Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, February 18, 2018. It’s It’s National “Drink Wine” Day (why the scare quotes?), which I commemorated yesterday but was wrong. That day is today, so drink some wine.
I have little to say about this day because I prepared a dialogue yesterday and the events all turned out to be on NOVEMBER 18. For some reason I can’t fathom, I’m always confusing November and February (perhaps I have a mirror image of the year). So here are a few events as I recoup:
On this day in 1885, Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) published the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in the U.S. Now schools are busy banning it. As Wikipedia notes, on February 18, 1911, “The first official flight with airmail takes place from Allahabad, United Provinces, British India (now India), when Henri Pequet, a 23-year-old pilot, delivers 6,500 letters to Naini, about 10 kilometres (6.2 mi) away.” Why they would use a plane to fly 6500 letters only 10 km, unless it was an experiment, is a mystery to me. On this day in 1930, Pluto was discovered by astronomer Clyde Tombaugh while studying photos taken the previous month. It’s now classified not as a planet, but as a “dwarf planet.” I reject that classification. There are nine planets in our solar system: the first is Mercury and the last is Pluto. (Do not attempt to argue with me.) On this day in 1954, the first Church of Scientology opened in Los Angeles. To see what that “faith” does to people, watch the following video featuring Tom Cruise and David Miscavage. It includes Cruises’ famous Scientology meltdown and clips of him receiving an award from Miscavage at the Scientology convention in 2004.
On this day in 1970, the Chicago Seven were found not guilty of inciting riots during the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. (The more of them you can name, the older you are! I came up with five.) On this day in 2010, WikiLeaks published the first of a gazillion classified documents disclosed by the soldier now called Chelsea Manning. Finally, on February 18, 2013, the Great Diamond Theft occurred at the Brussels Airport, with thieves taking $50 million worth of diamonds. 31 people were arrested for this in May of that year, and some (but not all) of the diamonds were recovered.
Notables born on this day include Wallace Stegner (1909), Helen Gurley Brown (1922), Yoko Ono (1933; she’s 85 today), Cybill Shepherd (1950), John Travolta (1954), Vanna White (1957), and Molly Ringwald (1968). Those who breathed their last on February 18 include Fra Angelico (1455), Michelangelo (1564), J. Robert Oppenheimer (1967), Harry Caray (1998, who now consorts with real Holy Cows), and Dale Earnhardt (2001). As far as I can see, Michelangelo never drew a cat, but many have been created under his inspiration, like these:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili smells something odd:
Hili: Facinating!A: What?Hili: Exactly—what?
Hili: Fascynujące!
Ja: Co?
Hili: No właśnie, co?
Here’s a tweet found by Matthew, which pretty much holds for all pet cats:
And there was a big catfight on Downing Street yesterday between Larry, the Official Mouser to the Cabinet Office, and Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat. Larry (left) clearly lost; he’s always been a wuss, and can’t even mouse properly!
Sheep ball!
This is sweet and very sad:
Grania found an interesting-looking tuxedo cat fascinated with her tail:
And tomorrow will be “Drink Some More Wine Day”.
I drank all my wine yesterday. Guess I will have to go to the wine section again today.
Oh, well… 🍷
I came up with five, too, but to reach that number, I had to include Bobby Seale, who was part of the original “Chicago Eight,” but whose trial was severed from the others.
Why would they fly the mail just 10 Kilometers? Yes, it probably was an experiment as getting in a flying machine and going anywhere would be an experiment in Feb. 1911. Actually, the idea that they were thinking this might be the way to go with mail, in 1911 was quite a vision.
It wasn’t really a mystery whether mail could be moved by plane, though.
Probably just a promotion of the idea. They had special cancellation stamp made for it.
Glen Davidson
Just think about. Everything done with an airplane in 1911 was a promotion…This was a 15 minute flight strapped to Humber-Sommer biplane with a very unreliable 50 hp engine. Only the brave attempted this.
This is your pseudoscience on Tom Cruise.
Glen Davidson
Drinking wine (Bordeaux) as instructed (it is lunch time in the UK, so not decadent at all).
the first is Mercury and the last is Pluto. (Do not attempt to argue with me.)
No argument from me: there may be plenty of other objects that would also qualify if Pluto was still included in the planet list but that is definitely not the point: keep the anomoly, just because.
🙂
I blame the vino for the lack of an &/i> there!
And the &> in place of <!
More wine, I think.
Hic.
Great sheep video. But my relationship with Tw*tter is the same as the sheep to the ball, so here’s the YouTube, and with better resolution to boot. Just in case anyone wants to fwd it, like I do.