Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ gender identity

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “self,” is a wry comment on Islamic misogyny using tropes from transexualism. Now Mo can claim double victim status!

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    I’ve heard of going into the closet but this is extreme.

    Reply
  2. lessbutnotlast
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 9:01 am | Permalink

    Love Jesus and Mo. Even the less than amazing strips make me happy.

    Reply
  3. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 9:15 am | Permalink

    A possibly deliberate lagniappe:

    In the second panel, Mo makes a statement about what he believes is fact, but in the third panel Jesus asks “why would you want that?”

    This encapsulates a common fault of the religious mind: confusing what one wants with what’s real.

    But as Lawrence Krauss says,”The universe is the way it is whether we like
    it or not.”

    Reply
  4. busterggi
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 10:24 am | Permalink

    Well Islam means ‘submission’ to authority that treats you like property so it works.

    Reply

