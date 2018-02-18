Reader Joe Dickson sent me many batches of pictures, and here’s one with diverse wildlife. His notes are indented.

First, the “teaser”:

We returned just today from a trip to the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge complex, about 200 miles north of this pair. I have about 1500 photos, so it will take a couple of weeks to select, sort (mostly delete) and edit the new set. Meanwhile, attached is a teaser – geese flying into the refuge just at sunrise so they appear illuminated from below.

Here are shots from a December trip primarily to see wintering waterfowl in the Merced and San Louis National Wildlife Refuges over in the California Central Valley, with some nice non-waterfowl bonuses. The most striking concentrations were Ross’s goose (Chen rossii) and snow goose (Chen caerulescens), often in mixed flocks and difficult to distinguish at a distance.