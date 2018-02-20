Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, February 20, predicted to be extraordinarily warm in Chicago, with a high of 58° F (14° C). It will also be pouring rain most of the day, as it is already. But all that will not only melt the snow, but wash the grime and salt off my car. It’s also National Muffin Day, but I think I might have a donut instead. Finally, I don’t know how to say this, but it’s also the World Day for Social Justice.
Let’s begin with a tw**t that’s gone viral: a guy destroys his AR-15 and explains why:
On February 20, 1472, Norway “pawned” Orkney and Shetland to Scotland in lieu of a dowry for Margaret of Denmark, who became Queen of Scotland. But if they were pawned, why do they still belong to the UK instead of Norway? Did Norway not turn in the pan ticket and get the islands back?
On this day in 1792, George Washington signed the Postal Service Act establishing the US Post Office, whose worst service is now in Chicago. On this day in 1816, Rossini’s opera “The Barber of Seville” had its premiere in Rome, and, in 1872, it was on this day that the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City. Another premiere: on February 20, 1877, Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake” opened at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. On this day in 1935, Caroline Mikkelsen, a Danish/Norwegian explorer, became the first woman to set foot in Antarctica, though it’s not clear whether she landed on the continent itself or on an island. On this day in 1942, Lieutenant Edward “Butch” O’Hare became World’s War II’s first flying ace. He was shot down in 1943, and his plane was never found. O’Hare Airport in Chicago is, of course, named after him.
On this day in 1943, The Saturday Evening Post published the first illustration of Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms (“Freedom of Speech”), following President Franklin Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union address, which had that theme. Six years ago, the Moving Naturalism Forward meeting was in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, home of Norman Rockwell, and I visited his studio and museum with Dan Dennett and Richard Dawkins. Here’s Richard standing in front of the original “Freedom of Speech” painting, which shows an ordinary guy speaking his mind at a New England town meeting.
On this day in 1962, a day I remember well, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, completing three orbits in his Friendship 7 capsule. It took about five hours. Finally, on this day 20 years ago, American figure skater Tara Lipinski became the youngest gold medalist at the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. She was just 15 years old. You can see Lipinski today as one of NBC’s skating commentators for the Korean Olympics.
Notables born on February 20 include Ludwig Boltzmann (1844), Louis Kahn (1901), Ansel Adams (1902), Robert Altman (1925), Sidney Poitier (1927; 91 today), Buffy Sainte-Marie (1941), Walter Becker (1950; died last year), Gordon Brown (1951), Patty Hearst (1954), Cindy Crawford (1966), and Trevor Noah (1984). Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include William, Prince of Orange (1618), Frederick Douglass (1895), Robert Peary (1920), Gene Siskel (1999), Sandra Dee (2005), John Raitt (2005; actor, father of Bonnie), Hunter S. Thompson (2005), and Alexander Haig (2010).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is speculating idly. Malgorzata explains: On a walk Hili was observing with fascination workers dismantling a house. Andrzej was fascinated with her fascination. That’s the origin of the dialogue.
Hili: What are they doing there?A: They are demolishing an old house.Hili: They will probably build something else.
Hili: Co oni tam robią?
Ja: Burzą stary dom.
Hili: Pewnie będą coś budować.
Grania sent me this tw**t, and I thought it was fake news, but it’s not. You can find the full story here (or click on headline below the tweet).
From Matthew, who added this:
I think what’s going on here is in fact quite interesting – the pigeon has momentum, but also wants to keep control of the space it’s kicked its rival off. The only solution is to dissipate the momentum in a dramatic backward roll, then it can settle. Working all that out in its little brain, so quickly, is pretty damn smart.
Matthew sent this, too, calling it “recursive dog”. He thinks it’s real, but is it really Photoshopped? I’m thinking it’s real.
From Grania—A cat with its own pet:
And a lovely murmutation of starlings. Remember, nobody really knows why they do this:
This black dog, named Paddy the Magnificent Hound, is owned by reader Tim Anderson. It is a black dog.
why is Dawkins standing in front of a painting of the American stand-up comic Rich Hall? Freaky.
hehe I saw Steve Young ex-49er’s QB 🙂
I like Rich Hall ,sometimes he presents documentaries on the BBC .
