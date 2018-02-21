Today we have reader Tony Eales’s photos from Australia, featuring insect and spider mimicry. His notes are indented.
Some more camouflage and mimicry. First I can’t stop photographing these ant-mimicking Jumping Spiders. This photo at least gives a bit of scale for how small these little arachnids are. It’s a Myrmarachne cf luctuosa. These are relatively common, but there’s a lot of slightly different forms—some of which are probably undescribed species.
Next is a tephritid fruit fly that mimics jumping spiders probably for protection. This species is Oedaspis goodenia but there are several species with similar patterns. The patterns on the wings when held out look like a head-on silhouette of a Jumping Spider and they will make movements of the wings that increase the resemblance and mimic spider to spider threat displays of a jumping spider. Here’s one paper that looks at the phenomenon.
This next photo is an interesting colour form of Stephanopis sp, the Knobbly Crab Spider. It’s larger than the average Stephanopis. And its colouration perfectly mimics the common lichen found on the tree bark.
JAC: Here’s another photo of an S. antifrons, mimicking bark, from Brisbane Insects:
Lastly yet another Lycid Beetle mimic (boy, Lycid beetles must taste awful!). I sent a collection of Lycid mimics once before. The mimic in this case is a species of Belid Weevil, the Red Belid Weevil (Rhinotia haemoptera), which I only had a blurry photo of before. For reference I have included a shot I took of what I think is the model, the Red-shouldered Lycid Beetle, Trichalus ampliatus.
Mimic:
Putative model if this is a case of Batesian mimicy:
I wonder how much warning colouration is bluff… I suppose it depennds on the relative costs of tasting bad vs looking obvious (probably cheap, since the mods are nanostructures).
Well, lots and lots is the short answer. Mimicry is a frequent topic on this web-site so if you scroll back through you will find plenty of posts on mimicry and the selection pressures that give rise to it and maintain it.
Many, many mimics are so-called Batesian mimics which means that their warning colouring is a bluff – they are harmless (i.e. no nasty sting or noxious taste)but copy the warning colours and patterns of something that is potentially harmful or unpleasant to a predator. For example there are many flies (diptera) and moths (lepidoptera) that mimic the striped patterns of bees and wasps whilst themselves lacking any sting.
For species that do have a genuine weapon there is also a benefit to having the same warning colours and patterns as other armed species and in this case the mimicry is known as Mullerian mimicry.
Those net winged beetles (the last picture) sure do have a reputation. But of course other bad tasting and stinging insects have similar colors to net winged beetles, so they are involved in Mullerian and Batesian mimicry.
