Bertrand’s Box paradox: The answer is 2/3!!!

There are almost 200 comments now on my post about Bertrand’s Box Paradox yesterday. Let me reprise the problem and then give the solution the way I hit on it:
There are three boxes:
- a box containing two gold coins,
- a box containing two silver coins,
- a box containing one gold coin and a silver coin.
The ‘paradox’ is in this solution to this question. After choosing a box at random and withdrawing one coin at random, if that happens to be a gold coin, what is the probability that the next coin drawn from the same box will also be a gold coin?
In the discussion below, I’ll call the boxes #1, #2, and #3 in the order from left to right in this diagram, and use “coins” instead of “balls.”
The answer. People calculated this in various ways, some using Bayesian statistics, some, like me, a simple intuitive multiplication. But the two most common answers were 1/2 (50%) or 2/3 (67%). The latter answer is correct. Let me explain how I thought it through:
One you’ve drawn a gold coin, you know you’ve chosen from either the first or second box above. The third box, containing only silver coins, becomes irrelevant.
You’ve thus chosen a gold coin from the first two boxes. There are three gold coins among them, and thus if you picked a gold coin on your first draw, the probability that you chose from box #1 is 2/3. The probability that you chose it from box #2 is 1/3.
If you chose from box #1, the probability that you will then draw a second gold coin is 1 (100%).
If you chose from box #2, the probability that you will then draw a second gold coin is 0 (0%) for there are no gold coins left.
Thus, the overall probability that if you got a gold coin on the first pick then you will get another one if drawing from the same box is (2/3 X 1) + (1/3 X 0), or 2/3 (probability 67%). The answer is thus 2/3 (probability 67%).
If you don’t believe it, first check the Wikipedia explanation. It also explains why people think the probability is 50%, but fail to comprehend that it’s more likely, if you drew a gold coin on the first go, that the box you drew from is #1 than #2.
Then, if you still don’t believe it, try it yourself using either two or three boxes (you don’t really need three). That is, you can do an empirical test, though the explanation above should suffice. You will find that once you’ve drawn a gold coin on your first pick (you can just use two types of coins, with one box having like coins and the other unlike coins), the chance that you will draw another from the same box is 2/3. In other words, you’ll see that outcome 67% of the time. Remember, we are talking outcomes over a number of replicates, not a single try! You’d be safe betting against those who erroneously said 50%.
If you think Wikipedia is wrong and you’re right, good luck with correcting them!
Of course it is.
The key is to realize that the separation of balls into boxes is irrelevant to the probability of drawing gold EXCEPT that drawing the gold allows you to eliminate two silver coins. There are only three coins remaining in the boxes you could have, and two of them are gold.
I don’t think the separation into boxes is irrelevant. You analysis works in this case, but consider the following: Box 1 has 5 gold, box 2 has 2 silver and 3 gold.
Let’s follow your procedure. You select a gold coin. There remain 9 coins, 7 gold and 2 silver. Thus you would say that the chance of getting a gold coin on the second draw is 7/9. However the correct answer is 5/8.
Nope.
If you drew a gold coin the first time. The probability is 5/8 that you got it from the first box and 3/8 that you got it from the second box.
If you drew from the first box, it is a certainty that the second coin is also gold. However, if you drew from the second box, there are still two gold coins left giving you a probability of 1/2 of getting a gold coin. The total probability is therefore 5/8 x 1 + 3/8 x 1/2 = 13/16.
Scratch that. I miscounted.
Actually, no I didn’t, I was right.
You are right Jeremy. Thanks for the correction. I overlooked the obvious fact that two gold coins remain in the mixed box.
What I love about this (and the Monty Hall problem) is how the scenario of the problem obscures the information provided.
In this case (for me, anyway), saying ‘a gold ball’ makes it harder to think of the balls in the first box as being separate things with their own probabilities — the 50% answer is plausible because you think of ‘box 1’ and ‘box 2’ (one wins and one does not) and not ‘balls 1, 2, 3’ (two win and one does not).
nice one!
It’s funny. Years ago, I worked through the Monty Hall paradox and, somehow, when I saw this one, I knew what it was intuitively even though my mind didn’t see what was similar.
I like to think that there is an evolutionary angle here. That so many people today get this kind problem wrong suggests that our ancestors did not often encounter versions of it in their environments. If handling Monty Hall situations well had increased fitness our brains’ problem solving ability might have made you and me more likely to “get it”.
If EITHER the gold or the silver ball is alive, you should be very wary of putting your hand in the box. You should also be very careful of getting your balls entangled!
Only just saw this today…an interesting variant on the Monty Hall paradox except in this case you pick from the same box (in the MHP the third box would still be in play). Kewl.
Got it without checking further down the post. I usually fail these sorts of thing for some reason,
The key is the random selection of the first box. With Box 1, you double your pleasure and double your fun — and double your chances of having picked a gold coin first.
My problem is not a lack of belief, it’s a lack of understanding.
How did I choose a coin “from the first two boxes?” I chose a coin from one box, #1.
