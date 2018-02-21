Gorgeous sea slugs from southeast Asia

Reader Brian called my attention to a beautiful collection of sea slugs (nudibranchs, or shell-less marine gastropods) at EarthTouch News Network. It’s likely, but not certain, that the striking appearance of many species, as you see here, are aposematic: they advertise the fact that they’re toxic, distasteful, or dangerous (stinging cells) with their easily-recognized patterns and colors.
These marine jewels all come from one small area. As the site notes:
Take a dive in the waters surrounding Pulau Hantu, a small island off the west coast of Singapore, and you may reemerge feeling unimpressed. Visibility around the island rarely tops three to four metres, and plentiful algae tints the water a vivid green. For macro photographers like Katherine Lu, however, Hantu is a hidden gem. The island harbours a little-known reef that’s teeming with tiny marine life – and among its most remarkable inhabitants are the local sea slugs.
All photos are by Lu; captions are from the website:
This little creature can photosynthesize in its body:
For more of Lu’s fantastic photography, go here.
Cute little buggers. They look good enough to eat!
… wait…
I saw the headline in my RSS feed without the pictures and my first thought was that the article would be about yummy to eat sea slugs.
if only their land cousins could be as pretty.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
“Shaun the sheep” fantastic adaptation!
Amazing display of colour and form from these little creatures… thanks.
Sheep face, pasture body.
Descriptive term for its chloroplasts–“kleptoplasts.”
Glen Davidson
Beautiful. 3-4 meter visibility can be some of the best dives. That’s about all you get in some lake Michigan wreck dives and you’ll find many tiny life forms if you stop to look.
Wow, did not know they could be so pretty!
Natures beauty is unsurpassed.
Now that’s the kind of nudi beach I wanna go visit!
I really love that B. anguilla! It looks perfectly adapted for camouflage in a 1970’s living room.