problem before. They had to modify their logo in the 90s because Christians claimed that the logo (and company) were satanic. They sued Amway for spreading the rumor, and won.
https://www.snopes.com/business/alliance/procter.asp
A gay culture critic website called “datalounge” which is politically in synch with WEIT has coined the phrase “Sisters of the Perpetually Offended”, no doubt a riff San Francisco’s drag queen often-dressed-like-nuns group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”.
Lawrence’s photoshoot reminds me wierdly of an MMORPG: the guys are dressed for the weather and she’s dressed for a party. At least she’s not fighting dragons in that though.
I suppose that the student made a faux threat based on the “gun” on the paper. I don’t know what else would “justify” a house search.
Well, out of context it could sound like a threat. Why would they take it out of context?
Glen Davidson
The student used extremely poor judgement? That’s a lie.
I don’t know much about J Law, but I love her response to the wearing a revealing dress in the cold controversy.
It’s clear that the criticism of people responsible for the photoshoot assume Jennifer Lawrence cannot think for herself. Their criticism is sexist. The irony.
Jennifer Lawrence can wear anything she wants, and if that means she wants to wear her underwear on her head, that’s fine by me.
She looks beautiful in that picture.
And stupid.
She can define feminism for herself any way she wants, and that’s fine by me.
If her flavor of feminism includes standing around like a prop and then whining because people are pointing out that she’s exploiting her own damn self to be a prop, that’s fine, too.
But she looks stupid.
Interesting. Such opprobrium for a woman’s choice of clothing. And such certitude for her reasons.
True equality is forcing women to wear less revealing clothes if the men around them are bundled up. It doesn’t care what the woman in question thinks about it.
Stop showing respect and admiration for foreign cultures by adopting their practices when you visit them, even if it makes them happy and doesn’t offend anyone there. It offends certain people back in your home country, who are only trying to protect those poor foreigners. Foreign people simply don’t understand the protection they need, so you can’t take their words about anything. Ask your local offense-taker.
Do not see visual patterns suggesting any object that can cause offense, no matter how stupid that offense may be. If you do see patterns of potentially offensive objects, keep your mouth shut.