Why is box #2 relevant since I have to secure the second coin from box #1?
Your last sentence is correct. The successful outcome (choosing a second gold) is completely dependent on initially choosing the right box.
At the time of choosing, you don’t know the contents of the specific box you have chosen, so your chosen box could either have two golds or one gold; since you are twice as likely to pick gold from the two gold box as you are from the one gold box, and total probability always equals one, there is a 2/3 probability you have chosen the right box.
If you selected a silver coin, you’re done, finished, kaput. That means you’re in Box 1 or Box 2. If you stuck your mitt in Box 1 you had double the chance of selecting a gold coin that you would’ve had had you stuck it in Box 2. Therefore, the odds are 2-to-1 that the box you picked the gold coin out of was numero uno (which is to say, two out of three times that’s where the first gold coin would’ve come from).
As you stated in the earlier post about this problem it is related to the Monty Hall paradox, and one person who was wrong about that – and so stubborn that it was not until he had set up a computer simulation and seen with his own eyes that switching wins two out three times – was no less a person than John Von Neumann. I was able to come up with the right answer very quickly because this sort of thing interests me and I have a good memory.
This post was GOLD!!!
I’m fully on board with the Monty Hall problem, but I think the given solution to this “paradox” is mistaken. I still think the answer is 1:1 (i.e. half-and-half).
Maybe this is because I’m a “frequentist” — that is, I understand numerical claims of probability statistically, as relative frequencies.
Here’s a virtual test (in javaScript), which seems to confirm my view:
var rand, box, ratio;
var drewSilverFirstSoStopped = 0;
var drewGoldFirstSoContinued = 0;
var goldCount = 0;
var silverCount = 0;
var boxes = [[“G”, “G”], [“G”, “S”], [“S”, “S”]];
while(drewGoldFirstSoContinued < 1000) {
rand = Math.floor(Math.random() * 3);
box = boxes[rand];
if (box[0] == "G") {
if (box[1] == "G") {
goldCount ++;
} else if (box[1] == "S") {
silverCount ++;
}
drewGoldFirstSoContinued++;
}
else if (box[0] == "S") {
drewSilverFirstSoStopped++;
}
}
ratio = goldCount / silverCount;
alert(ratio);
Your code is mistaken. After you choose the box randomly, you should choose the index randomly instead of looking at 0 first every time.
To be more specific, in your code, if you pick box 2, you get gold with probability 1. The probability should be 0.5.
It’s 50:50
The question asked about the probability of the NEXT ball, and not of the probability from millions of tries, which would then be 66%.
that was my thinking too. See details below of an empirical test.
Several tries are implicit in the concept of probability.
I did try testing it empirically. I set up an excel spreadsheet starting with a randomly ordered sequence of the numbers from 1 to 10,000 created for me by Random.org. I then extracted the last digit from each of those numbers and counted how many of each digit appeared there. It was 1000 for each digit as expected. I then eliminated the rows containing a 9 and created a formula for each of the remaining 9000 rows which calculated a box number (1,2, or 3) based on that last digit being in the range 0-2, 3-5, or 6-8 I then deleted 200 rows from the a randomly chose region more or less in the middle of the set of rows and counted how many rows were < 3 (meaning, not the 3rd box was chosen. That worked out to 5804. Then I counted the number of those rows which had < 3 in them which had a 1 meaning the box with two golds. That count was 2900. Pretty damn close to 50/50. The thing is once you know you didn't chose box 3, it is the same as just choosing randomly between two boxes. What am I doing wrong here? Would a truly random sequence of the numbers 1 to 3 give different results somehow? I would think that the above procedure would achieve that anyway.
If the rule was you could choose to switch boxes after you got the 1 gold, then there would be an analogy with Monty Hall, but the way the puzzle is defined, you can’t. You made one choice. You already know that it wasn’t box 3, so given that, you how is the situation you now face for your 2nd draw any different than just starting with 2 boxes in the first place, one with no gold and one with two gold?
I don’t think it’s all that counter-intuitive. I got it wrong initially, but it didn’t take much for me to see my error, or to grok the reasoning behind the correct answer.
An alternate explanation is that right from the beginning the chances are 2/3 that you drew from a box with 2 coins the same.
So whatever color you found, there is a 2/3 chance that the other one is the same color.
It’s often compared to the parallel and better known Monty Hall problem, but actually Bertrand’s box (1889) predates Monty Hall (1975).
Hmmm. Ok, I think I got it now. I need to number all the balls and figure out the probability of getting ball 1, 2, or 3 vs 4, 5, or 6 where 1-3 are gold spread across box 1 and half of box 2 while 4-6 are silver spread across the other half of box 2 and box 3. Then figure out the probability of picking ball 3 vs picking ball 1 or 2 each of which have 1/6th probability of being picked. Thinking of it that way does give 2/3 as the answer since there are two balls to choose from in box 1 which meet the criterion vs just 1 in box 2.
So, in this scenario, if offered a chance to switch, one should not switch.