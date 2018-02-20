Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, February 20, predicted to be extraordinarily warm in Chicago, with a high of 58° F (14° C). It will also be pouring rain most of the day, as it is already. But all that will not only melt the snow, but wash the grime and salt off my car. It’s also National Muffin Day, but I think I might have a donut instead. Finally, I don’t know how to say this, but it’s also the World Day for Social Justice.

Let’s begin with a tw**t that’s gone viral: a guy destroys his AR-15 and explains why:

ONE LESS: Scott Pappalardo owned his AR-15 rifle for more than 30 years. He even has a Second Amendment tattoo on his arm. This weekend, he destroyed his gun “to make sure this weapon will be ever be able to take a life.” https://t.co/M8nu4XyuZr pic.twitter.com/T6YGVxAYDR — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2018

On February 20, 1472, Norway “pawned” Orkney and Shetland to Scotland in lieu of a dowry for Margaret of Denmark, who became Queen of Scotland. But if they were pawned, why do they still belong to the UK instead of Norway? Did Norway not turn in the pan ticket and get the islands back? On this day in 1792, George Washington signed the Postal Service Act establishing the US Post Office, whose worst service is now in Chicago. On this day in 1816, Rossini’s opera “The Barber of Seville” had its premiere in Rome, and, in 1872, it was on this day that the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City. Another premiere: on February 20, 1877, Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake” opened at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. On this day in 1935, Caroline Mikkelsen, a Danish/Norwegian explorer, became the first woman to set foot in Antarctica, though it’s not clear whether she landed on the continent itself or on an island. On this day in 1942, Lieutenant Edward “Butch” O’Hare became World’s War II’s first flying ace. He was shot down in 1943, and his plane was never found. O’Hare Airport in Chicago is, of course, named after him. On this day in 1943, The Saturday Evening Post published the first illustration of Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms (“Freedom of Speech”), following President Franklin Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union address, which had that theme. Six years ago, the Moving Naturalism Forward meeting was in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, home of Norman Rockwell, and I visited his studio and museum with Dan Dennett and Richard Dawkins. Here’s Richard standing in front of the original “Freedom of Speech” painting, which shows an ordinary guy speaking his mind at a New England town meeting.

On this day in 1962, a day I remember well, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, completing three orbits in his Friendship 7 capsule. It took about five hours. Finally, on this day 20 years ago, American figure skater Tara Lipinski became the youngest gold medalist at the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. She was just 15 years old. You can see Lipinski today as one of NBC’s skating commentators for the Korean Olympics.

Notables born on February 20 include Ludwig Boltzmann (1844), Louis Kahn (1901), Ansel Adams (1902), Robert Altman (1925), Sidney Poitier (1927; 91 today), Buffy Sainte-Marie (1941), Walter Becker (1950; died last year), Gordon Brown (1951), Patty Hearst (1954), Cindy Crawford (1966), and Trevor Noah (1984). Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include William, Prince of Orange (1618), Frederick Douglass (1895), Robert Peary (1920), Gene Siskel (1999), Sandra Dee (2005), John Raitt (2005; actor, father of Bonnie), Hunter S. Thompson (2005), and Alexander Haig (2010).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is speculating idly. Malgorzata explains: On a walk Hili was observing with fascination workers dismantling a house. Andrzej was fascinated with her fascination. That’s the origin of the dialogue.

Hili: What are they doing there? A: They are demolishing an old house. Hili: They will probably build something else.

In Polish:

Hili: Co oni tam robią?

Ja: Burzą stary dom.

Hili: Pewnie będą coś budować.

Grania sent me this tw**t, and I thought it was fake news, but it’s not. You can find the full story here (or click on headline below the tweet).

I hereby illustrate the story of the escaped cow. pic.twitter.com/FOxXMXUrwr — Alex Paterson (@Alexrjpaterson) February 18, 2018

From Matthew, who added this:

I think what’s going on here is in fact quite interesting – the pigeon has momentum, but also wants to keep control of the space it’s kicked its rival off. The only solution is to dissipate the momentum in a dramatic backward roll, then it can settle. Working all that out in its little brain, so quickly, is pretty damn smart.

Aerially superior pigeon dismisses its rival, performing a victory backward somersault; the soar loser flaps away in defeat. pic.twitter.com/4YV21tSlKW — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 18, 2018

Matthew sent this, too, calling it “recursive dog”. He thinks it’s real, but is it really Photoshopped? I’m thinking it’s real.

Just met this little chap on Sherwood Park he has a selfie on his ear pic.twitter.com/lgJ2HktQ9b — The City Of Preston (@CityofPreston1) February 18, 2018

From Grania—A cat with its own pet:

When your cat has a pet of its own pic.twitter.com/l5Xgzgs94q — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) February 15, 2018

And a lovely murmutation of starlings. Remember, nobody really knows why they do this:

Have a break, watch 40,000 starlings dancing around before they go to bed on the reeds at #Minsmere

For maybe 40 minutes on Saturday evening, this was the greatest show I’ve ever seen. Utterly, utterly breath-taking. @RSPBMinsmere @Natures_Voice @BBCSpringwatch #suffolk pic.twitter.com/gFaFKDqd7D — Tom Griffiths☝ (@TomGriffola) February 19, 2018

This black dog, named Paddy the Magnificent Hound, is owned by reader Tim Anderson. It is a black dog.