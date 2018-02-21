Gun legislation turned down by Florida legislature; Dinesh D’Souza mocks students lobbying to get it passed

Over the past two days, the evening news has featured distraught, angry, and determined Florida students marching on the state legislature, stunned about the 17 students shot by Nikolas Cruz, but bent on ensuring that it won’t happen again. Many of the lobbyists were classmates of the slain students. I thought to myself, “If anybody can change this country’s attitudes towards guns, it’ll be the young people who were the targets of those guns.” I hoped mightily that Florida, and then the country, would at last begin to respond. Dare I hope that this might be the turning point in against America’s senseless proliferation of weapons—especially assault weapons?
No chance. As I predicted, we’ll have a brief flurry of anger and calls for new gun laws, and then it’ll be business as usual. Far too many Americans see student lives as collateral damage to the necessary production and ownership of guns. That’s just sick.
Of course Florida turned a deaf ear to those students. As ABC 10 reports, just one day after the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School went to Tallahassee, Florida to lobby for gun control at the state capitol, the House voted down a motion to ban assault weapons like the AR-15 used by Cruz. The vote wasn’t even close: 36-71. And it’s ASSAULT WEAPONS! There is no reason to allow these even if you think that the Second Amendment should permit personal possession of weapons for self defense.
The students were devastated, as they should be, watching a bunch of Republicans vote down sensible restrictions on the very gun that had shattered the bodies of their friends. They watched and wept:
And Dinesh D’Souza, odious human being that he is (he’s supposed to be a pious Christian), brutally and cruelly mocked these students on Twitter:
How lame a human being must you be to say things like this? Reader Pliny the in Between adds a comment:
Turns out D’Souza is both a crook and a pig.
(Apologies to all members of Sus scrofa.
It’s true that D’Souza’s comment was heartless and stupid. It’s also true that the law the kids were demonstrating for was a stupid and useless one, and deserved to be voted down. The feelings of traumatized kids should be respected, but they’re not a good basis for passing laws.
I’m more interested in another law proposed in the FL legislature which would not only allow but encourage teachers — and in fact all public school employees — to get firearms, take intensive training with them, obtain Concealed Carry permits, and carry them while on school grounds. I’ve heard that a lot of other states are considering similar laws. Personally, I’d *require* that every employee of a public school take the training and get the CCW permits, whether they intend to get a gun and carry it or not.
I’d also require little things like metal detectors at the exterior doors, security cameras in the hallways, bullet-proof whiteboards and desks and windows in the interior doors. I’d also require a simple protocol: that classroom doors be *locked* as soon as the students are inside, so that no lunatic with a gun — or anything else — can just stroll into an occupied classroom and blast away.
Laws like those would make a real difference.
Just how would a law banning assault weapons be ‘stupid’? And the ‘traumatized kids’ you insult are, rather, young adults trying to influence the political process to help prevent another grievous wrong. This is good citizenship, much more of which is needed, now as always, to keep a democracy healthy.
Hundreds of thousands of guns in public schools…would could possibly go wrong?
Hell, why not just hold classes at the local penitentiary?
Cost. The suggestion is a non-starter.
After teachers arm themselves, how long would it be until there’s an incident in which a teacher mistakes a kid’s thermos for a bazooka and kills a bunch of innocent kids?
Honestly, it is opinions like this that makes the rest of the World shake their heads in despair at the stupidity of the American gun debate.
Teachers join the profession to teach, not to get involved in firefights with crazed gunmen. The people who are happy to do that join late enforcement or the army.
In developed Western societies the gun laws are such that you do not need to arm the teachers.
If I recall, evidence for effectiveness of CCW is based on a flawed study where decreasing gun violence rates attributed to CCW states were confounded with the overall trend of decreasing violence at the time. More recent studies have suggested that CCW increases gun violence rates.
What a despicable man!
Absolutely disgusting.
I just cannot believe I’m reading this. What a murderous mockery!
I think Adults: 0 Kids: -17 would be more accurate, Dinesh.
