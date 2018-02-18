Trouble ahead: Delaware allows students to self-identify by race as well as gender

First, recall the case of Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who identified as black and managed to convince others that she really was an African American. Dolezal eventually worked her way up to becoming chairman of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) in Spokane, Washington. When she told the local police that she’d been the victim of multiple anti-black hate crimes, her white parents finally outed her. The police found no evidence of those crimes, and she was ostracized for pretending (even if she really believed) that she was a member of a different race. Dolezal resigned from her position at the NAACP and then was dismissed from her job—instructor in Africana studies at Eastern Washington University—as well as being removed as head of the local ombudsman commission of the police department.
The anger from the black community (and many others) at a white woman passing for a person of a different race mystified me a bit. It seemed to me that Dolezal really did self-identify as black; she wasn’t playing some kind of trick or trying to deceive anyone. And if race is a “social construct”, as gender is said to be, then why couldn’t you say you’re black if you feel as if you’re black—just as you can say that you’re a woman if you feel as if you’re a woman, even if you were born with the biological sex of male? (You can’t argue that there’s a difference because the gender dysphoria rests on hormonal titer and neurology, while the racial feeling doesn’t, for Dolezal’s feeling that she was black clearly derived from her brain wiring. In both cases there’s a biological aspect to the feeling of being trapped in the wrong body.) But transgender identity is accepted by most people, while transracialism is not.
To my mind, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be permitted to choose the gender you identify with and not be allowed to choose the race you identify with if both are “social constructs”. And I don’t really care if people determine their identity this way, though, as I show below, some authorities will have to care.
Indeed, the philosophical equivalence of transgenderism and transracialism was the subject of a now-infamous but decent article in the feminist philosophy journal Hypatia. The article was written by Rebecca Tuvel, an assistant professor of philosophy at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and was called “In defense of transracialism“ (it’s free online if you have the free and legal app Unpaywall). Tuvel, after examining the justifications for transracialism and transgenderism, concluded this:
I have taken it as my task in this article to argue that a just society should reconsider what we owe individuals who claim a strongly felt sense of identification with another race, and accordingly what we want race to be. I hope to have shown that, insofar as similar arguments that render transgenderism acceptable extend to transracialism, we have reason to allow racial self-identification, coupled with racial social treatment, to play a greater role in the determination of race than has previously been recognized. I conclude that society should accept such an individual’s decision to change race the same way it should accept an individual’s decision to change sex.
Tuvel, however, did not automatically accept that Dolezal truly self-identified as black. But that was irrelevant to her argument, which was comparing the philosophical justifications for accepting transgenderism and transracialism.
As you can imagine, Tuvel’s views couldn’t be allowed to stand! While Tuvel’s conclusions are reasonable, it’s not ideologically convenient for the Authoritarian Left to allow people to identify with another race. After all, that could give someone from a more “privileged” group, like whites, the justification to identify with a less privileged group, as Dolezal did. And that is unacceptable, for those in the latter group will argue that “You can’t claim you’re black since you haven’t had the black experience nor been oppressed when you once identified as white.” (That’s the same argument that “trans-exclusive radical feminists”, or TERFs, make against accepting transgender women as “real” women—they haven’t had have “the female experience” when they were brought up, and haven’t suffered the oppression that is said to go with such an upbringing.)
At any rate, that authoritarian ideology is behind the huge opprobrium that came down on Tuvel for writing what, after all, was simply a philosophical examination of political positions. (See my articles on this controversy here, here, and here.) Some of Hypatia‘s associate editors apologized publicly for “the harms that the publication of [Tuvel’s article] had caused”, hundreds of her colleagues called Tuvel a “transphobe” (she’s clearly not), letters were written to the journal calling for the retraction of her article (it’s still there), two of the journal’s editors (including the main editor) resigned, and the journal’s board of directors suspended the duties of all associate editors pending an investigation and restructuring. Wikipedia now has an article called “The Hypatia transracialism controversy.” which reproduces part of the statement from the associate editors:
We, the members of Hypatia’s Board of Associate Editors, extend our profound apology to our friends and colleagues in feminist philosophy, especially transfeminists, queer feminists, and feminists of color, for the harms that the publication of the article on transracialism has caused.
