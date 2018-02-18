Wake up! Baby goats are prancing!

Nobody should be sleeping now if there’s this to watch. (Be sure to turn the sound on.)

8 Comments

  1. Mike
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 6:15 am | Permalink

    looks a bit dodgy on that wooden floor.

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 7:19 am | Permalink

    Aw. I suspect that even at this early age there is a difference in personality between the two.

    Reply
  3. sherfolder
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    Nobody should be sleeping if this is to watch? I disagree. That are little goats, they are cute but not THAT cute like kittens are.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 18, 2018 at 7:41 am | Permalink

      You have a right to disagree, of course, but you’re wrong! 🙂

      Reply
      • sherfolder
        Posted February 18, 2018 at 7:55 am | Permalink

        I’m wrong about the cuteness standard (at which, of course, the kittens are placed at its highest level,) is telling me the man who is the most obsessed with cats and kittens on earth I know? Hm, maybe I have to reconsider my opinion, because that seems to be a kind of heresy here ….

        Reply
        • Randall Schenck
          Posted February 18, 2018 at 8:14 am | Permalink

          In the eye of the beholder don’t you think??

          Reply
  4. Linda Calhoun
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 7:58 am | Permalink

    I just saw this.

    No, I’m not sleeping. I delivered two kids yesterday, and triplets this morning.

    Mine are cuter than this.

    L

    Reply
  5. Christopher
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    I’m not arguing but Eris , Haumea, Ceres, Makemake, Quaoar, Sedna…

    Reply

