The shame of public education in Oklahoma (and America)

Over the years, having dealt with students coming out of public schools, having lectured at public schools, and having talked to many teachers (usually science teachers), I’ve come to really admire these people. They slave away for a pittance, often using their own funds to buy school materials, and they are vitally important to the education of our kids—and to society as a whole. Inspiring teachers make all the difference in a child’s life. I know that I, for one, probably wouldn’t be a scientist if it weren’t for my fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Burns, who was constantly doing science demonstrations, encouraging her kids, and showing infectious enthusiasm for science. My view is that public-school teachers (I’m not talking about professors here!) should, given their societal value, make at least twice what they’re paid now (see below). A surgeon can help one patient at a time; a teacher can change the lives of many children at once.
And so, this new article in the Financial Times is especially depressing (click on the screenshot to go there). Oklahoma is going down the tubes vis-à-vis public education.
Consider these facts:
- With an average starting salary of $31,606, Oklahoma is the third lowest in the nation, after Mississippi and South Dakota. That’s about 1/5 of the lowest average salary of any branch of medicine in the U.S. The average salary for all teachers is $44,128, barely enough to support a family. The teachers haven’t had a raise in ten years.
- Many school districts have had to cut back public schooling from five to four days a week. That’s considered a perk for Oklahoma teachers.
- Health insurance erodes even those salaries: a single teacher’s monthly healthcare costs are $400, and another $480 for a spouse and $208 for each kid. As the article notes, one teacher’s aide earned so little (and had a family), that she paid the school $200 a month to work there.
- Oklahoma is bleeding teachers to other states, and of course that’s going to really hurt public education.
- The reason? Oklahoma decided to reduce taxes on oil revenues from 7% to 1%, in contrast to other states (it’s 11.5% in North Dakota). Income taxes have also been cut under both parties, with Democrats doing it out of fear that if they didn’t the Republicans would win. Now the Republicans are doing it. The state education budget for grades K-12 has been cut by 28.2% in the last 8 years. There are constitutional limitations on raising property taxes.
This has hit not just the schools, but public employees in general. Cops are told not to fill up their gas tanks, and drunk drivers don’t have their licenses revoked because the bureaucracy doesn’t have the dosh to revoke them. Some teachers even dig into the leftovers from food drives for poor people!
I’m not sure why this isn’t a pressing national issue—not just in Oklahoma, but in many other states. Here’s a map of teachers’ salaries (graded by color, but the site, Niche, gives the figures for starting and average salaries). Only the northeast, Alaska, the District of Columbia, and California offer decent wages to their teachers. The highest average salary I could find was New York’s $75,279 and that’s a big outlier: 71% higher than Oklahoma’s.
Of all the “infrastructure” Americans should invest in, education is the most pressing. Screw Trump’s wall: that money should go for education! How many teachers could be hired with the cost of that wall, which could go up to $20 billion—or more. That would buy 450,000 teacher-years in Oklahoma, or pay for 10,000 careers of teachers given a 45-year career.
Republican management of government comes at a cost.
All part of the plan. Cogs don’t have to reason or think or dream, they just need to do.
And the less they are educated, the easier they are manipulated to vote for the “good” party.
All cogs need is grease.
Yes. I can’t help thinking that a conservative political operator could look at that map and say something like “we could swing PA from purple to red…if we can only get them to lower the education spending and standards.”
There may be something to that. I’m no conspiracy theorist, I just have happened to be exposed to people with a certain way of thinking that is…caste-like. You are born, you attend your school, you work, you die. Any attempt to alter course is seen as deviant from the norm. Watch any movie, the trope is there. Speak with the salt-of-the-earth types; if you’re not from this neighborhood, if you dress differently, have interests other than sportsball, value thinking, push boundaries that aren’t related to a gym or physical prowess including status seeking, you are seen as deviant.
Education opens eyes, makes one aware that yours is not the only conception of how to live. Controlling education, or withdrawing it entirely, is controlling a mind. Talk about the party of liberty, my ass.
Another tragedy of bad policy that will erode the U.S. for decades.
This is our secret or not so secret disaster in this country and it has been this way for many years. Even way back in the 50s when I was going to grade school, all the teachers were women because the pay was so low. I just saw something on the news yesterday concerning teachers in San Francisco. They are all leaving because they cannot afford to stay there. Pretty good – where the young high tech, high paying jobs have driven the teachers out. Here in Kansas the high court took the state to task for under funding state education by millions. They are still in trouble now attempting to properly fund the thing after years of republican government lowering taxes and taking away the money.
