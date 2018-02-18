I get email threats

Anonymous Anonymous <anonymous596268@gmail.com>Hello,
I’m sick of religious fanatics like you trying to shove gOD down my fucking throat. I don’t even need to read your blog to figure out you’re just another Kurt Wise preaching creationism while raping innocent nigger children hypocritically. I’m hacking into the mainframe to find your address right now and when I do don’t be surprised when you wake up with a dick in your mouth and your eyes gouged out. That’s what you get when you mess with Antifa and side yourself with DRUMPF supporters you goddamned motherniggering kike.
Sincerely,
James Affleck
Now this person is clearly deranged, if for no other reason than they have no clue about my stand on creationism or my religiosity. Still, this is one of the few nasty emails that I consider a threat, though I’m not really scared.
I have the full email headers, and am inclined to report this to the authorities. But to whom? The local police? The FBI? And are there cybersleuths among the readers who might be able to track this person down from the full email header?
I consider it fakery fake. It contains language that annoys both the red and the blue tribe simultaneously, but tries to make it seem as if this was Pro Antifa. That makes it look like a random Right Wing troll job.
Could be Russian. 😉
I am with you, Jerry. Consider it a threat and report it; it’s better to be safe. Both to local and Federal Authorities, as you don’t know where he is located…
Whatever the source, this is unutterably vile. Report it to the police.
Could also report it to Google, since they’re using gmail and to your university’s IT department, assuming you’re still using their email system. They’ll know to whom to report it.
Yes, this was my first thought. Google is the one most motivated to do something about it and has the most info. If they need to report it to others (FBI), they will.
If you have the headers, you can forward to the email service provider, Is abuse@yahoo.com or abuse@gmail.com, etc, and they can determine if the sender violated terms of service and have their account suspended.
Campus police also, you could contact them for a forwarding address.
I assume this came to your UC email address and it makes me wonder if universities offer any help with this kind of thing.
These comments sound like good advice to me. I would report it to the police or whomever the IT people recommend. Nobody should have to put up with this unhinged rubbish.
Perahps these might be useful to you:
http://www.easyemailsearch.com/dealing-with-email-harassment.html
https://legalbeagle.com/5061920-handle-email-threats.html
Copy/paste the header text into this: Email Header Analyser it will turn the gibberish into something easier to understand. Then post the result perhaps.
I would let Google (gmail) deal with it. They obviously have access to the headers and a lot more.
The comments are vacuous, just looking to inspire fear in someone, but that doesn’t mean there is no true threat. I used to have a personal tormentor who sent messages like this almost daily. He knew where I lived, knew where my parents lived, introduced himself to people I knew, tried to initiate frivolous lawsuits among other things. He eventually moved on to other people, and finally I read that he died in a hostage/suicide situation. I guess the moral is that empty threatening nonsense can come from genuinely dangerous people.