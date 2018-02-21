Are you kidding?

The “President” tweeted this today:
All religions? Who is he kidding? Graham was an anti-Semite, and why would the Jews miss him? Given that he thought all non-Christians—and those Christians who didn’t accept Jesus Christ as their savior—would go to hell, why would any non-Christian miss him? Trump could have been laudatory without that ridiculous statement.
Why? Because, Trump:
“Trump could have been (fill in blank) without that ridiculous (fill in blank).”
Trump couldn’t have been Trump without that ridiculous statement.
Billy Graham came by it ‘honestly’ you might say, since Martin Luther himself was a passionate anti-Semite — it’s just part of the 500-year-old Protestant tradition.
“In 1543 Luther published On the Jews and Their Lies in which he says that the Jews are a “base, whoring people, that is, no people of God, and their boast of lineage, circumcision, and law must be accounted as filth.”[14] They are full of the “devil’s feces … which they wallow in like swine.”[15] The synagogue was a “defiled bride, yes, an incorrigible whore and an evil slut …”[16]…”
Martin Luther words-to-the-effect on women and childbirth: “Let them die of it; that is what they are for.”
Is the major reason for anti-Semitism (at least from the Christian religioso perspective) that Jews allegedly caused the death of Christ? Re: “Christ-killer.”
Would anti-Semitic Christians prefer that Jews had striven to prevent Jesus from being crucified? Would they then have been anti-Semitic because the Jews had prevented that, preventing the shedding of blood/atonement, preventing Christians from attaining everlasting life?
I personally don’t care for Obama’s tweet either. A little surprised actually.
He may be running for something. Maybe he’s headed back to the Senate.
Now, now, we should be charitable to those sliding into debilitated senescence; yet you’re right in regards to that bubble he certainly lives in, kidding indeed, it’s a freak show in there!
Trump learned about Billy Graham eight minutes before he tweeted.
I wonder what Frederick Douglass thinks about it.
Also:
I wish Hitch and Graham could have traded lifespans.
“Lying to the young for a living. What a horrible career. I gather it’s soon to be over. I certainly hope so.”
I think this talk took place in 2008, which means Hitch had 3 years to live and Graham had 10. Life is not fair.
In his “listening session” today at the White House with school shooting survivors, Trump actually had to bring a five-item cheat-sheet for showing empathy prepared by his staff, which included the tip to say “I hear you.”
I suspect every modern president has had staff to help them formulate the wording needed in each situation. But I think Trump may be the first president that must be told what he should seem to think and feel as well.
Yah, he was special in his awfulness. Dickens and Twain would have made mincemeat out of him. And now more years of the apple that didn’t fall far from the tree. These power hungry, hypocritical, mawkish manipulators. Oh for some political leader brave and wise enough to expose them….
Yeah, Mencken mighta had a thing or two to say on the topic, too. 🙂
Trump never misses an opportunity to piss people off … I mean be divisive. His motto should be “No bad idea left behind”.
Never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity to do the right thing, is Trump’s motto.
I very much doubt that Roman Catholics miss him, I’m certain that the Eastern Orthodox and Russian Orthodox don’t miss him, neither do Jews. As for Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Muslims, among many other religions, I wager that the overwhelming majority of them have never even heard of him!
I think Hitchens did a fine job on this shyster and fraud. But Trump and Billy have a lot in common as they both made a great living lying to people.
NPR reported this afternoon that tRump had attended Graham’s 95th birthday party, so those two lying bigoted buffoons were already aquatinted. No surprise really. Graham seems to have made it his life-long goal to comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted.
The Orange Draft Dodger tweets whatever pops into his small mind, proving once again that he is far from the brightest bulb in the chandelier. Fist, considering that everyone is unique, ‘there was no one like him’ is totally meaningless. Second, in addition to all those other religions that have no truck with Graham, many Christians did also not appreciate Graham, particularly those brands that embrace pacifism and fully support the separation of church and state. And third, special does not equate to goodness.
Since this tweet has nothing to do with DJT, I doubt he actually wrote it.