Republicans 0 : Adults -2 : Students -15 (two of the murdered were teachers).
I’m gobsmacked! I’m appalled! Just what kind of monster is D’Souza! His crap is absolutely outrageous! Are D’Souza and Trump in some sort of competition to see who can be the most thuggish and gross and awful??
I wonder if he’d be quite so smug if he had an AR15 rammed up his exhaust? Despicable piece of effluent.
D’Souza is a vile person.
Absolutely disgusting. The man has zero compassion and probably gets generous contributions from the NRA and the gun lobby. He obviously is a psychopath.
The latest Quinnipiac college poll says that 97% of those polled want background checks. That is a higher percentage than those who think water is wet.
James Fallows at the Atlantic site has posted the cycle of the response to mass shootings:
• As news of the killing comes in, cable channels give it wall-to-wall coverage.
• The NRA ducks its head down and goes dark for hours or days, in its Twitter and other social-media outlets.
• Politicians who have done everything possible to oppose changes in gun laws, and who often are major recipients of NRA contributions, offer “thoughts and prayers” to the victims, say they are “deeply saddened,” praise the heroes of law enforcement and of medical treatment who have tried to limit the damage, and lament the mental-health or cultural problems that have expressed themselves via an AR-15.
“Thoughts and prayers” are of course admirable. But after an airline crash, politicians don’t stop with “thoughts and prayers” for the victims; they want to get to the bottom of the cause. After a fatal fire, after a botched response to a hurricane, after a food-poisoning or product-safety failure or a nursing-home abuse scandal, “thoughts and prayers” are the beginning of the public response but not the end. After a shooting they are both.
• These same politicians say that the aftermath of a shooting is “not the right time” to “politicize” the tragedy by talking about gun laws or asking why only in America do massacres happen week after week after week.
The right time to discuss these policies is “never.”
• The news moves on; everyone forgets except the families and communities that are forever changed.
• The next shooting comes, “thoughts and prayers” are offered, and the cycle resumes.
If this summary sounds too cynical, think back to what has happened since a gunman killed or wounded more than 900 people in Las Vegas less than five months ago.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/02/deeply-saddened/553478/
Every mass shooting is a “rerun,” which the public quickly gets tired of. There is no possibility of anything substantive happening regarding gun control until the Republicans are voted out of national and state office. Even with the Democrats in charge, only mild reforms will be instituted. Such is the power of the NRA.
This whole issue makes me spitting mad. There is no hope whatsoever of a resolution and we will just keep on burying children. So angry…..I’ll only say this…..
I differ in one regard to Fallows. When a politician offers “thoughts and prayers” after a shooting like this, is is NOT admirable – it is ABDICATION of their responsibilities.
How long till the Donald himself starts a twitter war with these kids? He did it with gold-star parents, so why not?
Trump did make a big, sanctimonious pronouncement yesterday that he’d signed an order directing AG Sessions to start thinking about maybe doing something about bump stocks (a change his own Justice Dept. has determined must be done by congress, rather than by executive fiat). So let’s all celebrate that.
Of course, the NRA has already endorsed removing the sale of bump stocks. Trump is in his usual butt kissing NRA mode.
He’s not lame, he’s a f*cking monster. Mocking victims of a mass shooting for daring to try to protect others from the same situation is vile and disgusting.
Just as the day will come for Trump, for the republicans or what is left of them but also for the gun manufacturers and NRA. This next generation will grow up and vote. The removal of the republicans from office has already started around the country and it will continue.
I predict the democrats will take over the house and senate in the fall and first on the agenda will be the removal of Trump.
But aside from that, the assault weapons must go, followed by hand guns, which are by the way, the most dangerous weapons a human can own.
I certainly hope you’re right and the Dems can regain control of at least one branch of congress. They look to gain seats in both, but this is a party that is more than capable of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
In any event, on the issue of guns there is no hope. The Dems will not be the vehicle for change there. They could stem the bleeding on a few of the other fronts, but they are in the pocket of the NRA too. They controlled the Senate after Sandy Hook. Got a lot done on gun control, didn’t they?
