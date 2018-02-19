The shame of public education in Oklahoma (and America)

Over the years, having dealt with students coming out of public schools, having lectured at public schools, and having talked to many teachers (usually science teachers), I’ve come to really admire these people. They slave away for a pittance, often using their own funds to buy school materials, and they are vitally important to the education of our kids—and to society as a whole. Inspiring teachers make all the difference in a child’s life. I know that I, for one, probably wouldn’t be a scientist if it weren’t for my fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Burns, who was constantly doing science demonstrations, encouraging her kids, and showing infectious enthusiasm for science. My view is that public-school teachers (I’m not talking about professors here!) should, given their societal value, make at least twice what they’re paid now (see below). A surgeon can help one patient at a time; a teacher can change the lives of many children at once.

And so, this new article in the Financial Times is especially depressing (click on the screenshot to go there). Oklahoma is going down the tubes vis-à-vis public education.

Consider these facts:

With an average starting salary of $31,606, Oklahoma is the third lowest in the nation, after Mississippi and South Dakota. That’s about 1/5 of the lowest average salary of any branch of medicine in the U.S. The average salary for all teachers is $44,128, barely enough to support a family. The teachers haven’t had a raise in ten years.

Many school districts have had to cut back public schooling from five to four days a week. That’s considered a perk for Oklahoma teachers.

Health insurance erodes even those salaries: a single teacher’s monthly healthcare costs are $400, and another $480 for a spouse and $208 for each kid. As the article notes, one teacher’s aide earned so little (and had a family), that she paid the school $200 a month to work there.

Oklahoma is bleeding teachers to other states, and of course that’s going to really hurt public education.

The reason? Oklahoma decided to reduce taxes on oil revenues from 7% to 1%, in contrast to other states (it’s 11.5% in North Dakota). Income taxes have also been cut under both parties, with Democrats doing it out of fear that if they didn’t the Republicans would win. Now the Republicans are doing it. The state education budget for grades K-12 has been cut by 28.2% in the last 8 years. There are constitutional limitations on raising property taxes.

This has hit not just the schools, but public employees in general. Cops are told not to fill up their gas tanks, and drunk drivers don’t have their licenses revoked because the bureaucracy doesn’t have the dosh to revoke them. Some teachers even dig into the leftovers from food drives for poor people!

I’m not sure why this isn’t a pressing national issue—not just in Oklahoma, but in many other states. Here’s a map of teachers’ salaries (graded by color, but the site, Niche, gives the figures for starting and average salaries). Only the northeast, Alaska, the District of Columbia, and California offer decent wages to their teachers. The highest average salary I could find was New York’s $75,279 and that’s a big outlier: 71% higher than Oklahoma’s.

Of all the “infrastructure” Americans should invest in, education is the most pressing. Screw Trump’s wall: that money should go for education! How many teachers could be hired with the cost of that wall, which could go up to $20 billion—or more. That would buy 450,000 teacher-years in Oklahoma, or pay for 10,000 careers of teachers given a 45-year career.