Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, February 19, and a holiday—Presidents Day—in the U.S. I think it’s a national holiday (it’s always the third Monday in February, celebrating both Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthday), so no mail will be delivered, but people are even now at work at the University. In honor of the day, Matthew found a tweet about the only Official White House Raccoon: Rebecca:

This President's Day, let us commemorate the first and so far only presidential pet raccoon, Rebecca. Here she is with First Lady Grace Coolidge, who was horrified that she had been delivered to the White House to be Thanksgiving dinner and decided to keep her instead. pic.twitter.com/wkIaak92lv — Caroline McCarthy (@caro) February 18, 2018

And another animal-themed “celebration” from photographer/biologist Piotr Naskrecki:

It’s the 50th day of the year, and also National Macchiato Day, with this confusing explanation: “A caffè latte is espresso added to milk. While a Macchiato is milk added to freshly brewed espresso.” (Bad grammar!) Well that certainly clarifies it, doesn’t it? It’s the order of pouring! But no, it’s really the ratio of milk to espresso (macchiatos have the lowest among milk+espresso drinks, and a larger amount of foam as well). In Bulgaria, my friends are celebrating (or so I think) Vasil Levski Day, commemorating the death of that Bulgarian patriot in 1873.

I’ve been neglecting the animal-and-Olympic-themed Google Doodle animations, but this one, featuring a dung beetle rolling a snowball, is quite nice. Click on the screenshot to go to the animation:

It’s another day with a paucity of history: On February 19, 1847, the first group of rescuers reached the stranded Donner Party in the Sierra Nevada (no, it wasn’t a celebration going on). Of the 87 settlers trapped in the mountains for the winter, only 48 survived, some by eating the bodies of the dead (for some reason, cannibalism of the dead as a means of survival is regarded as horrifying). On this day in 1878, Thomas Edison patented the phonograph. And, according to Wikipedia (and I’ve checked this), on this day in 1913 “Pedro Lascuráin becomes President of Mexico for 45 minutes; this is the shortest term to date of any person as president of any country.” On February 19, 1942, Japanese warplanes attacked the Australian city of Darwin, killing 243 people. I was only recently aware that the Japanese had attacked Australia. On this day in 1949, Ezra Pound, locked up in St. Elizabeth’s mental hospital after conviction for treason, was awarded the first Bollingen Prize in Poety. Finally, on this day in 1963, Betty Friedan’s book The Feminine Mystique was published, arguably launching Second-Wave Feminism.

Notables born on this day include Nicolaus Copernicus (1473), Svante Arrhenius (1859), Carson McCullers (1917), Lee Marvin (1924), Smokey Robinson (1940), Will Provine (1942), Lou Christie (1943), Karen Silkwood (1946), Amy Tan (1952), and Seal (1963). Those who died on February 19 include Ernst Mach (1916), André Gide (1951), Knut Hamsun (1952), and Umberto Eco and Harper Lee (both 2016). It was a day for authors to expire.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej II (half of Leon’s staff) came to visit, bringing treats for both Hili and Cyrus:

Cyrus: Mine is wonderful and yours?

Hili: Mine is even better.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Moje jest wspaniałe, a twoje?

Hili: Moje jeszcze lepsze.

From Matthew, a cat scientist, demanding replication:

And Plato saying “Get off mah lawn!’:

I love that when Plato complains about the spread of the written word in 370 BC, he sounds like my granddad complaining about the internet. pic.twitter.com/ynE3vBEs12 — Paul 🌹📚 Cooper (@PaulMMCooper) February 17, 2018

A new word for you: a “smeuse”:

There's a word for one of these animal tunnels but I can't remember what it is. Can you assist @RobGMacfarlane ? pic.twitter.com/GoilbgvdEh — Angela (@angelt42) February 18, 2018

That would be – in a dialect term from Sussex – a “smeuse”, meaning ‘a hole at the base of a hedge (or fence) made by the repeated passage of animals’. This is a particularly fine example of such a creaturely commute-route… https://t.co/L9ARU5WaRX — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) February 18, 2018

OMG; poor d*g (not!):

woke up to horrible news from my dad that my dog’s favorite toy has been kidnapped by a squirrel and is being held captive in a tree pic.twitter.com/vQqIjGTZtt — Lainey S (@llainey) February 16, 2018

Another biology find from Dr. Cobb:

Saber-toothed cats spent their awkward teenage years with 2 sets of sabers in their mouths at the same time. Their deciduous ("baby") sabers didn't fall out until their adult teeth had grown in. #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/mbjwqh96RF — La Brea Tar Pits (@labreatarpits) February 16, 2018

And a guide to the spiders of Australia:

Essential arachnid training for friends considering visiting Australia pic.twitter.com/nCJuzvEz8y — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) February 18, 2018