Gorgeous sea slugs from southeast Asia

Reader Brian called my attention to a beautiful collection of sea slugs (nudibranchs, or shell-less marine gastropods) at EarthTouch News Network. It’s likely, but not certain, that the striking appearance of many species, as you see here,  are aposematic: they advertise the fact that they’re toxic, distasteful, or dangerous (stinging cells) with their easily-recognized patterns and colors.

These marine jewels all come from one small area. As the site notes:

Take a dive in the waters surrounding Pulau Hantu, a small island off the west coast of Singapore, and you may reemerge feeling unimpressed. Visibility around the island rarely tops three to four metres, and plentiful algae tints the water a vivid green. For macro photographers like Katherine Lu, however, Hantu is a hidden gem. The island harbours a little-known reef that’s teeming with tiny marine life – and among its most remarkable inhabitants are the local sea slugs.

All photos are by Lu; captions are from the website:

A nudibranch in the genus Stilliger. Image: Katherine Lu/WetPixel

 

Bornella anguilla. Image: Katherine Lu/WetPixel

 

Sakuraeolis kirembosa. Image: Katherine Lu/WetPixel

This little creature can photosynthesize in its body:

“Shaun the sheep” Costasiella sp. Measuring just two to three millimetres, this tiny sea slug has the ability to absorb chloroplasts from the algae it feeds on. This allows photosynthesis to occur in the animal’s body. Image: Katherine Lu/WetPixel

For more of Lu’s fantastic photography, go here.

 

 

10 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    Cute little buggers. They look good enough to eat!

    … wait…

    • jeremy pereira
      Posted February 21, 2018 at 3:53 pm | Permalink

      I saw the headline in my RSS feed without the pictures and my first thought was that the article would be about yummy to eat sea slugs.

  2. busterggi
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    if only their land cousins could be as pretty.

  3. Tim Harding
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

  4. laingholm
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    “Shaun the sheep” fantastic adaptation!
    Amazing display of colour and form from these little creatures… thanks.

  5. glen1davidson
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

    “Shaun the sheep” Costasiella sp.

    Sheep face, pasture body.

    Descriptive term for its chloroplasts–“kleptoplasts.”

    Glen Davidson

  6. Paul S
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

    Beautiful. 3-4 meter visibility can be some of the best dives. That’s about all you get in some lake Michigan wreck dives and you’ll find many tiny life forms if you stop to look.

  7. Kenneth
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 3:17 pm | Permalink

    Wow, did not know they could be so pretty!

  8. BobTerrace
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    Natures beauty is unsurpassed.

  9. Christopher
    Posted February 21, 2018 at 4:12 pm | Permalink

    Now that’s the kind of nudi beach I wanna go visit!

    I really love that B. anguilla! It looks perfectly adapted for camouflage in a 1970’s living room.

