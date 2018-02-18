Still more on the color illusion

Well, a reader showed in an email that that the hearts in the illusion below really were very slightly different colors due to the compression algorithms used in making the image. (However, those slight differences do not account for the striking perceptual effect). The reader who demonstrated this anomaly won an autographed book from Matthew.

There appear to be greenish hearts and bluish ones, though they are the same color. pic.twitter.com/NachmY6y37 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 16, 2018

HOWEVER, reader Mel made his own illusion, so we know that here the colors of the squares really are identical. His notes:

To demonstrate the phenomenon a bit more cleanly I constructed the following image using a spreadsheet. I used very small cells (0.3 cm x 0.3 cm) and filled them with various colors and then took a screenshot. The image still shows the illusion and only three colors were used in constructing the image (magenta, orange, blue-green).

And another demonstration using magic markers. I think the efficacy of the lines in fooling viewers about the color has been shown. We’ll now leave this illusion behind and move on.

How to make a lightness illusion pic.twitter.com/QtzwJHqmlG — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 18, 2018