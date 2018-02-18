Find the raven!

Here’s some more persiflage: our first “spot the. . .” quiz that isn’t a photo. It’s a drawing on an old British postcard. There’s a raven hidden in it! Can you spot it? Answer at 1 pm Chicago time (h/t: Matthew).

If you’ve visited the Tower of London—and you must if you’re in town—you’ll not only see the Crown Jewels and the Beefeaters, but the famous population of captive ravens, kept in the tower (one wing is clipped so they can’t fly away) and tended by the Beefeaters. They’re famous, and here are two of them, Jubilee and Munin. What a great photo! The last time I visited the Tower, I found the Raven Master (one of the Beefeaters, or Yeomen Warders) and had a nice chat about the birds.

They’re well fed, too. In an article devoted solely to these birds, Wikipedia reports:

The diet of the ravens is carefully maintained; it includes fresh fruit, cheese and fresh meat, as well as vitamins and other supplements. In 2007, the Ravenmaster Derek Coyle commented: “I buy fresh meat from Smithfield – liver, lamb, beef, chicken. And occasionally when I’m at my own place in Suffolk someone will give me some rabbit that’s been killed. If I see roadkill on the road, and it’s not been too badly mangled, I normally put it in a black bag and bring it back here. I give them biscuits as well, soaked in blood from the meat that I buy. And in winter I get them capsules of cod liver oil. I know they’re getting as much vitamins and oil as they possibly can. That’s why they look so healthy.”

Check back in a few hours if you didn’t spot the raven in the drawing. Note: try not to give it away in the comments.

  1. painedumonde
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 10:34 am | Permalink

    One leg at a time!

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 10:41 am | Permalink

    Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there wondering, fearing,

    Doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before.

    Still, I don’t see any damn raven.

    Reply
    • Desnes Diev
      Posted February 18, 2018 at 10:48 am | Permalink

      You must walk this one with a cane.

      Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 10:43 am | Permalink

    I cheated. Posting makes me think of the first and probably last Home Owners Assoc. meeting I attended the other evening. A large part of the discussion was about our urban geese and what are we going to do about them. Just one of many man made problems.

    Reply
    • glen1davidson
      Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:25 am | Permalink

      Urban coyotes?

      OK, you’d probably want them even less.

      Glen Davidson

      Reply
  4. GBJames
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 10:45 am | Permalink

    Talk about your cryptic camouflage.

    Reply
  5. bonetired
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:16 am | Permalink

    Found it!

    Reply
  6. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:23 am | Permalink

    Is there a way the pics can come through into email?

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:44 am | Permalink

      Is your intention to have a copy of the beefeater picture at a larger size to spot the raven? THIS is plenty large enough for raven spotting – DL it to your comp.

      Reply
  7. Michael Fisher
    Posted February 18, 2018 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    GOOD ARTICLE from last year about the Tower ravens: Chief Raven Master, Chris Skaife

    “…was keen to emphasise to us (and keen for us to emphasise to visitors) that the ravens’ wings are ‘trimmed’ not ‘clipped’, the process is akin to having a haircut. Far fewer feathers are trimmed than was previously the case, as this allows the birds more freedom to fly and is better for their psychological and physical health. He stressed that visitors should keep their distance from the birds and refrain from taking selfies with them; there have been some injuries recently, and it is important to appreciate that ravens’ beaks are capable of severing fingers.”

    The bit about the love life of raven Jubilee must be wrong though – he was taken by a fox a few years ago I think.

    Reply