. . . To compare ethically the lived experience of trans people (from a distinctly external perspective) primarily to a single example of a white person claiming to have adopted a black identity creates an equivalency that fails to recognize the history of racial appropriation, while also associating trans people with racial appropriation. We recognize and mourn that these harms will disproportionately fall upon those members of our community who continue to experience marginalization and discrimination due to racism and cisnormativity.
Objectively, no harms were done, except perhaps to people’s feelings, and those I ignore. Her article dealt with an interesting issue in a reasonable way. And what Tuvel was doing was not comparing Dolezal with a whole group: she was comparing the arguments for Dolezal’s identity to those for transgender identity.
If ever there was an academic witch hunt, and risible behavior by scholars who should know better, this was it. You may not agree with Tuvel’s arguments (I find them pretty convincing), but no sane person can say she deserves the kind of personal attacks she experienced.
Now the whole business is going to start up again, for, as Delaware Online reports (here and here), Governor John Carney of Delaware has directed his Department of Education to come up with a policy that protects children of any race or gender (self identified or not) from discrimination and bullying. That policy allows transgender students to use whatever restroom and locker room they identify with, and also stipulates that a student can, with his or her parents’ permission, stipulate what gender and race he or she must be recognized as belonging to. Further, the student can use a name different from his/her birth name. If the school deems the parents “not supportive” of the student’s choice, the school can use the student’s self-identified gender, race, and name without consulting the parents. Here’s the part of the bill that’s causing trouble:
Here’s the pdf file of the entire bill, with this being the contentious part:
The bill is designed to bring the schools in line with Delaware’s state prohibition of discrimination based on gender identity, race, ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation. Curiously, only 14 of the 50 states prohibit LGBTQ students from discrimination at school, and 18 against bullying. Actually, no student should be bullied, for any reason, and action should be taken if they are. But I think these restrictions are legal ones, so criminal or civil action can follow if discrimination or bullying takes place based on the criteria above. But shouldn’t the same kind of action be taken against bullying for any reason?
The parents and some Delaware school boards are objecting, of course—largely on the basis of the Dreaded Bathroom and Locker Room Issues. As I’ve said before, a transgender student should be accommodated in those respects as far as possible, but that accommodation must also consider the well being of the other students. So, for example, I see no problem with mixed-sex bathrooms, especially having stalls, but more of a problem if a transgender female who still has male genitals wishes to change in the girls’ locker room. There one might have to put up curtained changing booths.
What brings up more problems, however, is the self-identity principle, both for race and sex. Here are some of the questions it raises:
- If a self-identified woman student who is biologically male wants to apply to a women’s college, how far should her transition have gone before she can attend? Will a simple assertion of gender identity suffice, with no attempt to transition, suffice? That’s a decision for the college, and I have no opinion about it. (Are there still any colleges that are all male?)
- How will school athletics be handled with respect to self-identified genders that don’t match their biological sex? The concern is usually that a self-identified female who is biologically male, and thus has the male upper body strength, will join a girl’s team and clean up. The Olympics has ways of handling this based on hormone titer over time, but now schools will have to develop their own policies. Again, I leave this in the hands of the experts.
- If a white person claims they’re of a minority race, will they then be allowed to apply for scholarships or other perks reserved for blacks, Hispanics, and other minorities? (This is not a problem for the reverse identification: minorities identifying as white, for there are, so far as I know, no special perks reserved in statutes for whites alone?)
So down the line the schools will have to handle the problem that Rebecca Tuvel discussed. They’re already dealing with transgender issues, and now they’ll have to deal with transracial ones. Will they treat them differently, being harder on the claims of transracial students? Only time will tell.
