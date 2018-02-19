Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, February 19, and a holiday—Presidents Day—in the U.S. I think it’s a national holiday (it’s always the third Monday in February, celebrating both Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthday), so no mail will be delivered, but people are even now at work at the University. In honor of the day, Matthew found a tweet about the only Official White House Raccoon: Rebecca:
And another animal-themed “celebration” from photographer/biologist Piotr Naskrecki:
It’s the 50th day of the year, and also National Macchiato Day, with this confusing explanation: “A caffè latte is espresso added to milk. While a Macchiato is milk added to freshly brewed espresso.” (Bad grammar!) Well that certainly clarifies it, doesn’t it? It’s the order of pouring! But no, it’s really the ratio of milk to espresso (macchiatos have the lowest among milk+espresso drinks, and a larger amount of foam as well). In Bulgaria, my friends are celebrating (or so I think) Vasil Levski Day, commemorating the death of that Bulgarian patriot in 1873.
I’ve been neglecting the animal-and-Olympic-themed Google Doodle animations, but this one, featuring a dung beetle rolling a snowball, is quite nice. Click on the screenshot to go to the animation:
It’s another day with a paucity of history: On February 19, 1847, the first group of rescuers reached the stranded Donner Party in the Sierra Nevada (no, it wasn’t a celebration going on). Of the 87 settlers trapped in the mountains for the winter, only 48 survived, some by eating the bodies of the dead (for some reason, cannibalism of the dead as a means of survival is regarded as horrifying). On this day in 1878, Thomas Edison patented the phonograph. And, according to Wikipedia (and I’ve checked this), on this day in 1913 “Pedro Lascuráin becomes President of Mexico for 45 minutes; this is the shortest term to date of any person as president of any country.” On February 19, 1942, Japanese warplanes attacked the Australian city of Darwin, killing 243 people. I was only recently aware that the Japanese had attacked Australia. On this day in 1949, Ezra Pound, locked up in St. Elizabeth’s mental hospital after conviction for treason, was awarded the first Bollingen Prize in Poety. Finally, on this day in 1963, Betty Friedan’s book The Feminine Mystique was published, arguably launching Second-Wave Feminism.
Notables born on this day include Nicolaus Copernicus (1473), Svante Arrhenius (1859), Carson McCullers (1917), Lee Marvin (1924), Smokey Robinson (1940), Will Provine (1942), Lou Christie (1943), Karen Silkwood (1946), Amy Tan (1952), and Seal (1963). Those who died on February 19 include Ernst Mach (1916), André Gide (1951), Knut Hamsun (1952), and Umberto Eco and Harper Lee (both 2016). It was a day for authors to expire.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej II (half of Leon’s staff) came to visit, bringing treats for both Hili and Cyrus:
Cyrus: Mine is wonderful and yours?
Hili: Mine is even better.
In Polish:
Cyrus: Moje jest wspaniałe, a twoje?
Hili: Moje jeszcze lepsze.
From Matthew, a cat scientist, demanding replication:
And Plato saying “Get off mah lawn!’:
A new word for you: a “smeuse”:
OMG; poor d*g (not!):
Another biology find from Dr. Cobb:
And a guide to the spiders of Australia:
Not sure why we attach such horror to the eating of human flesh for survival. The most famous recent case was Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 which crashed in the Andes in 1972. It led to numerous books, movies, tv shows, nusic and more.
As long as you do not kill someone with the intent of turning them into a meal, I think it is OK. Meat is meat. And it led to that great bumper sticker – “Rugby players eat their dead.”
So, did you just say that it’s okay to kill someone as long as you do not eat them?
There would be a large number of Australians who don’t know that Australia was bombed by the Japanese.
Grace Coolidge was as likely to get conversation from Rebecca as from her notoriously taciturn husband. Was raccoon generally considered a Thanksgiving delicacy in those days, or only among New England Republicans?
I’ll bet today Tofurky could whip up a reasonably tasty vegetarian raccoon loaf.
I would have very little compuction about eating Human Flesh, in the Donner Situation,but I would refuse to kill to do so. That Sabre Tooth Cat problem is exactly like one of my Grandsons, who has two Adult incisors growing whilst still in possesion of his baby Incisors, which he should have lost by now as he is 11 yrs old.Recessive gene ?