I get email threats

This is the first email I read when I got up this morning. The name and email address are surely fake, and the title of the email, oddly enough, was “Interesting paper about hybrid speciation”. I reproduce the email exactly as I got it:
Anonymous Anonymous <anonymous596268@gmail.com>
Hello,

I’m sick of religious fanatics like you trying to shove gOD down my fucking throat. I don’t even need to read your blog to figure out you’re just another Kurt Wise preaching creationism while raping innocent nigger children hypocritically. I’m hacking into the mainframe to find your address right now and when I do don’t be surprised when you wake up with a dick in your mouth and your eyes gouged out. That’s what you get when you mess with Antifa and side yourself with DRUMPF supporters you goddamned motherniggering kike.

Sincerely,
James Affleck

Now this person is clearly deranged, if for no other reason than they have no clue about my stand on creationism or my religiosity. Still, this is one of the few nasty emails that I consider a threat, though I’m not really scared.

I have the full email headers, and am inclined to report this to the authorities. But to whom? The local police? The FBI? And are there cybersleuths among the readers who might be able to track this person down from the full email header?

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 18, 2018 at 11:30 am and filed under lunacy, threats and nastiness. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. Aneris
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    I consider it fakery fake. It contains language that annoys both the red and the blue tribe simultaneously, but tries to make it seem as if this was Pro Antifa. That makes it look like a random Right Wing troll job.

    Could be Russian. 😉

    Reply
  2. Miss Ironfist
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:40 am | Permalink

    I am with you, Jerry. Consider it a threat and report it; it’s better to be safe. Both to local and Federal Authorities, as you don’t know where he is located…

    Reply
  3. e=mc2andallthat
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:41 am | Permalink

    Whatever the source, this is unutterably vile. Report it to the police.

    Reply
  4. jaxkayaker
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:44 am | Permalink

    Could also report it to Google, since they’re using gmail and to your university’s IT department, assuming you’re still using their email system. They’ll know to whom to report it.

    Reply
    • paultopping
      Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:47 am | Permalink

      Yes, this was my first thought. Google is the one most motivated to do something about it and has the most info. If they need to report it to others (FBI), they will.

      Reply
  5. Richard A Harrold
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:44 am | Permalink

    If you have the headers, you can forward to the email service provider, Is abuse@yahoo.com or abuse@gmail.com, etc, and they can determine if the sender violated terms of service and have their account suspended.

    Campus police also, you could contact them for a forwarding address.

    Reply
  6. GBJames
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    I assume this came to your UC email address and it makes me wonder if universities offer any help with this kind of thing.

    Reply
  7. Sarah
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:47 am | Permalink

    These comments sound like good advice to me. I would report it to the police or whomever the IT people recommend. Nobody should have to put up with this unhinged rubbish.

    Reply
  9. Michael Fisher
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:54 am | Permalink

    Copy/paste the header text into this: Email Header Analyser it will turn the gibberish into something easier to understand. Then post the result perhaps.

    Reply
    • paultopping
      Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:56 am | Permalink

      I would let Google (gmail) deal with it. They obviously have access to the headers and a lot more.

      Reply
  10. cjwinstead
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:57 am | Permalink

    The comments are vacuous, just looking to inspire fear in someone, but that doesn’t mean there is no true threat. I used to have a personal tormentor who sent messages like this almost daily. He knew where I lived, knew where my parents lived, introduced himself to people I knew, tried to initiate frivolous lawsuits among other things. He eventually moved on to other people, and finally I read that he died in a hostage/suicide situation. I guess the moral is that empty threatening nonsense can come from genuinely dangerous people.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: