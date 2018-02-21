Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a wettish Wednesday, February 21, 2018. It’s Pancake Day, even though it’s not Shrove Tuesday, the traditional day to honor Our Lord by eating flapjacks. (Shrove Tuesday was eight days ago.) It’s also International Mother Language Day, a UNESCO holiday honoring multilingualism.

On February 21, 1613, the Romanov dynasty of Imperial Russia kicked off when Mikhail I was elected Tsar by the national assembly. In 1804, the world’s first self-propelled steam locomotive chugged out of the Pen-y-Darren Ironworks in Wales. On this day in 1848, Marx and Engels published The Communist Manifesto. Exactly 30 years later, the first telephone directory was published in New Haven, Connecticut. On this day in 1885, the newly built Washington Monument (555 feet high) was dedicated. And in France, the Battle of Verdun began on February 21, 1916. It lasted ten months and the number of casualties could have been as high as a million.

It’s a sad day for biologists, for on this day in 1918, the very last Carolina parakeet (Conuropsis carolinensis) died in captivity at the Cincinnati Zoo. The species was once widespread east of the Rockies, and represented the only indigenous American parrot in the region. That makes today the 100th anniversary of the species’ demise. The last bird had occupied the same cage earlier used by Martha, the very last passenger pigeon. The last parakeet’s name was Incas; his mate, Lady Jane, had expired a year earlier. Here’s a picture of a mounted specimen from Chicago’s Field Museum.

The “peace symbol” or “CND symbol” (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament), was created on this day in 1958 by Gerald Holton working for the Direction Action Committee and protesting against the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment. Surely you know what it looks like, right? I used to wear one around my neck (on a leather thong) in the Sixties.

On this day in 1965, Malcolm X was assassinated at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City. And exactly a decade later, Attorney General John Mitchell and White House aides H. R. Haldeman and John Erlichman were sentenced to prison for their roles in the Watergate affair.

Notables born on this day include Rebecca Nurse (1621, hanged in Salem as a witch in 1692), John Henry Newman (1801), Anaïs Nin (1903), W. H. Auden (1907), John Rawls (1921), Sam Peckinpah (1925), Kelsey Grammer (1955), David Foster Wallace (1962), Charlotte Church (1986) and Ellen Page (1987). Those who expired on this day, besides Incas (see above) include Baruch Spinoza (1677), Frederick Banning (1941), Eric “Muscular Christian” Liddell (1945), Malcolm X (1965; see above), Howard Florey (1968), Tim Horton (1974; his donuts remain with us), and Mikhail Sholokov (1984).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wonders what time it is. To be sure I understood this, I asked Malgorzata, who replied, “For Hili the time is always right (to get something scrumptious). There is no other reason to know what time it is.”

Cyrus: What’s the time? Hili: The right one.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Która godzina?

Hili: Właściwa.

And. . . . it’s Gusiversary! Gus is (roughly) 4 today, and here’s his story from staff Taskin:

Our previous cat, the all black Spook, had died in November and we decided we would not get another cat for a while. However, I have friends who work at a rural vet clinic and they often get stray cats coming in. The winter of 2014 was exceptionally cold, and a white cat was brought into the clinic after getting caught in a trap someone had set and not checked. He had pretty bad frostbite and was lucky to lose only his ears and skin on his paws. After fixing him up, my friends decided that since I had an all black cat before, I now needed an all white cat. They posted a picture of him on my Facebook page and several seconds later, I was adopting a new cat and naming him Gus!

Gus was estimated to have been about ten months old when he was rescued.

Here’s Taskin’s video of the lad, called “The mind of a cat”, with original music by the staff:

Here’s his staff’s favorite picture of Gus:

And a happy Gus from yesterday:

A tweet from Heather Hastie: Are these kittens imitating rabbit hops, or just pouncing?

From Grania: Leapfrog the cat! I’m not sure I believe the explanation.

This cat’s so scared of the kitchen floor that she jumps over the same spot every single time — no matter what her mom puts in her way 😹 pic.twitter.com/vk4hOkiaie — The Dodo (@dodo) February 8, 2018

What beautiful markings!

cinnamon roll cat pic.twitter.com/1C41LzzbQM — Cute Baby Animals (@CuteBabyAnimals) February 9, 2018

Cat hockey!

Playing around with your cat. pic.twitter.com/s3nTLILm2F — Cuties Overload (@cutiesoverload) February 9, 2018

From Matthew:

A true science geek picks a nit about a movie:

In genuine awe of whoever added this "goof" on the IMDB for The Bourne Supremacy (2004). pic.twitter.com/HU6q9n44JB — Tokyo Sex Whale 🐋 (@deeaen) February 7, 2018

And a science tweet:

This interesting image shows how far radio waves from Earth have travelled in galactic terms. You might need to zoom in… #scicomm pic.twitter.com/oOZSKiPMAy — Duncan Sharples (@D_M_Sharples) February 7, 2018

Finally, Aussie frogs are on the move:

Incredible frog numbers on Roebuck Plains after the record rains in the Kimberley. Nature in abundance @YawuruAU pic.twitter.com/RREWTbzfOd — Environs Kimberley (@EnviroKimberley) February 8, 2018