Whatever the schools do, expect a revival of the transgender vs. transracial fight among Leftists, who haven’t yet become aware of this regulation. As I said, I don’t care what a student wants to be called or considered (well, I may draw the line at animal “otherkins’), but I’m glad I’m not in the position to have to make decisions about athletics or set-asides for members of minority ethnic groups.
As for special perks for white people… the default benefits of being white are pretty well established. It is why there is a long history of “passing” among black people who are light enough to do so.
To be more truthful, there are perks for being a member of ANY majority group vs ANY minority. safety in numbers, birds of a feather, etc.
I was, of course, referring to institutionalized perks, not “privilege”. And there’s no longer a need to “pass” because your appearance, according to this regulation, need have nothing to do with what race you stipulate belonging to.
I don’t know how one can assess a “need” of this sort. But I would be exceedingly surprised if “being white” isn’t still “chosen” when it is an option.
This kind of thing is so damaging to the Left’s agenda. I’m hoping we make it through this “snowflake” period quickly.
Can able people also identify as disabled?
Good question! Judging by the number of able people that park in handicapped spaces, I would have to say yes.
I think the experts in this area are the workman’s comp agencies in your region.
So typical, they have to apologize for applying logic to social justice claims that are logically inconsistent.
The advocates of transracialism and transgenderism have unaccountably left out the noble cause of trans-speciesism. As for me, I have long felt, in innermost soul, that I am a duckbilled platypus trapped in a human body. Likewise, my little Nissan Versa automobile believes that it is really a Volvo station wagon, and keeps after me to bring it to the Volvo dealer for service.
My comments are on racial identification only. I’ve taught for almost 30 years and half of that time was in the inner city of, at that time, the 2nd poorest city in the nation (in Connecticut). Without having any data for you, I can say that nearly all, if not all, of my students were minorities of nearly all ethnicities and races from Africa, Asia, and North and South America.
Problems arose when we tried to identify race and/or ethnicity for the state standardized tests each year. Many students didn’t know which bubble to fill because of mixed parentage. I told them to fill it in as who they felt they were. Some did not want to identify with a race or ethnicity of a parent with whom they experienced abuse. My own grandson identifies as Jamaican because his mother is Jamaican but his father, whom he did not see, is African American. His teachers (in a predominately white town) forced him to say he was African American. We can do tremendous harm to children by forcing them to identify with a race or ethnic group when they are fiercely proud of the one with which they identify.
I learned early in my career that the students were to fill in the bubble of their father’s race/ethnicity. That caused new problems, because many groups identify with their mother’s race/ethnicity. I got many complaints from children about this father’s race rule. So once again, I told them to do as they wished. I always wished that this race bubble would disappear from the face of the earth.
But if we do away with gathering racial/ethnicity statistics with the best accuracy that we can manage (and I saw how easily it was to not have accurate statistics), we risk new (or, old) problems. We won’t know which groups need support, are being institutionally discriminated against, need legal protections . . . and the list goes on and on. Only this week, Vermont Public Radio publicized their findings of, I would characterize, epidemic racial discrimination in our state government. Without data, those discrimination claims would have no weight. I fear that any gains we have made socially with equality will slowly disappear because we won’t know who needs protection or in what manner certain people are being treated illegally.
I admire the Delaware bill because it embraces the spirit of what I hope this country is. But I hope those who need protection from discrimination will still be protected fifty years from now.
Sounds reasonable since “race” is not a biological reality. Since there are no “edges” in nature, subjective opinion seems the only appropriate criterion.
I believe that Professor Coyne has posted on several occasions that there does indeed exist a biological concept of race. I hope I’ve gotten this right. See here.
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/12/11/in-an-article-on-race-and-medicine-new-york-times-does-its-best-to-ignore-and-denigrate-race/
However, from my point of view the concept should simply be unimportant in how a society should function. Unfortunately, many on both the left and the right disagree with my opinion.
Maybe the best you can do is to say yes, the individual can identify as to race and gender. However, how the laws in various areas of life apply will still need a lot of work. In the sports area this is already a difficult issue regarding gender. Maybe one day we will all have genetic dog tags as the military has had for years and for other reasons.
