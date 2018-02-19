Bertrand’s paradox

Reader Peter sent me this paradox (it’s not really a “paradox” as I understand the meaning of that term, but a result that, like the Monty Hall problem, is deeply counterintuitive). It’s called Bertrand’s Box Paradox after French mathematician Joseph Bertrand, who raised it in an 1889 book on probabilities.

The setup is simple:

There are three boxes:

a box containing two gold coins, a box containing two silver coins, a box containing one gold coin and a silver coin.

The ‘paradox’ is in this solution to this question. After choosing a box at random and withdrawing one coin at random, if that happens to be a gold coin, what is the probability of the next coin drawn from the same box will also be a gold coin?

A graphic representation:

I got it after a few minutes of cogitation, but I won’t give you the answer. The only hint is that it’s not what you’d first think, unless you’re a savant. Give your answer and reasoning in the comments, and I’ll chime in showing which answer is right. The link to the paradox at top gives the answer, but try not to look till you’ve given it a go.

It turns out that the probability is identical to that for winning by “switching doors” under the Monty Hall problem with three doors—and for pretty much the same reason.