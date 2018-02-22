Corvid altruism?

Reader Amy called my attention to this new video, which seems to show a crow not only sharing his bread with a mouse, but actually bringing it to the mouse. Could it be he’s trying to trap the mouse to eat it? I don’t think so. Could it be altruism? Hard to believe!
Judge for yourself:
Hey, I don’t know their personal history. Crows are problem solvers and both have their own personalities. maybe the crow just finds the mouse amusing.
Exactly what I thought. It’s amusing to us, why not to the crow?
That’s really cool. I am surprised that the crow would leave the large chunk of bread unattended for that length of time. The crow seems to put a lot of effort into leaving the mouse’s bread in a good location for the mouse. Very interesting!
A great example of idiosyncratic behavior captured on a nice video. While the behavior may have its roots in typical corvid behavior it may not have much (any) evolutionary significance. The bird had a huge piece of bread and may not have been sacrificing much (or anything) in offering (maybe) the mouse a couple of crumbs.
He appears to hide the bread for the mouse? These birds are amazing.
Cute, anyway.
The crow’s probably well fed, so can now feed its curiosity and/or emotions.
Glen Davidson
Can anyone tell if it’s a female? Mothering instinct extension aided by a situation of abundance?
What’s most fascinating to me is the theory of mind. The crow had to put together that the mouse wanted the bread, and was afraid of the crow, and then it solved that problem for the mouse. Unbelievable!
Mothering instinct extends to fathers in most bird species I’m familiar with. But, you make a good point. It could be a mixture of nurturing and amusement.
My first thought was if the crow left, the mouse would be able to get all the bread it could carry.
Crows are smart, so they can be bored. Just looking for some entertainment is my guess. Kind of like the humans watching the video?
According to the theory of inclusive fitness, mice and crows must share some ‘green-beard’ genes.
The crow covers the crumb with some plant debris; perhaps this was only caching behavior for a later snack (for the crow) there must have been further interaction between the two endotherms which would have illuminated the reason for the behavior
Soon the mouse will bring its whole family to dine with the friendly crow. Then the crow strikes. Smart.
Then the crow would have a bunch of mouse tails to pull? After viewing the video of the crows messing with the fighting cats, I’ve seen other videos of crows tormenting rats, and actually ganging up on one, keeping it from escaping — one would pull its tail, then another, and another, and when it tried to scurry away, they dragged it back for another round, finally leaving it looking like a punch-drunk boxer.
I’d doubt that it’s a set-up, but what do I know. Wish I could ask a crow.
If you could ask a crow, you’d be a man who,
Walks with the animals,
Talks with the animals,
Grunts and squeaks and squawks with the animals.
It’s certainly not beyond the realm of possibility. Corvids have regularly shown reciprocal altruism through gift-giving to humans who help them. They have a brain to body mass ration nearly as high as great apes.