First you remove the most odious and soon the others will follow. To say there is no hope just means you have left the conversation.
I hadn’t heard about D’Souza’s comments but my news feed filters out commentary by convicted criminals.
Wrong. The correct score is
Republicans 0, students -17.
Republicans 0 : Adults -2 : Students -15 (two of the murdered were teachers.
D’Souza should give his body the same treatment he’s given his personality and get stuffed head-first into a wood chipper.
Goin’ with a Fargo allusion on this one, huh, BJ?
Not sure I agree 100% on your police work there. 🙂
Like Florida Man, Florida Legislature Floridas. You can’t stop that state; after all the bath salts it has consumed, the brain damage is permanent.
I read* that some people use conspiracy theories to discredit these students (they would be actors or “professional” activists). Such people are too “bright” for their own reasoning capacities.
* “Florida lawmaker’s aide fired after saying outspoken Parkland students are actors” Tampa Bay Times.
D’Souza apology
That’s not an apology, it’s a fucking lie from a pathetic little nobody too in love with himself to admit he fucked up.
The ‘apology’;
How in Hell were those tweets aimed at media manipulation? They were aimed four-square at the soft targets, just as the bullets were.
I am so proud of these young people for standing up (or lying down)to let their state government know they want gun law change now. I hope they will not give up after seeing the disgusting response. Assault weapons should be banned. (I don’t even want police departments to have assault weapons and other military castoffs. There should be no weapons of any kind allowed in schools. Why are we not doing more to protect our precious young people?
And then there’s this asshole down there running for their Atty Gen’l, too.
Republicans wouldn’t lift a finger on assault weapons after one of their own took a bullet from one during congressional softball practice. You think they really give a shit about some kids who’re nobody that nobody knows down in Florida?
It is quite possible to express the opinion that the bill was rushed, or flawed, or what have you, without being a monster.
And then there’s Dinesh.
An FB friend reminded me that after the Virginia Tech shootings in 2007 D’Souza wrote this:
(https://web.archive.org/web/20070422104714/http://newsbloggers.aol.com:80/2007/04/18/where-is-atheism-when-bad-things-happen/)
He thinks we mean nothing if we don’t have souls, yet despite his belief in souls he still behaves despicably to innocent victims of a mass shooting. He is an appalling advertisement for Christian charity. I’d rather have atheistic solace to D’Souza’s ‘solace’ any time.
Republican lawmakers doing nothing to dispel that at the moment.
Pure poetry there, Dinesh.
Glen Davidson
This is what true suppression of free speech looks like.
https://www.mediamatters.org/blog/2018/02/20/pro-trump-media-launch-attacks-student-survivors-florida-school-shooting/219426
What this is for sure is good reason not to live ON LINE as they say. Get your reporting from reputable, real journalist and stay away from the crap on the internet. Surely the Russians have taught us something??
The New York Times
The Washington Post
The Guardian
All online. I don’t know what you mean by “reputable, real journalist”.
Did you click (look) at what T.Martin put up with his comment? That is what my comment was about, so I have no idea why you are putting up what you did?
I was reacting to the suggestion that “real news” isn’t found on the Internet.
I simply said stay away from the crap on the internet. And if you look at the stuff in the above offering by T.Martin, that is exactly what it is. My understanding is lots of people are getting their news, their information from places like facebook and twitter. I would not recommend it and also know the Russians will love you for it.
I never understood why Hitch bothered to waste time talking to Dinesh. Dinesh has already proven his lack of moral quality many times, including when arguing (unsuccessfully) that he should not be convicted of breaking the law. The judge at the time said that Dinesh was long-winded, self-important and made weird and bizarre arguments. In other words, nothing much has changed in the last 10 years with this guy.
By the way, CNN is having one of their town hall meetings tonight on the Florida incident and gun control. The interesting thing is that the NRA have been invited to participate and have accepted! It’s on at 9 pm ET.