From a philosophical point of view I find the concern some people have as to what race a person belongs to as sickening. They are the ideological descendants of racists and Nazis. How do they define as to what race a person belongs to? Does the “one drop” rule apply? Slaveholders and Nazis endorsed this principle. If a person who is outwardly white discovers that a great-grandparent was African, will that person be accepted as black if he/she wants to identity as such?
I realize that statistics need to be gathered regarding racial classification to help prevent discrimination. When the need for such data gathering is no longer necessary, only then we could be assured that the nation has made racial progress.
Many years ago when I worked for the federal government, a census was taken of employees as to what race a person “identified” with. In this particular instance, a co-worker was in charge of querying the employees on this issue. I think later on employees responded by questionnaire. Amongst the racial categories I had to choose from, one was Pacific-Islander. Although I have no ancestry from this group as far as I know, I told the fellow to put me down for that group. Why? I “identify” with them. I think they’re wonderful people.
Those people who dwell on issues such as racial identity and cultural appropriation are simply ignorant fools. They seem to be incapable of understanding that the more a society emphasizes these things, the more it becomes unstable. It provides an excuse for the dominant majority to suppress the minority because the latter seems so possess markedly different and antithetical values to those of the former. Cultural diversity is fine to a point. But when it becomes the preeminent value of people then nothing but trouble lies ahead.
Thirty-five years ago or so, I was working for a large company in San Antonio, Texas, and the question was asked in the hiring office, “How do you tell a Caucasian from a Mexican?” The answer, “Ask him.” I have long wondered why we don’t just make everybody equal under the law and do away with any legal concept of race.
But African-American child needs protection from bullying, so do his white classmates. They may not be bullied as often or for the same reasons, but they need protection when they are believed. Why not just write the laws to be all-inclusive and not based on race?
I am white. Maybe if I were a minority member, I would see things differently. I don’t know. But it seems to me the intent of the Constitution, as amended, is to make all of us equal under the law. This can only happen by doing away with any legal concept of race.
I’m curious how you feel about the current Black Panther movie phenomenon.
There has been a huge swell of enthusiasm and pride among black people all around the world in seeing what is apparently a superbly crafted movie that represents black people and African culture in a very positive light.
For me, reading how significant this has been to black people, and reading of the joy and pride this has engendered in the black communities around the globe has been really positive an uplifting. I’m just so happy to see people’s spirits lifted who feel they have had a second class status, which has been reflected in the movies for so long.
And I’ve seen quotes from younger black kids and teens who say the movie gives them optimism; makes them feel they can do anything.
And yet…
The niggling, undercurrent worry I can’t help feel is the fact that the essential driver of the phenomenon, for good or bad…is racial identity.
It makes all the sense in the world that, if you have been part of a race who has been repressed because of your skin color, that you would have a general concern for the experience of everyone who shares your race. So a solidarity and identifying with people who share your skin color/race makes obvious sense in that respect.
And yet, this seems to tread right into the type of concerns we speak about here in terms of identify politics. It seems that in order for the Black Phenomenon to have the effect it does, it means the viewer identifies themselves that much more as “black” or “African-American.” Instead of, say, just “American” (or some other nationality).
The very fact this can have such a positive effect on the mood of black people seems also likely to increase the number of “As A Black/African American…” preferences to arguments and viewpoints.
So a movie like Black Panther, for all it’s positive aspects on the mood and optimism of people who identify with it, seems to possibly carry the liability of further “othering” black people, in their own minds as much as anyone else’s. And increasing the sense that we all have to identify with our race/skin color (and other groupings).
I really don’t know…but I couldn’t help notice that reading about it brought on the cognitive dissonance of being extremely happy for the positive impact the movie has had with black/African people, which in of itself is a valuable insight into the black experience (if a movie could mean that much, it’s clear black people have been starving for this for good reason), yet at the same time…”race”…”race”…”race”…!