Today we have reader Tony Eales’s photos from Australia, featuring insect and spider mimicry. His notes are indented.

Some more camouflage and mimicry. First I can’t stop photographing these ant-mimicking Jumping Spiders. This photo at least gives a bit of scale for how small these little arachnids are. It’s a Myrmarachne cf luctuosa. These are relatively common, but there’s a lot of slightly different forms—some of which are probably undescribed species.

Next is a tephritid fruit fly that mimics jumping spiders probably for protection. This species is Oedaspis goodenia but there are several species with similar patterns. The patterns on the wings when held out look like a head-on silhouette of a Jumping Spider and they will make movements of the wings that increase the resemblance and mimic spider to spider threat displays of a jumping spider. Here’s one paper that looks at the phenomenon.

This next photo is an interesting colour form of Stephanopis sp, the Knobbly Crab Spider. It’s larger than the average Stephanopis. And its colouration perfectly mimics the common lichen found on the tree bark.

JAC: Here’s another photo of an S. antifrons, mimicking bark, from Brisbane Insects:

Lastly yet another Lycid Beetle mimic (boy, Lycid beetles must taste awful!). I sent a collection of Lycid mimics once before. The mimic in this case is a species of Belid Weevil, the Red Belid Weevil (Rhinotia haemoptera), which I only had a blurry photo of before. For reference I have included a shot I took of what I think is the model, the Red-shouldered Lycid Beetle, Trichalus ampliatus.

Mimic:

Putative model if this is a case of Batesian mimicy: