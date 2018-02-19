Bertrand’s paradox

Reader Peter sent me this paradox (it’s not really a “paradox” as I understand the meaning of that term, but a result that, like the Monty Hall problem, is deeply counterintuitive). It’s called Bertrand’s Box Paradox after French mathematician Joseph Bertrand, who raised it in an 1889 book on probabilities.
There are three boxes:
- a box containing two gold coins,
- a box containing two silver coins,
- a box containing one gold coin and a silver coin.
The ‘paradox’ is in this solution to this question. After choosing a box at random and withdrawing one coin at random, if that happens to be a gold coin, what is the probability of the next coin drawn from the same box will also be a gold coin?
I got it after a few minutes of cogitation, but I won’t give you the answer. The only hint is that it’s not what you’d first think, unless you’re a savant. Give your answer and reasoning in the comments, and I’ll chime in showing which answer is right. The link to the paradox at top gives the answer, but try not to look till you’ve given it a go.
It turns out that the probability is identical to that for winning by “switching doors” under the Monty Hall problem with three doors—and for pretty much the same reason.
2/3 – If you picked a gold coin, then it can’t be box 3. That means there are 3 coins left in play, 2 of which are gold.
But, the rule arise you have to draw from the *same* box. That changes things.
Also there are only 2 gold coins left, not 3.
However the Monty Hall strategy of “switch boxes if you’re allowed” still holds. This will give you a (0.5*0.5) + (0.5*1.0) chance of drawing a gold coin. Sticking with your original choice gives you a (0.5*0.0)+(0.5*1.r) chance of drawing a gold coin.
(For both expressions, the first 0.5 in each parenthesis refers to the fact that you don’t know which box you drew from. The second refers to your chance of drawing a gold coin from the other box)
I agree with Michael. We know you have either box 1 or 2. The chance of the gold coin you picked being from box 1 — which means the next coin will also be gold — is 2/3.
There’s a 50:50 chance you get gold again. You’ve eliminated the possibility that box has 2 silver. You’re down to the remaining ball being either gold or silver.
But are you equally likely on the other two boxes?
I’m going for 2/3rds.
1/2 for the same reason. I think it might be from the same box, though.
I agree. It is 50%. The first ball was gold, so it is either the gold-gold box or the gold-silver box with the same probability.
Yep, 50% would be my bet too, but my math is atrocious, which makes me suspicious. But I can’t see what else it could be, even though it seems too obvious. I assume there’s a trick somewhere.
Is this at all related to the fact that switching checkout lanes at Costco always seems to result in the person in the lane you switched from getting done before the person in front of you in the new lane?
If you’ve picked a gold ball you must have chosen box 1 or 2. I guess that this gives a 50:50 of the next ball being gold.
My thinking, too. This is not really about choosing coins, it’s about the boxes.
50%
Apparently, you picked a gold ball from box 1 or from box 2. if you draw from the same box, chance of gold is 100% if it is box 1 (1 gold ball left) and 0% if it is box 2 (the one gold ball is gone).
Since I am not a savant and did not think long enough, this must be the wrong answer.
It’s twice as likely you picked from the double gold box.
That box has two of the possible scenarios, the other box has only one.
2/3.
The probability of choosing gold from box 1 is 100%.
The probability of choosing gold from box 2 is 50%.
The probability of choosing gold from box 3 is 0%.
The question is essentially asking P(Box 1 | Gold). So, using Baye’s Theorem just solve P(Gold | Box 1) * P(Box 1) / P(Gold).
P(Gold | Box 1) is 100%.
P(Box 1) is 33%.
P(Gold) is 50%.
You end up with 33%/50% or 1/3 * 2 = 66%.
So there is a 66% chance the next coin you pick will be Gold.
Or, to put some English around that math. The chances that you’ve chosen Box 1 given that you’ve drawn Gold, is the same as the probability of drawing gold from Box 1 times the probability of choosing Box 1 all divided by the probability of choosing Gold period. Or, to expand the denominator out: the probability of choosing gold given you chose Box 1 plus the probability of you choosing gold given you didn’t choose Box 1.
This is actually very similar to the Monty Hall problem, with the information about the initial coin draw in the role of “Monty”. But in this case, to get both gold coins you should stick. If you were aiming to maximize profit, and you found you had drawn Silver, you should switch, just like the Monty Hall problem.
I’m with you Starr. 2/3.
Your first pick already happened. The probabilities involved in its outcome have no effect on the probability of the next pick. In fact, the existence of the box with only silvers has no relevance to the question at all, its only role is a distraction.
You 2nd sentence is not true. Imagine picking from 1000 boxes of each type. If you pick gold, would it more likely be from a double-gold box or a gold/silver box?
Obviously the first and I see your point. Still, this involves a probability of an already happened event.
Anyway, I am not sure of my answer (especially since we were warned that it is not obvious and mine is an obvious one), but stick to it.
I also mistakenly thought it was 50%. Wikipedia has a helpful reformulation: let the boxes with two coins become cards with two faces. There is a white/white card, a black/black card, and a white/black card. The question is “after picking a card at random, what is the probability that it has the same color on both sides?”
The card analogy is not convincing for me, because I do not see it as a simple rephrasing. The argument that pools the contents of the two possible boxes and says that out of 3 remaining balls two are golds, is better.
BTW, I am totally going to do this experimentally once I have a lot of time. I just need three really identical boxes and a way to reliably randomize their content in every turn.
“Still, this involves a probability of an already happened event.”
Probabilities aren’t just about predicting the future.
E.g., convicting someone of murder — beyond reasonable doubt (a probability statement) — is not saying whether someone *will* commit murder, it’s saying whether someone *has* murdered.
How many ways are there to draw Gold?
You could be in Box 1 / Position 1
You could be in Box 1 / Position 2
You could be in Box 2 / Position 1
How many ways are there to draw Silver, given Gold?
You could be in Box 2 / Position 2
If we chose 1-1, we will next draw 1-2.
If we chose 1-2, we will next draw 1-1.
If we chose 2-1, we will next draw 2-2.
There are no other options. Two out of three options give us another Gold.
This is (so far) the most elegant explanation.
There isn’t really a next pick. The guidelines states you have to pull the second coin from the same box that you chose for the first pick. An equivalent way of stating the problem would be: given that you pulled a gold coin, what is the chance that you pulled this coin from the box with 2 gold coins vs the chance you pulled it from the box with one of each coin.
Your free will in the second pick is an illusion. If you are a hard determinist like our esteemed PCC, your first pick was an illusion too.
I will say 3/4 because it has to be more than 50/50
50%. Based on the premise, the box in question is either Box 1 or 3 with equal probability. Box 2 is eliminated from the problem by the premise. If the box chosen was Box 1, then the next coin chosen from that box will gold. If the box chosen was Box 2, then the next coin chosen from that box will be silver.
“Based on the premise, the box in question is either Box 1 or 3 …”
Yes.
“… with equal probability.”
You sure?
Yes, I think so. The third box with only silver coins doesn’t bear on the problem, given the premise.
But you’re going to miss Box 3s half the time, owing to picking silver, thus you are not equally likely on Box 1 or Box 3.
It bears on the problem because you know you didn’t pick a S/S box. This is information you should use to help you figure the probability.
Yes it’s true that if you only had two boxes to start with and you drew a gold coin from one of them, you would be at 50/50. But you didn’t just have two boxes, you had three.
I thought 2/3 immediately but am probably wrong 🙂
A cooler sounding name would have been Bertrand’s box paradox.
Cooler indeed. Bertrand’s box paradox rocks, though some curmudgeons think a pox on Bertrand’s box paradox.
2 out of 3. You picked a gold coin so it is not box 3. There is only one silver coin left that you might pick out whereas there are two gold coins that you could still pick out.
2/3. Indeed non-intuitive.
The intuitive answer is 50% – since you know you’ve picked either the double gold box or the one gold, one silver box, then if it’s the first, the 2nd ball will be gold, and if the 2nd, the 2nd will be silver. So 50%.
But this is wrong. To see why, imagine you repeat the experiment many, many times. Ignore the times you picked from the double silver box. Of the times you pick a gold ball, 2/3 of those will be from the double gold box, and 1/3 from the one gold, one silver box. So, 2/3 of the time when you reach into the same box again, you’ll pull out a gold.
So the correct answer is 2/3.
In your example you are repeating the experiment starting from before the first ball is drawn. However in the question asked the result of the first drawn is preset condition, a certain event that already happened. The experiment starts after that.
No, the experiment starts before picking the first coin, with: “After choosing a box at random and …”. That’s crucial.
The facts that we picked a box that contains at least one gold ball and then pulled a gold ball out of it are input parameters of the question with 100% probability, since it has already happened. The question starts by declaring that. If you start a series of experiments by picking random boxes, then pulling the first ball from them, you invalidate the starting premise of the question half of the time.
Agreed. So take 1000 of each type of box, then consider all the outcomes following:
Randomly pick a box,
Take a coin from it,
it is gold.
My answer is that there is a 2/3 chance the next coin will be gold:
The problem indicates that you have already selected a gold coin. Their are three ways to select a gold coin: Select gold coin 1 from the box with 2 gold coins, select gold coin 2 from the box with 2 gold coins, or select the gold coin from the box with the gold and silver coin. 2 of these ways of getting a gold coin involve you selecting from the box with 2 gold coins. One of these ways involves you selecting from the box with the silver and gold coin. Therefore, if you have selected a gold coin, their is a 2/3 chance you have selected the box with 2 gold coins, and a 1/3 chance you have selected the box with 1 silver and 1 gold coin. If you have selected from the box with 2 gold coins, their the probability of selecting a second gold coin is 1. If you have selected the gold coin from the box with a gold and silver coin, your probability of selecting a second gold coin is 0. Thus your total probability of selecting a second gold coin if the first coin you selected was gold is (2/3) * (1) + (1/3) * 0 = 2/3.
I’m also assuming you do not replace the gold coin before drawing again. If you replace the gold coin before redrawing, your chances change to:
(2/3) * (1) + (1/3) * (1/2)
= (4/6) + (1/6)
= 5/6 chance of drawing a second gold coin
If Bertrand Russell had gay-married Joseph Bertrand, would his name have become … well, never mind that; I bet they’d have had some intense maths-and-logic pillow talk.
There are only two boxes that have gold coins in them, so the bow chosen is one of those two. One of those boxes has a second gold coin, the other does not, so the odds are 50:50 or 50% that there will be another gold coin in the box.
2/5.
Even money. If you don’t get that immediately, stay away from the gaming tables. (Hell, stay away from the gaming tables anyway; they’re a sucker’s bet.)
It’s the fact that’s the ‘obvious’ answer that makes me think you are wrong.
Ok. I’ve thought it through further, and since the first box was chosen at random, and since the odds of selecting a gold coin first out of the mixed box are only half what they are for the double-gold box, the overall odds of selecting a second gold coin are two out of three.
I’ma stay offa the gaming tables, too. It’s too hard to make a hard-eight at craps, anyway. 🙂
50%
I’d say the probability that the next ball is golden is 1/2.
It’s a conditional probability. What is the probability of getting a gold coin given that the 1st chosen was gold? A tree diagram (with 21 branches and 22 nodes) can be helpful to understand the problem.
P(B|A) = P(A and B)/P(A) = (1/3)/(1/2) = 2/3
It is important to distinguish the overall probability from the probability that is left when picking the second coin/ball.
I used to know the answer to this puzzle. But then I got older.
After getting it wrong, I looked it up on Wikipedia. The key is that the chance the box from which the first gold coin is drawn is Box 3 is higher because it has 2 gold coins vs the one in Box 1.
I think one of the confusion people who don’t come up with 2/3 have is that they don’t realize you need to count how many ways there are to draw. The coins/balls aren’t fungible. If you have 2 gold balls in a box, you need to imagine giving them labels like A and B. You could chose A then B, or B then A from that box. Those are two distinct possibilities that must be accounted for.
Thus, if we call Gold A/Gold B Box 1, and Gold A/Silver B Box 2, we see that there are twice as many ways to draw gold out of Box 1 as Box 2. Given we already drew one Gold, Box 2 only gives us 1 possibility, we drew Gold A, and will get Silver B next. However there are two possibilities in Box 1. If we drew Gold A we will draw Gold B, while if we drew Gold B we will draw Gold A. Three scenarios, two of which give us another gold.
Yes. The event space S of choosing two balls has 6 elements. If g is the event of choosing a gold ball and s is choosing silver, S is: {g,g},{g,g},{g,s},{s,g},{s,s},{s,s}. If the 1st choice was g, the event space shrinks to {g,g},{g,g},{g,s}. The answer should be obvious at this point.
50% But that’s probably wrong according to an argument that will sound as convoluted as arguments for God.
These puzzles always bother me because, ultimately, they boil down to semantics. Mathematically, it’s clear-cut: the correct answer (2/3) is a conditional probability (we have already observed something to happen – a gold coin on the first draw), whereas the “intuitive” answer (1/2) is the probability of an intersection of events (gold on the first draw *and* gold on the second draw).
I tell my intro probability students to always examine the sentence structure for *and* or *if* (or *given*). “And” implies unconditional probability, whereas “if” or “given” imply conditional probability. A cleverly worded question can really boil down to just semantics though, which is why I tend to avoid such examples when teaching.
Still, they are always fun to think about and to start arguments amongst your friends and colleagues!
Would it not be 33%? If you are forced to choose from the same box twice then essentially you are just asking what is the likelihood of initially choosing the box with two gold coins, 1/3.
1/3. The only way you can take out two gold balls from the same box is if you chose the first box. The odds of that were 1/3.
Wouldn’t it just be a 33% chance? If you have to choose from the same box again then it is equivalent to asking what is the probability of the choosing the box with 2 gold coins in the first instance, 33%.
Every Fall I teach a class in counter-intuitive probabilities at an afterschool program in the East Bay. I always use Bertrand’s box, and yes, it is the same as the Monty Hall problem. It is in a limited way a kind of Bayesian analysis.
An equivalent problem is the Three Prisoners’ problem:
“Three prisoners, A, B and C, are in separate cells and sentenced to death. The governor has selected one of them at random to be pardoned. The warden knows which one is pardoned, but is not allowed to tell. Prisoner A begs the warden to let him know the identity of one of the others who is going to be executed. “If B is to be pardoned, give me C’s name. If C is to be pardoned, give me B’s name. And if I’m to be pardoned, flip a coin to decide whether to name B or C.”
The warden tells A that B is to be executed. Prisoner A is pleased because he believes that his probability of surviving has gone up from 1/3 to 1/2, as it is now between him and C. Prisoner A secretly tells C the news, who is also pleased, because he reasons that A still has a chance of 1/3 to be the pardoned one, but his chance has gone up to 2/3. What is the correct answer?”
The paradox behind this is due to whenever you start applying probabilistic reasoning.
If you start *after* picking the first coin, then there’s a 50% chance of picking another gold coin. If you start *before* picking the first coin, then there’s a 66% chance of picking a gold coin after having picked the first gold coin.
Saying this another way, if you start from the assumption that this question is asking you to update on some initial information, then you’re likely to use Bayes Theorem. If you don’t start from that assumption, then you’re likely to just count the number of remaining gold coins available between the two boxes with gold coins in them.
If you start before picking any coin, then your prior probability is 33%. When you encounter the first gold coin, then you use Bayes Theorem to update your prior. If you start after picking the first gold coin, your prior probability is 50% and no update happens. I don’t agree that you should start *after* picking the first gold coin, but this is what some people do nonetheless, and is why it seems like a “paradox”.
And like PCC said, this is the same thing that happens with the Monty Hall problem.