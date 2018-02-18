Here’s some more persiflage: our first “spot the. . .” quiz that isn’t a photo. It’s a drawing on an old British postcard. There’s a raven hidden in it! Can you spot it? Answer at 1 pm Chicago time (h/t: Matthew).

Find the raven in the postcard 😀 pic.twitter.com/REIjQCWrTC — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) February 18, 2018

If you’ve visited the Tower of London—and you must if you’re in town—you’ll not only see the Crown Jewels and the Beefeaters, but the famous population of captive ravens, kept in the tower (one wing is clipped so they can’t fly away) and tended by the Beefeaters. They’re famous, and here are two of them, Jubilee and Munin. What a great photo! The last time I visited the Tower, I found the Raven Master (one of the Beefeaters, or Yeomen Warders) and had a nice chat about the birds.

They’re well fed, too. In an article devoted solely to these birds, Wikipedia reports:

The diet of the ravens is carefully maintained; it includes fresh fruit, cheese and fresh meat, as well as vitamins and other supplements. In 2007, the Ravenmaster Derek Coyle commented: “I buy fresh meat from Smithfield – liver, lamb, beef, chicken. And occasionally when I’m at my own place in Suffolk someone will give me some rabbit that’s been killed. If I see roadkill on the road, and it’s not been too badly mangled, I normally put it in a black bag and bring it back here. I give them biscuits as well, soaked in blood from the meat that I buy. And in winter I get them capsules of cod liver oil. I know they’re getting as much vitamins and oil as they possibly can. That’s why they look so healthy.”

Check back in a few hours if you didn’t spot the raven in the drawing. Note: try not to give it away in the comments.