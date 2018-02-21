Billy Graham died

In all honesty (but I’m always honest, of course), I didn’t know Billy Graham was still alive. It turns out he was 99, and died today at his home in North Carolina. He was known as the “Pastor to Presidents”, and was there for every American President from Harry Truman through Barack Obama. One of the first televangelists, he was a Southern Baptist estimated to have preached to more humans than anyone in the history of Christianity. Through his “crusades” (400 of them in 185 countries), he’s said to have persuaded over 3 million people to “accept Jesus Christ as their personal lord and savior.”
What a waste of a life—preaching fiction and delusion to the masses. My sympathies go to his family and friends, but at least one of his sons is continuing the charade.
I remember reading about how he, as a young man, made a conscious decision to ignore reason in service of faith.
What a stupid decision.
What can one say. He lived a long life but a productive one escaped him.
Oh dear.
What a pity.
Never.
Mind.
I would do a wailing and a gnashing of teeth, but the closest I can get is crocodile tears. Who are very toothy and I’m sure can gnash them quite spectacularly.
Sympathy is not oozing.
Many years ago, the Rev. Ian Paisley, firebrand Ulster politician and preacher of hellfire and brimstone was preaching one Sunday on the End Times and the suffering to be endured after the final judgment.
His voice boomed towards the climax of his sermon that on the Day of Judgement “there would be a moaning and a wailing and a gnashing of teeth”…at this dramatic moment an old woman put up her hand and said uttered in consternation “But Dr. Paisley, I have no teeth”. Without missing a beat Paisley replied “Madam, teeth will be provided”.
Story goes that Paisley went to the office of the Prime Minister, John Major, and the latter, exasperated at Paisley’s haranguing, just left his room. Paisley continued delivering his “No Surrender!” spiel to an empty space. When asked why, Paisley, responded that he came to deliver his message to the office of the P.M., so that is what he did.
Like the heroic stubbornness of a recalcitrant mule.
Not very rational, anyway.
Like Kant wrote:
Or closer to home, like Luther calling reason the devil’s whore.
Glen Davidson
Sam Keen, in one of his books, made the comment that eventually he was forced to make a choice between Christianity and reality.
L
Basement Cat is waiting.
I grew up in a Southern Baptist household that idolized Billy Graham. I’ve always wanted to know did he believe his own lies.
I wasn’t aware of his association with Cliff Richard until the BBC highlighted it. I don’t know if we can blame Mr Graham for converting our only shot at a British Elvis into a sanctimonious xian ‘rocker’ who became more anodyne and goddy as the years rolled on, perhaps he would have gone that way by himself.
By all accounts he seems to have been a decent human being. he believed his own fantasy and I think he was less hypocritical than most of his ilk. His son, however, is a real piece of work.
What a travesty and a violation of the US Constitution to have anyone be known as pastor to presidents. It was Graham who was influential in getting “under god” in the pledge of allegiance and “in god we trust” on our money.
Both of these instantly divide us not only in terms of believers and non- believers but also in terms of Christians and everyone else.
Because of Billy we have a nation entangled with religion in clear violation of the 1st amendment.
Opponents to gun violence got it right when they came up with No More Thoughts and Prayers, We Want Action. As I have always said, two hands engaged in work will accomplish much more than 1,000 hands clasped in prayer.
He was behind the Prayer Breakfast…
My mother – CoE but educated by nuns for a few years (?!)- went to see him in the 50s I think. He clearly had a broad appeal, particularly among young people in the post-war world. What a pity he could not have been rational…
I don’t doubt his decency but there is a lot of money inn what they do. Billy’s kid is innvolved with Samaritan’s Purse and according to Wiki:
In the fiscal year ending December 2012, Samaritan’s Purse generated over $376 million. Of that amount, 89.3 percent goes directly to projects; 4.3 percent is used for administrative support; and 6.2 percent is spent on fundraising. The organization has received a 4 star rating (out of 4 stars) from the monitoring organization Charity Navigator.[28] The “Consolidated Statement of Activities” section of the organization’s 2014 accountant’s report lists the total revenue as $520.4 million.[29]
So that is around $37.6 million from which I am sure the Grahams derive a very nice living.
The there are the tactics:
In March 2001, The New York Times reported that Samaritan’s Purse had “blurred the line between church and state” in the way it had distributed publicly funded aid to victims of the El Salvador earthquake. Residents from several villages stated they first had to sit through a half-hour prayer meeting before receiving assistance.[32] In a statement, USAID said Samaritan’s Purse had not violated federal guidelines, but emphasized the need for the organization to “maintain adequate and sufficient separation” between prayer sessions and publicly funded activities.
Reminds me of a our own dear Salvation Army – they will give the homeless a meal but they have to say their prayers!
Oh dear, my nnnn key appears to be bounnncing, or failig to work 🙂
If you’ve lived as long as I have, you retain memories of him, smugly smirking, while sitting next to one President or another, pushing his poison.
Graham appeared on Gallup’s list of most admired men and women 55 times since 1955 more than any other individual in the world. He was also an aspiring war criminal. “The Prince of War: Billy Graham’s Crusade for a Wholly Christian Empire,” by Cecil Bothwell exposes Graham as a serial warmonger. He describes Rev. Graham as a public figure who: “Undermined the Founders’ skeptical Deism and sought to rebrand the U.S. as a Christian nation, [and] its armies [as] the rightful instruments of [a] Christian crusade and empire.”
In April, l989 a secret letter from Graham, dated April 15, 1969, to president Nixon became public. Here he advocated bombing the dikes in North Vietnam. Bombing would have destroyed much of the Vietnamese rice crop. Nixon administration estimated that this would have killed a million civilians. The letter caused little comment. Graham still got the votes.