Fav line from one goes
“If Jeremy Clarkson Turns Out To Be A Woman I Would Not Be At All Surprised “.
Many years ago I went to see a revival of Carousel at Lincoln Center. We had tickets in the nosebleed seats, three rows from the very back.
John Raitt had such an ability to project his voice that he sounded like he was singing from the aisle right next to us.
Wow.
O’Hare became the first Flying Ace of the US Navy. There were many aces from other countries. I think O’Hare was the first US ace period. His father was a tax lawyer who worked for Al Capone and eventually testified against him. He was killed by Capone’s henchmen in November 1939.
PCC(e) is excited that the rain will clean off his car. I am more excited that the rain will clean off the streets. So much salt was dumped on them during Chicago’s nine straight days of measurable snow (Feb 2-10) that everything is grey and dirty.
I lived in zip code 60613 when it and 60657 (both in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on the north side near Wrigley Field) were ranked the absolute worst mail service in the US – the 1990s and 2000s. Not sure if they still are. I had more grounds to complain than Jerry.
First ace WWII. There were many during WWI.
The first American WWII flying ace was Lieutenant Colonel William Robert “Poppy” Dunn – August 1941, Battle of Britain
SOURCE
Strike the BoB bit – that was the year before of course
The dog in Sherwood Park has the “Droste effect” — if it’s been photoshopped, then I ‘spoze it’s an instance of mise en abyme.
It must be too early for me. I had to work at this post because I kept seeing “Norway “pwned” Orkney and Shetland…”.
I admit I did tear up a bit watching that guy destroy his gun. I hope he inspires others to do the same.
There was another one recorded on NPR. He turned his in to the police to be destroyed and it too is pretty viral. This one was a guy living not too far from the current tragedy in Florida.
But..*sigh*.. other commentary from gun rights advocates leads me to expect this energy will not go far and in the end once again nothing substantial will be done.
‘We’ (meaning a significant % of those on the other side) are not ready yet.
I’m sad to have to agree. The murmurs the GOP are making about maybe something could be done, is just buying time. They are waiting of course for people to forget, which will happen all too soon. After a few more news cycles we move on to other important issues leaving the NRA to gloat. The best chance of at least some small changes would be with a new congress.
I don’t see murmurations of starlings here in the U.S., even though they do gather in large flocks. Is this a thing on the other side of the pond, or does it happen here too?
Here’s a Murmurtion map – the USA features strongly
I have often seen massive mixed flocks of starlings, grackles, and various blackbirds flying across the southbound 71hwy/I-49 near the Missouri-Kansas boarder once in get past the exurban sprawl. They appear to thrive in the mix of corn fields and cattle pastures. These tend to be long thick bands of birds stretching across the horizon as far as one can see, often several bands of similar sizes can be seen and take several minutes to pass. They don’t always form murmurations but will if they spot a hawk or some other predator, and as I understand, this is the most likely explanation for the murmurations as they are more frequently seen in response to predation.
I like when the Starlings form a whale at 0:18.
It is good to see the young people taking up the cause of gun control and protesting in Florida and many other places. One of their best calls was — Hey, Hey, NRA, How Many Kids did you Kill Today.
I think the starlings are just doing some group calisthenics before settling down for the evening. Like Jazzercise.
Or maybe it’s their equivalent of synchronized swimming and they’re practicing for the next summer Olympics.
Lucy “The Selfie Pup” has her own Instagram accnt – kids today eh
Good on Mr. Pappalardo. Somehow I don’t think Ted Nugent will follow suit.
You know a muffin can be very filling.
(I had a donut, too)
Kitteh puppet master.
Glen Davidson
Scott Pappalardo didn’t destroy his AR15, he merely cut through the barrel, gas tube, and fore end which could be replaced in twenty minutes. What a phony. Now, if he had cut through the upper and lower receiver sections as well, now THAT would have destroyed the gun.