It is just the ruin of American going on, nothing serious. A stupid society can no longer govern itself.
While their salaries are probably too low, this particular issue is also driven by the extraordinarily high prices in SF and the bay area in general.
CA tried to mitigate this issue by capping property taxes (so, for instance, if you owned a house for a decade, you weren’t suddenly priced out of owning it). However I’m not sure there is an institutional fix to the problem of a huge number of wealthy people wanting to live where you’re trying to work a non-wealthy job, and driving up all the prices because of it.
Well, California has always had terribly high housing prices and as always, supply and demand has a lot to do with it. They tried prop. 13, years ago attempting to keep property taxes down. What they have always needed and never had was a movement to build affordable housing and lots of it.
If all the teaches must leave San Francisco then yes, the wages are too low and the rent is way too high. I had to pay nearly $2000 a month for rent in Alameda 18 years ago. I think now in San Fran, if you can find it, maybe $4000 a month. Teachers and many others do not even think about buying housing in these areas, they just hoped they could rent but now that is beyond reach.
And I guess by the way, it does not get much bluer than San Francisco, so you can’t blame all of this on republicans.
The cost/value of the structures is largely irrelevant; it’s the location value that’s driving everything up. Even if they were to build a bunch of cheap houses, if those houses are in easy commute distance to downtown, the price would immediately go up.
I think if the city of SF wants its high school teachers living in the actual city, they’re going to have to provide teacher housing or something equivalent. Essentially, state-bought-and-paid-for housing that is then leased to teachers for the duration.
You didn’t say (or I missed it) whether the teacher salary figures are adjusted for cost of living. I suspect California’s numbers won’t look good either if that is taken into account. I recently saw a TV interview with a teacher in San Francisco who can only afford to rent a room in someone’s house as her main living accommodation. Some teachers have gone homeless for significant intervals.
It is really disgusting. This and Trump’s election make we really wonder about people’s intelligence and values.
Exactly. Without comparing cost of living, this map is basically a lie used to attacked poorer states (and poorer places within the state).
For an example of a better way, consider Oregon’s minimum wage law which varies according to location from 14.75 in Portland to 12.50 in rural areas. IMHO, there should be a much bigger difference but at least it is on case where progressives try to understand the pressure of living in a poor area.
We’ve got a balanced budget amendment, so screw the schoolkids, is the attitude of Oklahoma’s Burgermeisters. Despite being nowhere near a fault line, Oklahoma also leads the contiguous 48 in earthquakes, too. ‘Cause of fracking.
I just pulled the local school district pay scales for a quick look. Having moved from Tennessee to Illinois in the last few years I’m very aware of the huge discrepancies in pay between districts across the country (my wife is a teacher). In my northern Chicago suburb, the published salary range is from $57,905 (for a brand new step one teacher with a BA) to $134,832 which requires a lot of extra experience, on the job training and additional degrees. This is based on a 183 working day year. This doesn’t seem terrible (we don’t pay postdocs, who are better qualified, as much as these new teachers) and is much higher than the scales in the Nashville suburbs where we previously lived.
The other noteworthy difference between the two locations (TN and IL) is that here we pay a state income tax and greater than five-fold more in property taxes. Sales tax is about the same. Teachers here are also unionized, which I’m sure, helps. That may not be a practical solution in states like OK or come to that TN, union busting now being seen as close to godliness in many parts of the country.
There is also the question of how much parents value education and how that is reflected in district performance. Despite its much lower cost, the results of national testing (ACT and AP scores) in Williamson County TN are broadly comparable to the Northern Cook County and Lake County IL school districts, probably reflecting well educated professional communities. Families with the money and motivation move to areas that provide good education if that’s what they value. The pity is the poor kids who never get a good education because their parents cannot or will not make those choices, or vote for politicians who will.
Consider private schools, so-called charter schools, so-called home-schooling.
Conflate with liberty – or choice, if you’re in an economic mood
Fold in entrepreneurialism
Cook for 500 years
Enjoy
I would mention one more thing…if our American school system was controlled and funded at the federal level instead of operated by 50 states, we might be able to save it but that is only a guess. The way it is now, I don’t see much chance. Good luck to all those current and future teachers out there.