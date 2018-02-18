Here’s the raven!

Did you find the raven in the photo below?
I had trouble, but here’s the answer:
Is that a raven in your pants or are you happy to see me?
Find the raven in the postcard 😀 pic.twitter.com/REIjQCWrTC
— Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) February 18, 2018
Found it! pic.twitter.com/wGoXJJ2Dac
— Joachim H Paptimus (@Johapain) February 18, 2018
I found it. I don’t think anyone would be happy with a raven in his/her pants, especially beak-upwards🙀
Oh, that one. I did find it but I thought that it was just a big crow.
The beefeater better hope it is not a tail puller.
😎
Nevermore!
Glen Davidson