Daily chorus of farm cats

Let’s end the day with some cat cacophony. You’re either going to like this video and its attendant cat chorus, or find it grating. So be it. Here’s the story from Paws Planet:

Farmer Corey Karmann has a pack of twelve kitties in his farm. The gang does a good job keeping the rats at bay. And there’s no abusing here, Corey takes excellent care of all of them and every evening when he returns from work the cats are on the porch waiting ‘patiently’ for their evening meal and that’s when the chorus starts!

Corey decided to film the hungry cats, and later the video captured a lot of attention from the Internet. People thought the kitties are absolutely adorable and would be pleased to feed them everyday.

“These are my farm cats, not stray in any way. They live a happy life outside keeping mice out of my house and barns. Yes, they were fed more than that, I just didn’t see any reason to tape their entire meal. I decided to record this because I thought this little ritual was funny and might bring a smile to a few people faces”, said Corey.