In WWII, the German high commissioner in occupied Holland, Seyss-Inquart, was sentenced to death at Nuremberg, in part, for breaching dikes in Holland in WWII.
Well, maybe I was wrong below. He might be in the same ballpark as Falwell on the horridness meter after all.
Heh. Spellcheck didn’t like “horridness” and suggested “floridness” as an alternative. That word definitely invokes an image of Falwell’s face.
The Dutch called him “Zes En Een Kwart “(6&1/4)
a play on his name .
I remember Seyss-Inquart as a Nuremburg defendant, but never knew exactly what he did. Thanks for filling in that space.
Regardless of whether or not he actually believed what he preached or whether or not his intentions good, Graham easily ranks among the top 50 people who have caused the most damage to the US in his lifetime. And only his god knows how much damage he caused to other countries he meddled in.
Given his wealth and the wealth of his organizations I’ve no doubt that his motives were not particularly good. Good riddance and I hope his organizations fall on hard times now that he is gone.
He doesn’t seem to have been as horrid a piece of work as “Give him an enema and you could bury him in a match box” Falwell but damn, I’m not sure that bar reaches even a Planck length high.
While he might not have been as odious as Falwell, by his fruit we should know him, and Franklin certainly is. A rotten legacy he leaves behind, and damage to our democracy ongoing.
If anyone sees a missing “were” anywhere, could you let me know please? That little bastard ran away again.
I didn’t know the old anti-Semitic crypto-fascist Nixon-enabler was still kickin’ either (though he wasn’t half-bad on civil rights). Rotten as he was, I’m confident he’d’ve drawn the line at Donald Trump, unlike his imbecile regression-toward-the-mean son Franklin. With Trump, the whole religious right has revealed its hypocrisy for all to see, and it’ll cease to be a force in American politics once Trump finally disappears in a flash of lightning and the scent of sulfur.
That said, I did go to one of Graham’s “crusades” back in the ’70s. My grandmother had taken a shine to him on tv, maybe because of his pompadour and slick suits, and I took her and her sisters (my great aunts) down to the ballpark to see him when he came to town. (I had quit believing in any god(s) by then myself, but was deep into my try-anything-once phase, something I’ve never quite outgrown.) The three nice Catholic gals I brought poured their hard-earned mean green into the bucket passed near the end of the revival, right along with every other sucker in the stadium.
How many Hail Mary’s did that cost them?
Come to think of it, I think they broke out the beads in the backseat on the ride back from the ballpark. 🙂
Where is Christopher Hitchens when we need him? Hitch would have delivered an appropriate eulogy for this fraud.
He’s missed every day.
At least we can go through Hitchens’ YouTube interviews regarding the death of Falwell, and then simply substitute for Graham. Mostly applicable.
The “Nixon Tapes” revealed that he was a callous anti-Semite who hated Jews. Also, when the US invaded Afghanistan back in 2001, Billy Graham and is son tried to organize the evangelization, and conversion to Christianity, of the Afghan people, which was total madness, at best.
I have never liked him nor his fire and brimstone guilt-trip-laying sermons.
I went to one of his crusades when I was a wee lad. The things that stick out the most in my memory are some loud guy singing and huge buckets-O-cash floating around.
According to a college friend whose father was a regional director of Baptist organization, Graham was sincere in his belief (unlike many). Interestingly, my friend was an atheist/agnostic and a conscientious objector during the vietnam war. He is now a physician.
No need for sympathies to his friends and family. After all, he is now sitting at (or on?) the right hand of the lawd!
Truly, congratulations are in order.
Graham is a character in Fantasyland
Kurt Andersen’s book too
Maybe Billy saw the results of that special election in Kentucky for a state house seat. Democrat Linda Belcher won in this heavily republican state with 68% to 32% for the losing republican candidate. After that he saw no reason to carry on.
That’s a district Trump won by 49 points (72 to 23%) in 2016. Not often you see a swing like that in just 15 months. Speaker Ryan and Yertle the senate majority leader must be shittin’ themselves.
I love that. I really hope this trend builds up a head of steam.
As Hitchens said of Falwell: “It’s a pity there isn’t a hell for him to go to.”
So long, Wormtongue
Graham never spoke out against the Vietnam War. Instead he compared the carnage of automobile/highway deaths to the carnage created by his crusade against Communism. Graham attacked the policies of the New Deal, Fair Deal and won the support of William Randolph Hearst, whose newspapers backed Graham.
Graham had little to do with Martin Luther King’s work for social justice. Graham was a pie in the sky, by and by guy. He was beloved by the rich because he never criticized them. His son, Franklin, is a Trump supporter. Both of them did not and do not respect the First Amendment.
Onward!
John J. Fitzgerald
I’ve certainly got no love lost on Graham, but to give the demon his due, he did desegregate his revival audiences in the 1950s, right after Brown v. Board of Education, long before the regular Southern Baptists saw the light on civil rights.
Yes. He was prescient in recognizing that black Christians have money to donate just like white ones.
This seventy-five year old Southern atheist asks you to remember to speak only good of the dead and to say of Billy Graham, “Bless his heart, he was wrong about Afghanistan.” I think it’s a cultural difference.
I lament that now, in not being, he is left not knowing how deluded he was.
That’s the basic unfairness of it all. If Graham is right, we’ll know and he’ll crow. If he’s wrong, he won’t know and we won’t be able to crow.
Crowing’s for the quick; let’s do it by renouncing him thrice before the cock crows on the morrow morning.
Billy Graham was Elmer Gantry with a carmel center, nothing more except for the suckers who followed him.
I don’t think he was a bad man merely deluded by religion. Like most people he was both good and bad.
He opposed segregation starting in the 50s and traveled with Martin Luther King Jr to promote a relatively progressive Christianity. Not a great legacy but a lot better than most Southern Baptists of his age.